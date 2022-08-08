ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Man United putting in a £50m bid!': Watford's Ismaila Sarr scores 'goal of the season' from inside his own half against West Brom... with fans comparing it to Red Devils legend David Beckham's famous effort against Wimbledon

By Olly Allen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Watford forward Ismaila Sarr has been compared to David Beckham after scoring a sensational goal from inside his own half.

The Hornets played out a 1-1 draw against West Brom in the Championship on Monday night and Sarr opened the scoring with an audacious effort.

Collecting the ball from a header out of defence, the Senegalese international turned and saw Albion goalkeeper David Button standing outside of his penalty area. Without barely a second thought, he unleashed a remarkable effort that had Button looking rather sheepish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xOvzk_0h9jpBV700
Watford's Ismaila Sarr scored from inside his own half against West Brom on Monday night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IiyyM_0h9jpBV700
The sensational strike has already been labelled as an early contender for goal of the season

The strike has already been labelled as an early contender for goal of the season, while many fans have also called for it to be nominated for the Puskas Award.

Comparisons to Beckham quickly followed, as supporters reminisced about the England legend's wonder strike from inside his own half against Wimbledon in 1996. Sarr, 24, wasn't even born when that goal was scored.

'Better than Beckham's goal that was from Sarr,' one fan tweeted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LLcj0_0h9jpBV700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1397v4_0h9jpBV700

'Ismailia Sarr > David Beckham', another echoed, accompanied by a winky face emoji.

'Ismaila Sarr scored the best goal since David Beckham half way goal,' a third said.

It may only be the second week of the new campaign, but there is no doubt that Sarr's goal will feature heavily in awards season come May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tz3Y4_0h9jpBV700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vm0I6_0h9jpBV700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UQuSd_0h9jpBV700
Some fans suggested that Sarr's goal could even earn him a move back to the Premier League

'That’s the Championship Goal of the Season sorted already,' one supporter tweeted. 'West Brom keeper lobbed from Watford half by Sarr - shades of that Beckham goal against Wimbledon in 1996.'

Other fans suggested that Sarr's goal could even earn him a move back to the Premier League before the summer transfer window shuts.

'Ismaila Sarr has gone full on David Beckham from inside his own half, take a bow….. oh and sign him up,' a Leeds fan tweeted.

'United putting in a £50m bid for Sarr after that Beckham esp goal,' another Twitter user joked.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Giovani Lo Celso has flown to Spain in preparation for a loan return to Villarreal, after Antonio Conte made it clear the Argentinian midfielder is not part of his Tottenham plans

Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso flew to Spain on Friday night ahead of joining Villarreal on a season loan. There is no option to buy in the deal and the 26-year-old can be recalled by Tottenham in January. He is one of a number of players Antonio Conte is trying...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Don't panic! Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag claims everyone is remaining calm at the club despite dismal start to the season with home defeat by Brighton amid a wretched transfer window

Erik Ten Hag says there is no panic at Manchester United over their poor start to the season and criticism of the club’s transfer policy. The Dutchman’s side travel to Brentford on Saturday in the 5.30pm kick-off desperate for a victory after a shock 2-1 opening-day defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford last weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

How many subs are allowed in the Premier League? New 2022-23 substitution rules explained

The Premier League is back for the 2022/23 season and while the football is much the same, there are some tweaks to the rules and guidelines.One piece of officiating which frustrated fans, players and managers alike last season was the delaying of the assistant’s raised flag for offsides to let play continue, just in case there was a goal scored and the decision needed to be reviewed. Now the assistant referees are being urged to raise their flag, only delaying if the call is really tight.Players will no longer take the knee before every game, instead reserving the anti-racism gesture...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

How a karaoke classic got Darwin Nunez on song with the Reds: £85m new boy had a quiet start on tour… but he started to feel at home after his initiation song in Austria got their Latin contingent dancing

The Brandlhof Hotel in Saalfelden, close to Salzburg, is a haven of tranquillity and has become the place Jurgen Klopp likes to launch Liverpool’s season. Set in the Austrian Alps, its outdoor facilities offer everything the modern footballer requires to get fit, but last month it was an event after all the physical conditioning had taken place that could yet have the biggest bearing on the club’s campaign.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Beckham
Daily Mail

Frank Lampard admits there is 'an extra eye' on him and former England team-mate Steven Gerrard to 'prove themselves as managers' ahead of his Everton side's trip to Aston Villa

Each time Frank Lampard gets into the back of a London taxi and sees the driver do a double-take in the rear view mirror, he knows what question is coming. Who was better: him or Steven Gerrard?. ‘What do you do with that?’ Lampard says, laughing. ‘They love that conversation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Marcos Alonso's move to Barcelona 'is on hold until the Spanish side resolve Frenkie de Jong's situation', with the Dutch midfielder 'yet to give his approval over a move to Stamford Bridge'

Marcos Alonso's proposed move to Barcelona is on hold until the Catalan side resolve Frenkie de Jong's transfer situation. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel already stated the Spanish full-back is set to leave the club this summer and excluded him from their Premier League opener against Everton. However Alonso's move can't...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Lionesses stars Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Millie Bright all earn nominations for women's Ballon d'Or award... with England trio joining Ada Hegerberg, Vivianne Miedema and Alexia Putellas on star-studded 20-person shortlist

Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze and Millie Bright have each been nominated for the women's Ballon d'Or award, having marshalled England to Euro 2022 glory last month. The Lionesses join a illustrious 20-person shortlist including Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas, Chelsea striker Sam Kerr and Arsenal star Vivianne Miedema. Barcelona boast a...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils#West Brom#Man United#Hornets#Senegalese#Albion#The Puskas Award#Wimble
Daily Mail

AHEAD OF THE GAME: Newcastle United are being lined up by Amazon for their next fly-on-the-wall All or Nothing documentary... despite the club turning down offers from several production companies after Saudi takeover

Amazon are targeting Newcastle to feature in their next All Or Nothing documentary as they look for the next Premier League side to be given the behind-the-scenes treatment. Manchester City, Tottenham and Arsenal have all welcomed Amazon's cameras into their clubs with plans being worked on to release the next instalment in the All Or Nothing series in two years' time, which would involve filming taking place over the course of next season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The World Cup is just 100 days away - so who has the biggest issues? England and France must recover from Nations League disasters, Cristiano Ronaldo risks being undercooked if he stays at Man United... while the USA are struggling to find a No 9

Panic may have set in for World Cup wallchart makers around the globe this week when FIFA announced that they were moving the start date for this year's tournament forward by one day. Hosts Qatar, originally scheduled to play in the third match on November 21, realised that in fact...
FIFA
Daily Mail

'I'm the piñata': LIV CEO Greg Norman launches passionate defense of the Saudi breakaway league and insists he has no fear because it is the 'future of golf'... while slamming how his players 'have been treated' after defecting

LIV CEO Greg Norman has brashly backed the embattled organization while speaking to Forbes, calling the idea of a breakaway league a 'no-brainer' and labelling himself the 'piñata' of the league's criticism. LIV has been the brunt of extensive condemnation since its launch earlier this year, largely due to...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

The Premier League won't host regular season games overseas like the NFL and NBA do with chief Richard Masters insisting it's 'not the right time'... but the move is not completely ruled out!

The Premier League is not currently discussing plans to follow the NFL and NBA into staging regular season games overseas as chief Richard Masters insisted 'it is not the right time'. Proposals to play one international round of Premier League fixtures in addition to the 38 regular games - dubbed...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

USWNT stars Alex Morgan, Trinity Rodman and Catarina Macario all earn nominations for women's Ballon d'Or award as the American trio join Euros-winning Lionesses and holder Alexia Putellas on star-studded 20-player shortlist

US Women's National Team stars Alex Morgan, Trinity Rodman and Catarina Macario have been nominated for the women's Ballon d'Or award. The trio join an illustrious 20-person shortlist including Euros champions Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright and Beth Mead, Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas, Chelsea striker Sam Kerr and Arsenal star Vivianne Miedema.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

536K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy