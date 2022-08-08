Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Purple Hearts true story: Sofia Carson's Netflix hit has a real-life inspiration
Purple Hearts has been a major hit for Netflix, clocking the most hours watched in a week since Don't Look Up. Yes, even the star-studded The Gray Man didn't stand a chance against the romantic drama starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine. It centres on aspiring singer-songwriter Cassie (Carson) and Luke (Galitzine), a marine, who decide to enter a sham marriage, only to end up falling in love.
digitalspy.com
Jordan Peele's Nope
His third film and his follow-up to Us. It's had pretty positive reviews over in the US as it's already been out for 2 weeks but we get it in the UK tomorrow. Peele seems to be going down the sci-fi/UFO's/extra-terrestrial path with this one and some reviews have commented on Nope having a Spielberg-vibe to proceedings. Sounds good to me.
digitalspy.com
My humble hunt for a small pocket DAB radio
Listening so regularly to BBC R4 Extra nowadays I decided that I should go DAB. At home I use a Freeview receiver to listen but I just needed a small one when outdoors (and without using mobile data). So I went online to Ebay and elsewhere to look for one. Surprisingly, it was very difficult to find the right radio receiver. Having had lots of small and little analogue radios, which are both well sized and designed, I was disappointed shopping for a portable DAB. The amount of portable players I found were minimal, plus they often didn't seem to be of the highest quality. On top of all that, many of them were just too expensive. A portable, second hand DAB from the 2000s (like the Pure Move) going for £30+ on Ebay? Ridiculous if you ask me.
digitalspy.com
PS5 saved progress lost
I was doing well on GTA and twice now it's gone back to the start! Once I know what I did wrong as I unplugged it without powering down. The latest I don't know why. My other games are fine but they are both digital and this has the disc in so don't know if that makes any difference. I'm annoyed. Is there a way to get back to where I was?
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Secrets of the Spies ITV
Documentaries never elicit much discussion on here I notice... However, I thought this programme was brilliant with some excellent background comments - which I were surprisingly revealing. Of course Philby is featured but far more unnerving was listening to the Al-Queda mole tell his story. What a man!. I can...
digitalspy.com
Soap's best ever disaster?
Coronation Street: Tram Crash (2010) Emmerdale: Woolpack Siege (2013) Hollyoaks: Enjoy the Ride (2012) Hollyoaks: Dog in the Pond fire (2006) EastEnders: Queen Vic Fire (2010) "Get Den Watts - he'll know what to do" Posts: 2,780. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 10/08/22 - 14:51 #3. Hollyoaks: Enjoy the Ride (2012)
digitalspy.com
DAB radio with genuinely good sound
For home use, I really want to get a good DAB radio with decent sound. But I am struggling. I just sent a Roberts iStream 3 back to Amazon. I have a couple of 1970's Roberts portables and they have absolutely excellent sound. They have bass and treble controls and especially on spoken word, they sound like the person is there in the room. Makes for engaging and easy listening.
digitalspy.com
Classic EastEnders: Which scenes have been cut out?
They’ve aired 1985–2001 on the Drama channel so far, but which scenes of Classic EastEnders have been cut out?. I can't see the point in cutting out scenes or editing episodes that have already aired. Just show them as they were shown. I can't see the point in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Storylines you wish were revisted
A couple months back I was marathoning 7's era and he ran across a weird bunch of characters, who pegged him as Merlin. Which I thought was a cool idea. Especially since 7's response was "Am I? I suppose at some point I will be" and he just rolled with it.
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Echo reveals first look at Kingpin's return after Hawkeye
Marvel has been bringing back characters from the cancelled Netflix shows recently, with Charlie Cox's Daredevil/Matt Murdock appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin/Wilson Fisk in the Hawkeye series. They weren't just fan-pleasing cameos, however, as D'Onofrio has been pictured filming scenes for new series Echo, which...
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead star's new movie digitally altered F-bombs to avoid higher rating
The Walking Dead actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan's new thriller Fall had to remove every single F-bomb to achieve a lower rating. It boasts a simple yet nail-biting conceit: Becky and Hunter decide to climb an abandoned radio tower, only to find themselves battling the elements with no hope of getting back down.
digitalspy.com
Ant-Man star responds to new movie Secret Headquarters skipping cinemas
Ant-Man star Michael Peña is heading back into the superhero world with Secret Headquarters, but you won't be able to catch it on the big screen. It was revealed back in June that the new movie from Project Power duo Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman would skip its planned cinema release. Instead, it'll debut exclusively on Paramount+ in the US on August 12 and in the UK on August 13.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
The Man Who Fell to Earth season 2 potential release date, cast and more
The Man who Fell to Earth spoilers follow. Phew. With the fate of two planets up for grabs, the finale of The Man who Fell To Earth's first season couldn't have had much higher stakes. In case you didn't stick around for the end (yet are still interested in the...
digitalspy.com
Neighbours star Candice Leask on scrapped Rodwell stories and show ending
They may have only been regular characters for a few weeks, but Neighbours' Rodwell clan earned a place in the show's history books by becoming the last ever family to move onto Ramsay Street. Wendy, Andrew and their daughter Sadie moved to Number 26 in May and went on to...
digitalspy.com
Rick and Morty releases official season 6 trailer
Rick and Morty season 6 has zapped its first full-length trailer online following this week's short teaser. Soundtracked by Black Sabbath's 'Paranoid', the cult sci-fi sitcom's latest footage previews endless pop-culture callbacks and death-defying intergalactic shenanigans as Rick Sanchez, Morty Smith and their long-suffering family return for 11 new episodes.
digitalspy.com
Star Wars releases deluxe Darth Vader lightsaber
Any aspiring Knights of the Ren from the Star Wars universe can soon wield the same lightsaber as Darth Vader. Hasbro and Disney's deluxe toy range, The Black Series, has unveiled a version of the weapon used by Vader to battle Obi-Wan Kenobi in the recent Disney+ live-action series. This...
digitalspy.com
How to watch Grey's Anatomy star's new superhero movie online at home
If you need a bit of a break from Marvel, you can check out a superhero of a different kind in Secret Headquarters. The new movie stars Loki's Owen Wilson as The Guard, the world's most powerful superhero, whose secret lair comes under threat from arms dealer Ansel Argon (Ant-Man's Michael Peña) and Captain Sean Irons (Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams).
digitalspy.com
Power: Raising Kanan future revealed beyond season 2
Power: Raising Kanan spoilers follow. Power: Raising Kanan has been renewed for a third season ahead of its season two premiere. Set in the nineties, Power Book III: Raising Kanan focuses on the life of 50 Cent's Power character Kanan (played by Mekai Curtis) showing how he became involved in the world of drugs and crime.
digitalspy.com
Thor: Love and Thunder star breaks silence on surprise MCU return
Thor: Love and Thunder spoilers follow. One of the big surprises of Thor: Love and Thunder was the return of Idris Elba's iconic character Heimdall. Despite being killed off back in Avengers: Infinity War, the Asgardian appeared once again in a post-credits scene for the recent fourth Thor outing. In...
digitalspy.com
The Man who Fell to Earth ending explained
The Man who Fell to Earth spoilers follow. Faraday has finally completed his ten-episode mission – but did he succeed in saving the planet(s)?. As the final episode begins, Faraday and Justin have made it to Newton's lair in Cambodia, only to discover that, like a blind, alien Colonel Kurtz, he is leading a cult deep in the jungle, invisible to satellites. The monk-like Cambodians have helped him build a space ship as part of his secret plan to bring the surviving Antheans to Earth.
Comments / 0