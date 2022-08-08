Listening so regularly to BBC R4 Extra nowadays I decided that I should go DAB. At home I use a Freeview receiver to listen but I just needed a small one when outdoors (and without using mobile data). So I went online to Ebay and elsewhere to look for one. Surprisingly, it was very difficult to find the right radio receiver. Having had lots of small and little analogue radios, which are both well sized and designed, I was disappointed shopping for a portable DAB. The amount of portable players I found were minimal, plus they often didn't seem to be of the highest quality. On top of all that, many of them were just too expensive. A portable, second hand DAB from the 2000s (like the Pure Move) going for £30+ on Ebay? Ridiculous if you ask me.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO