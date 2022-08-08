This Monday, August 15, will mark the final ever episode of Better Call Saul, and tensions have never been higher for this fandom. With one episode to go, fans still don’t know whether Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) will live, die, or get away with everything consequence-free. Days before the finale, Better Call Saul’s showrunners Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould as well as Odenkirk and Seehorn made an appearance at the Television Critics Association’s 2022 summer tour. During their panel, they confirmed what fans have been afraid of: Better Call Saul may be the official end of the Breaking Bad universe.

