The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)
After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
ComicBook
When and Where to Watch The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022
The new series Tales of the Walking Dead is among the Walking Dead spinoff shows AMC will highlight during The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022. A live episode of the after-show Talking Dead hosted by Chris Hardwick, the hour-long special will preview the upcoming first season of Tales of TWD, the episodic anthology series premiering August 14 on AMC. Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple will tease the future of TWDU, revealing exclusive intel on Norman Reedus' still-untitled series focused on Daryl Dixon; Isle of the Dead, the Maggie and Negan spinoff starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan; and the as-yet-untitled spinoff series reuniting Danai Gurira's Michonne and Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes.
ComicBook
Isle of the Dead Producer Previews Maggie and Negan's Walking Dead Spinoff
Maggie and Negan's rivalry lives on in Isle of the Dead, AMC's New York-set series spinning out of The Walking Dead. In March, the network announced it had greenlit the Cohan and Morgan co-led spinoff as the fifth series set within the Walker Apocalypse of AMC's Walking Dead Universe. Eli Jorné, a writer and co-executive producer on multiple seasons of the flagship show ending this year, created Isle as part of an overall deal with AMC Studios and will serve as showrunner. Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple is overseeing the series and serving as executive producer alongside Jorné, Cohan, and Morgan.
The Walking Dead's Rick And Michonne Series: Things We Know About The Upcoming Spinoff
The Walking Dead is finally coming back soon with new stories to tell in regards to two of their biggest characters - Rick and Michonne. Here are six quick things we know about the upcoming series.
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
The Gray Man knocked off the Netflix #1 spot by surprise new original movie
Netflix has a new number one movie
Ahead Of Reprising Breaking Bad's Jesse, Aaron Paul Just Landed Another Truly Disturbing TV Show
With Better Call Saul now in its final stretch, with several big deaths and twists having already heightened the stakes in its sixth season, fans are extremely eager to see how Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will finally appear anew as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively. But before we can witness what will presumably be another depressing peek into Jesse’s tumultuous life, Paul has landed a new role on another series that has long been known for disturbing the shit out of its viewers: Black Mirror.
Krysten Ritter to Star in Orphan Black Sequel Series
Krysten Ritter has signed on to star as the lead in the new Orphan Black sequel series, titled Orphan Black: Echoes, coming to AMC. Set in the near future, Orphan Black: Echoes follows a group of women who are unraveling the mystery of their identity, with Ritter playing Lucy, a woman with a mysterious origin story trying to find her place in the world.
spoilertv.com
Paramount Announces Major "Star Trek" Crossover With Original Series "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" And "Star Trek: Lower Decks"
PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES MAJOR “STAR TREK” CROSSOVER. WITH ORIGINAL SERIES “STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS”. The Epic Crossover Episode, Which Will Take Place in Season Two of. “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” Was Revealed During Today’s. “Star Trek” Universe Panel at San Diego Comic-Con July...
digitalspy.com
Married at First Sight's Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie announce split ending 10-month relationship
Married at First Sight Australia star Olivia Frazer has announced that she has split from 'husband' Jackson Lonie after 10 months. The pair made a joint announcement through their Instagram pages, sharing photos of their TV wedding, them on the beach, and having a kiss. Their joint caption reads: "After...
Insecure star Denise Dowse in coma as she fights ‘virulent form of meningitis’
Insecure and Beverly Hills 90210 star Denise Dowse is in a coma due to “a virulent form of meningitis”.Meningitis is an inflammation of the fluid and membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord. This can be caused by a virus or bacteria, with the former being the most common.Over the weekend, Dowse’s sister Tracey shared a lengthy post “requesting support and prayers” for herself and her sister, her “only immediate family”.“[Denise] is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis,” Tracey Dowse revealed. “Her doctors do not know when she will...
digitalspy.com
Better Call Saul boss responds to Kim's fate in penultimate episode
Better Call Saul season 6 spoilers follow. Better Call Saul finally shed some light on one of the show's biggest mysteries in this week's penultimate episode – what happened to Kim Wexler?. Well, thankfully we now know that she is indeed alive in the post-Breaking Bad world of Jimmy...
‘Ironheart’: Zoe Terakes Joins Cast Of Marvel Studios’ Disney+ Series
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Zoe Terakes (Nine Perfect Strangers, Wentworth) has joined the cast of the Disney+ series Ironheart in a key role, sources tell Deadline. Details regarding their role are being kept under wraps. Marvel reps declined to comment. Ironheart will star Dominique Thorne as Marvel character Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Previously announced cast also includes Anthony Ramos, Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, and Shea Couleé. Production on the Ironheart is currently underway. The addition of Terakes, a transgender and non-binary actor, and most recently, RuPaul’s Drag Race...
digitalspy.com
Suzy and Matty are truly terrible characters
I really cant stand these characters and im hoping they get killed off in the anniversary episodes. Suzy is likely to be killed cause that might tie in with Michelle’s maternity leave, I think Matty is safe, unless Ash Palmisciano has decided to leave, but I don’t mind Matty mostly so I wouldn’t want him to leave personally.
Kevin Smith’s ‘Strange Adventures’ Series Scrapped by Warner Bros. Discovery
Click here to read the full article. Kevin Smith’s strange adventure with HBO Max has come to an end. The filmmaker’s “Strange Adventures” DC comic book anthology series has been axed by Warner Bros. Discovery and will not be moving forward at HBO Max, whose representatives confirmed the news to IndieWire. Smith was set to co-write and direct an episode of “Strange Adventures” as part of the anthology series around lesser-known DC characters. Smith recently shared on his “Hollywood Babble-On” YouTube show that HBO Max scrapped the series, executive-produced by Greg Berlanti. The “Clerks” director explained that he was writing an episode of...
Vince Gilligan Has “No Plans” to Continue ‘Breaking Bad’ Universe After ‘Better Call Saul’
This Monday, August 15, will mark the final ever episode of Better Call Saul, and tensions have never been higher for this fandom. With one episode to go, fans still don’t know whether Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) will live, die, or get away with everything consequence-free. Days before the finale, Better Call Saul’s showrunners Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould as well as Odenkirk and Seehorn made an appearance at the Television Critics Association’s 2022 summer tour. During their panel, they confirmed what fans have been afraid of: Better Call Saul may be the official end of the Breaking Bad universe.
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead Universe (2010 - Present)
The Walking Dead (2010 - 2022) Fear The Walking Dead (2015 - Present) Talking Dead (2011 - Present) The Walking Dead: World Beyond (2020 - 2021) Webisodes (2011 - Present) The Walking Dead: Torn Apart (2011) The Walking Dead: Cold Storage (2012) The Walking Dead: The Oath (2013) Fear the...
digitalspy.com
New Big Brother reboot on ITV will ‘launch in May at massive new house on airfield’
Im really happy its going back to the old start time of May. hopefully its 12 or 13 weeks like the ch4 days and runs all through summer to August. That's just a re-hash of the alleged "insider" story from a day or two ago,. ITV already confirmed it will...
ComicBook
Green Lantern HBO Max Series "Very Much Alive" Amid Warner Bros Cuts
The live-action HBO Max series Green Lantern is still happening, despite the recent cuts made by Warner Bros. Discovery. After Warner Bros. shelved the Batgirl movie for HBO Max, several DC projects planned for the future have come under a microscope. For example, Kevin Smith has confirmed the Strange Adventures anthology series for the streamer is officially dead, while the My Adventures With Superman animated series at Cartoon Network/HBO Max is still scheduled for next year. As for Green Lantern, fans of the franchise have some positive news to rest their nerves until more news comes out.
