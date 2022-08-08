Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Ironheart pictures reveal major new MCU villain and first look at Riri's armour
New pictures from the set of Ironheart have revealed the upcoming introduction of a major MCU villain, as well as a first look at Riri Williams' armour. Hamilton star Anthony Ramos, who was cast in an undisclosed role back in February, was photographed donning a comic-accurate costume of Marvel supervillain Parker Robbins, aka The Hood.
digitalspy.com
Ant-Man star responds to new movie Secret Headquarters skipping cinemas
Ant-Man star Michael Peña is heading back into the superhero world with Secret Headquarters, but you won't be able to catch it on the big screen. It was revealed back in June that the new movie from Project Power duo Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman would skip its planned cinema release. Instead, it'll debut exclusively on Paramount+ in the US on August 12 and in the UK on August 13.
digitalspy.com
The Orville star admits they were wrong to be upset about big season 3 change
The Orville star Penny Johnson Jerald has spoken about her feelings towards the sci-fi series' latest season, saying she was "wrong" to be upset about the changes made to the show before season 3. Speaking to Digital Spy and other media at San Diego Comic-Con, Johnson Jerald reflected on the...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
RELATED PEOPLE
ETOnline.com
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
digitalspy.com
Big Brother narrator criticises how "appalling" Channel 5 handled the show
Big Brother narrator Marcus Bentley has criticised Channel 5 for the "appalling" way that they handled the show when they aired it. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the iconic reality series would be back – this time on ITV2 – following a seven-year stint on Channel 5 that ended in 2018. Before that, the show aired on Channel 4.
digitalspy.com
Former Corrie star Vicky Entwistle quits acting
It seems we won't see Janice Battersby on the Cobbles anymore since the former Coronation Street star Vicky Entwistle has quit acting. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19469291/coronation-street-legend-quitting-acting/. Nah , she’s just letting off steam on Twitter by the sounds of it , “I gonna retire!” thrown at the end of a rant won’t really...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Neighbours star Candice Leask on scrapped Rodwell stories and show ending
They may have only been regular characters for a few weeks, but Neighbours' Rodwell clan earned a place in the show's history books by becoming the last ever family to move onto Ramsay Street. Wendy, Andrew and their daughter Sadie moved to Number 26 in May and went on to...
digitalspy.com
Jordan Peele's Nope
His third film and his follow-up to Us. It's had pretty positive reviews over in the US as it's already been out for 2 weeks but we get it in the UK tomorrow. Peele seems to be going down the sci-fi/UFO's/extra-terrestrial path with this one and some reviews have commented on Nope having a Spielberg-vibe to proceedings. Sounds good to me.
digitalspy.com
Classic EastEnders: Which scenes have been cut out?
They’ve aired 1985–2001 on the Drama channel so far, but which scenes of Classic EastEnders have been cut out?. I can't see the point in cutting out scenes or editing episodes that have already aired. Just show them as they were shown. I can't see the point in...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale teases trouble for Harriet Finch in 50th anniversary episodes
Emmerdale spoilers follow. There's trouble afoot for Katherine Dow Blyton's Harriet Finch across Emmerdale's 50th anniversary celebrations. Teasing how it will all play out, the actress (who also played Chrissy in the This is England universe) revealed to Digital Spy and other press that ex Will Taylor's tying the knot with Kim Tate will bring to the surface some unresolved feelings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
EE - Jamie Mitchell
Just watching Classic EE right now and I think Jamie being killed off was a very bad decision. He was never meant to be killed off but when the producer was changed so was his exit and Jack did say he probaly wouldn't have returned but I think he would have been a great character to have around these days.
digitalspy.com
Year of the Adamses?
(No cheating we can't include Morticia etc!) I would like them to mix it up and put in someone who’s first name is Adam. They'll be the first three off. They'll be the first three off. No thank you, and btw Tony has a good fanbase + strong chance...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders - Which younger character would you like to see featured more often?
I haven't included Denzel or Nugget as they are brand new characters. I think Will should have a big story of his own. He turns 15 in November so should be included in the new friendship group between Amy-Lily-Denzel-Nugget-Tommy, even thought they are younger than Will. He doesn't have any current characters his age to interact with, unless Denzel and Nugget are 15?
digitalspy.com
EE Ways the truth about Janine can come out
3. Some sort of x ray reveals what side Linda's seat belt was on (something I'm seriously surprised the hospital didn't notice!) 4. Annie starts talking and reports Janine (obviously the most plausible) She made so many mistakes when she moved Linda that it's ridiculous it hasn't been revealed already.
digitalspy.com
Why can't 007 be a woman???
Have you seen No Time to Die...007 is just a number assigned to an agent. Just re-watched Salt 2010, which I enjoyed very much , and I have been pondering why on earth is a 007 agent always a man? I know it started that way but things and time evolve. Surely a woman can kick-ass as cleverly as a man.
PETS・
digitalspy.com
Ben Mitchell’s worst moments
Before anyone says it, I’m not doing it to be completely hateful towards him (or maybe I am deep down 😂) but I thought this would be a fun thread since at least 80% of us feel the same way about him. List one moment of Ben’s where...
31 celebrities you probably forgot guest-starred on 'iCarly'
The Nickelodeon show, which starred Miranda Cosgrove and Jennette McCurdy, featured cameos from celebrities like Harry Styles and Austin Butler.
digitalspy.com
That's TV new channel licenses
That's TV have applied for further licensing, their latest channel name change That's Music to Classic Hits, now they have a license for the following;. That's TV have applied for further licensing, their latest channel name change That's Music to Classic Hits, now they have a license for the following;
Comments / 0