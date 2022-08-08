ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Ironheart pictures reveal major new MCU villain and first look at Riri's armour

New pictures from the set of Ironheart have revealed the upcoming introduction of a major MCU villain, as well as a first look at Riri Williams' armour. Hamilton star Anthony Ramos, who was cast in an undisclosed role back in February, was photographed donning a comic-accurate costume of Marvel supervillain Parker Robbins, aka The Hood.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Ant-Man star responds to new movie Secret Headquarters skipping cinemas

Ant-Man star Michael Peña is heading back into the superhero world with Secret Headquarters, but you won't be able to catch it on the big screen. It was revealed back in June that the new movie from Project Power duo Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman would skip its planned cinema release. Instead, it'll debut exclusively on Paramount+ in the US on August 12 and in the UK on August 13.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
Jon Bernthal
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
digitalspy.com

Big Brother narrator criticises how "appalling" Channel 5 handled the show

Big Brother narrator Marcus Bentley has criticised Channel 5 for the "appalling" way that they handled the show when they aired it. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the iconic reality series would be back – this time on ITV2 – following a seven-year stint on Channel 5 that ended in 2018. Before that, the show aired on Channel 4.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Former Corrie star Vicky Entwistle quits acting

It seems we won't see Janice Battersby on the Cobbles anymore since the former Coronation Street star Vicky Entwistle has quit acting. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19469291/coronation-street-legend-quitting-acting/. Nah , she’s just letting off steam on Twitter by the sounds of it , “I gonna retire!” thrown at the end of a rant won’t really...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Marvel Tv#Marvel Comics#Film Star
digitalspy.com

Jordan Peele's Nope

His third film and his follow-up to Us. It's had pretty positive reviews over in the US as it's already been out for 2 weeks but we get it in the UK tomorrow. Peele seems to be going down the sci-fi/UFO's/extra-terrestrial path with this one and some reviews have commented on Nope having a Spielberg-vibe to proceedings. Sounds good to me.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Classic EastEnders: Which scenes have been cut out?

They’ve aired 1985–2001 on the Drama channel so far, but which scenes of Classic EastEnders have been cut out?. I can't see the point in cutting out scenes or editing episodes that have already aired. Just show them as they were shown. I can't see the point in...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale teases trouble for Harriet Finch in 50th anniversary episodes

Emmerdale spoilers follow. There's trouble afoot for Katherine Dow Blyton's Harriet Finch across Emmerdale's 50th anniversary celebrations. Teasing how it will all play out, the actress (who also played Chrissy in the This is England universe) revealed to Digital Spy and other press that ex Will Taylor's tying the knot with Kim Tate will bring to the surface some unresolved feelings.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

EE - Jamie Mitchell

Just watching Classic EE right now and I think Jamie being killed off was a very bad decision. He was never meant to be killed off but when the producer was changed so was his exit and Jack did say he probaly wouldn't have returned but I think he would have been a great character to have around these days.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Year of the Adamses?

(No cheating we can't include Morticia etc!) I would like them to mix it up and put in someone who’s first name is Adam. They'll be the first three off. They'll be the first three off. No thank you, and btw Tony has a good fanbase + strong chance...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders - Which younger character would you like to see featured more often?

I haven't included Denzel or Nugget as they are brand new characters. I think Will should have a big story of his own. He turns 15 in November so should be included in the new friendship group between Amy-Lily-Denzel-Nugget-Tommy, even thought they are younger than Will. He doesn't have any current characters his age to interact with, unless Denzel and Nugget are 15?
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EE Ways the truth about Janine can come out

3. Some sort of x ray reveals what side Linda's seat belt was on (something I'm seriously surprised the hospital didn't notice!) 4. Annie starts talking and reports Janine (obviously the most plausible) She made so many mistakes when she moved Linda that it's ridiculous it hasn't been revealed already.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Why can't 007 be a woman???

Have you seen No Time to Die...007 is just a number assigned to an agent. Just re-watched Salt 2010, which I enjoyed very much , and I have been pondering why on earth is a 007 agent always a man? I know it started that way but things and time evolve. Surely a woman can kick-ass as cleverly as a man.
PETS
digitalspy.com

Ben Mitchell’s worst moments

Before anyone says it, I’m not doing it to be completely hateful towards him (or maybe I am deep down 😂) but I thought this would be a fun thread since at least 80% of us feel the same way about him. List one moment of Ben’s where...
BEAUTY & FASHION
digitalspy.com

That's TV new channel licenses

That's TV have applied for further licensing, their latest channel name change That's Music to Classic Hits, now they have a license for the following;. That's TV have applied for further licensing, their latest channel name change That's Music to Classic Hits, now they have a license for the following;
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy