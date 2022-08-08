Read full article on original website
West 4th Ave. bridge is closed
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A portion of a major roadway out of Hutchinson is closed. Reno County Public Works says the 4th Avenue bridge across the Cow Creek floodway is closed for repairs. Traffic on 4th is closed from Wilshire to Hendricks until further notice. Don Brittain with Public...
McPherson residents fighting back against talks by city to remove nearly 40 trees from Lakeside Park
McPHERSON, Kan. (KAKE) - McPherson resident Brian Hopp says the city is known for its big, beautiful trees, especially at Lakeside Park. That's why Tuesday, the town was outraged at what came out of the City Council meeting. "The layout, and how many x's are on that map, it was...
5 fires keep Reno County crews busy
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Reno County Emergency Management said volunteer fire districts stayed busy from 1:45 p.m. Tuesday until well after dark. The crews responded to at least five grass and brush fires around the county. 1:45 p.m. — 20000 block of South Woodberry Reno County Fire District #9 went to the report of a […]
Installation Complete in Two Project Buildings
The installation of a new thermal energy ceiling tile has been completed in the Wellington City Hall and the Sumner County Public Health buildings. In both facilities, the ceiling tile was installed between the traditional ceiling tile and the fiberglass insulation. Approximately 4,000 square feet of tile was installed in each building.
Lack of Rain Causing Fire Issues in Central Kansas
RENO COUNTY – The ongoing lack of rain around central Kansas is increasing the potential for wildfires or of controlled burns getting out of control. Fire units in Reno County responded to rural fires. Around 1:45 p.m. Reno County Fire District 9 was called to a wheat stubble fire...
Finally, a replacement for the former Harley-Davidson dealership on West Kellogg
There’s another car dealership coming to West Kellogg, this time to the one-time Harley-Davidson building.
Sedgwick County fishing docks in dangerous conditions
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some fishing docks in the Sedgwick County park could be hazardous to people. Eyewitness News received an email asking to look into the condition and what could be done to help. Some of the docks have boards uplifted, holes, and then there’s a couple that are...
Kansas plant to reopen after fatal workplace accident
KINGMAN COUNTY—Authorities continue an investigation after a worker died Thursday at Fabpro Polymers, 100 S. Fabpro Way, in Kingman, according to the company. "The site was shut down to facilitate the investigation but we anticipate a partial startup of plant operations to commence on Tuesday." "The safety of our...
Wichita’s North Junction to have several closures
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will be closing parts of northbound I-135 this week as part of an overpass improvement project to improve traffic flow at Wichita’s North Junction. On Monday, KDOT will close the northbound I-135 exit to southbound I-235 until 3 p.m. Workers will use a crane to […]
Fire causes significant damage to Wichita home
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department battled a house fire Tuesday night on the city’s southeast side. It happened near Harry and Webb Road around 8 p.m. on East Mount Vernon Court. No one was inside the home when the fire broke out, but there is significant damage. The cause of the fire […]
Boeing to host hiring event in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Boeing, one of the largest aerospace companies, is coming to Wichita to recruit. The company says they are hiring various engineering, business and finance professionals to work on multiple programs, particularly for Boeing Defense, Space & Security. The hiring and career event will take place on Friday, Aug. 12, from 11 […]
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this month
A popular local food truck will be opening a new drive-thru store location in Kansas later this month. Read on to learn more. If you are a fan of Brazillian food, you'll be excited to learn that Brazita Bites is opening a new physical location with a drive-thru in Wichita later this month.
Shop Local: Stroot Lockers Beef Jerky
I was out in Goddard one morning and decided to swing by Stroot Lockers. It’s been forever since I last had their beef jerky and had to get my hands on some. They had three different bags of jerky available: regular, teriyaki and jalapeno. The gentleman working the counter said the regular was the most popular, followed by the jalapeno, so those are the two I went with.
Hutchinson BBQ holding Jones Family Fundraiser today
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hickory Stik BBQ at 25 North Main in Hutchinson is holding a fundraiser Wednesday for the Jones Family. They will donate 10% of all sales to the family and 100% of the Sales from the special Jones Mac Attack Stacker Sandwich. The special sandwich is...
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Sumner County
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the Prairie Schooner Mobile Home Court public water supply system located in Sumner County. They say that customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior...
The Quiznos sub chain is no more in Wichita, but a new chain is taking over its last spot
The Quiznos was the last one still operating in Wichita, but its space will soon be home to a colorful new restaurant.
Continuous intense heat melts Park City man’s roof
Park City, Kan. (KWCH) - As Kansas continues to see triple-digit temperatures, one Park City man says part of his roof melted due to the intense heat. Homeowner, Gary Cornelison, went outside to cook Saturday when he noticed his roof looked different than usual. Cornelison said, “I came outside to...
Wichita Park and Recreation changing pool hours
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As high temperatures and sweltering heat continue across Kansas, Wichita Park and Recreation announced it is changing the hours of operation at the swimming pools. Beginning Aug. 12, all six pools in Wichita will open at 1 p.m., and most will close at 6 p.m. The outlier is the Harvest Swimming […]
Home heavily damaged in SE Wichita fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There were no injuries, but a southeast Wichita home suffered extensive damage in a Tuesday night house fire. Wichita fire crews saw heavy smoke throughout when they responded to the fire, reported a little before 8 p.m. in the 9600 block of East Mount Vernon, near Harry and Webb Road. Specifically, the home was in the 1900 block of South Stacey.
