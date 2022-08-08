ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bel Aire, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hutch Post

West 4th Ave. bridge is closed

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A portion of a major roadway out of Hutchinson is closed. Reno County Public Works says the 4th Avenue bridge across the Cow Creek floodway is closed for repairs. Traffic on 4th is closed from Wilshire to Hendricks until further notice. Don Brittain with Public...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

5 fires keep Reno County crews busy

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Reno County Emergency Management said volunteer fire districts stayed busy from 1:45 p.m. Tuesday until well after dark. The crews responded to at least five grass and brush fires around the county. 1:45 p.m. — 20000 block of South Woodberry Reno County Fire District #9 went to the report of a […]
RENO COUNTY, KS
Wellington Daily News

Installation Complete in Two Project Buildings

The installation of a new thermal energy ceiling tile has been completed in the Wellington City Hall and the Sumner County Public Health buildings. In both facilities, the ceiling tile was installed between the traditional ceiling tile and the fiberglass insulation. Approximately 4,000 square feet of tile was installed in each building.
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Traffic
City
Bel Aire, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Restaurants
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
adastraradio.com

Lack of Rain Causing Fire Issues in Central Kansas

RENO COUNTY – The ongoing lack of rain around central Kansas is increasing the potential for wildfires or of controlled burns getting out of control. Fire units in Reno County responded to rural fires. Around 1:45 p.m. Reno County Fire District 9 was called to a wheat stubble fire...
RENO COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County fishing docks in dangerous conditions

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some fishing docks in the Sedgwick County park could be hazardous to people. Eyewitness News received an email asking to look into the condition and what could be done to help. Some of the docks have boards uplifted, holes, and then there’s a couple that are...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas plant to reopen after fatal workplace accident

KINGMAN COUNTY—Authorities continue an investigation after a worker died Thursday at Fabpro Polymers, 100 S. Fabpro Way, in Kingman, according to the company. "The site was shut down to facilitate the investigation but we anticipate a partial startup of plant operations to commence on Tuesday." "The safety of our...
KINGMAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Esta#Woodlawn#Mexican Food#Food Drink#Los Cunados
KSN News

Wichita’s North Junction to have several closures

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will be closing parts of northbound I-135 this week as part of an overpass improvement project to improve traffic flow at Wichita’s North Junction. On Monday, KDOT will close the northbound I-135 exit to southbound I-235 until 3 p.m. Workers will use a crane to […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Fire causes significant damage to Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department battled a house fire Tuesday night on the city’s southeast side. It happened near Harry and Webb Road around 8 p.m. on East Mount Vernon Court. No one was inside the home when the fire broke out, but there is significant damage. The cause of the fire […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Boeing to host hiring event in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Boeing, one of the largest aerospace companies, is coming to Wichita to recruit. The company says they are hiring various engineering, business and finance professionals to work on multiple programs, particularly for Boeing Defense, Space & Security. The hiring and career event will take place on Friday, Aug. 12, from 11 […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wichitabyeb.com

Shop Local: Stroot Lockers Beef Jerky

I was out in Goddard one morning and decided to swing by Stroot Lockers. It’s been forever since I last had their beef jerky and had to get my hands on some. They had three different bags of jerky available: regular, teriyaki and jalapeno. The gentleman working the counter said the regular was the most popular, followed by the jalapeno, so those are the two I went with.
GODDARD, KS
KAKE TV

Boil water advisory issued for parts of Sumner County

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the Prairie Schooner Mobile Home Court public water supply system located in Sumner County. They say that customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Continuous intense heat melts Park City man’s roof

Park City, Kan. (KWCH) - As Kansas continues to see triple-digit temperatures, one Park City man says part of his roof melted due to the intense heat. Homeowner, Gary Cornelison, went outside to cook Saturday when he noticed his roof looked different than usual. Cornelison said, “I came outside to...
PARK CITY, KS
KSN News

Wichita Park and Recreation changing pool hours

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As high temperatures and sweltering heat continue across Kansas, Wichita Park and Recreation announced it is changing the hours of operation at the swimming pools. Beginning Aug. 12, all six pools in Wichita will open at 1 p.m., and most will close at 6 p.m. The outlier is the Harvest Swimming […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Home heavily damaged in SE Wichita fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There were no injuries, but a southeast Wichita home suffered extensive damage in a Tuesday night house fire. Wichita fire crews saw heavy smoke throughout when they responded to the fire, reported a little before 8 p.m. in the 9600 block of East Mount Vernon, near Harry and Webb Road. Specifically, the home was in the 1900 block of South Stacey.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy