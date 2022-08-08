Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Firefighters Subdue Deadly Blaze at Key Oil Facility in Cuba
Havana — A deadly fire that consumed at least half of a large oil storage facility in western Cuba and threatened to bring more power failures to the island's already fragile electricity system was largely controlled Wednesday after nearly five days, authorities said. Flames that recently consumed the fourth...
Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
A study says that as the Earth warms, a California flood that would swamp Los Angeles, displace millions and cause historic damage gets more likely.
americanmilitarynews.com
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
Passenger accuses American Airlines of racism, saying it barred her from boarding a delayed flight because of her tone of voice
The passenger said an American Airlines staff member said her tone was threatening and denied her the option of rebooking her flight.
UK Again Supplies Jaw-Dropping Long-Range Rocket Launchers to Encourage Faster End to Continued Ukrainian-Russian War
M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)Lockheed Martin. The UK again supplies Ukraine with American-made M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They are also providing M31A1 missiles to potentially speed up the snail-paced trek to the culmination of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. With the ability to launch GPS-guided rockets, the M270 MLRS can accurately destroy targets up to 50 miles away. Previously, the UK supplied Ukraine with an onslaught of military support valued at roughly $2.8 billion or £2.3 billion. The support has included:
WATCH: Oklahoma Wind Turbine Folds Like a Cheap Lawn Chair During Storm, Erupts in Flames
On Tuesday, a massive Oklahoma wind turbine at the one of the country’s largest wind farms was decimated by a storm. When first responders arrived on the scene at 4:30 pm, they found one of the turbines on fire. Video posted to YouTube shows the enormous structure crumbling to...
Voice of America
Police Raid Peru President's Home in Search of Relative
Lima, Peru — Police on Wednesday raided the private home of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, local media reported, in search of his corruption-accused sister-in-law, whose lawyer said she later turned herself in to authorities. Castillo himself is the subject of five criminal investigations, including for graft, and has survived...
Voice of America
IAEA Seeks Immediate Access to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
The United Nations is calling for immediate access to a nuclear power plant under siege that Ukraine asserts is being hit by Russian rocket fire. Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy said in an address that "another shelling by Russia was recorded" around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest nuclear power facility. Reports of heavy fighting along with artillery shelling in the area were reported Friday.
Voice of America
Reporter’s Notebook: Arrest at Iraqi Kurdistan Protest ‘Violated’ Rights
Sulaymaniyah, Iraqi Kurdistan — Journalists working for VOA had their live broadcast interrupted as authorities moved in to arrest them while they were covering a protest in the Iraqi Kurdistan city of Sulaymaniyah. Reporter Snur Karim and video journalist Mohammed Azad Majeed were filming with permission in a market...
Voice of America
100 People Arrested in Sierra Leone Night Curfew
Nairobi — Reports from Sierra Leone say clashes between police and protesters have killed 13 people, with more than 100 others arrested during a curfew. A police spokesperson said Friday that normalcy is returning. An interim report released by Sierra Leone’s police Thursday shows that 113 people were arrested...
Voice of America
First Humanitarian Food Aid Set to Leave Ukraine for Africa
The first U.N.-chartered vessel set to transport grain from Ukraine to Africa docked Friday in Ukraine. The vessel will carry the first shipment of humanitarian food to Africa under a U.N.-backed plan to move grain trapped by Russia’s war on Ukraine and to help relieve a global food crisis.
Voice of America
Myanmar’s Sanctions-Hit Junta Still Netting Vast Oil, Gas Profits
Bangkok — Vast oil and gas profits continue flowing to, and propping up, Myanmar’s military junta a year and a half into its bloody crackdown on nationwide resistance to the February 2021 coup, opposition and rights groups say. Joined by a growing number of U.S. lawmakers, they are...
Voice of America
Anti-Government Protests Turn Deadly in Sierra Leone
Nairobi, Kenya — Authorities in Sierra Leone say at least 13 civilians and six police officers have been killed in clashes that broke out during anti-government protests. Anti-government protests erupted in Sierra Leone’s capital of Freetown and two other towns on Wednesday. In Freetown, protestors barricaded the streets,...
Voice of America
DRC Authorities Hunt for Hundreds of Prisoners after Massive Jailbreak
Nairobi — Authorities in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo are searching for hundreds of inmates who escaped from Kakwanguru central prison when gunmen attacked the facility Tuesday night. Five people, including two policemen, were killed during the jailbreak in the city of Butembo. Reuters reported that only 58...
Voice of America
Suspected Plot Against VOA Persian Host in NY Underscores Dangers of Transnational Reprisal
Experts warn that a weak response by Western governments to authoritarian regimes trying to silence critics abroad encourages more undemocratic countries to engage in such practices. VOA Persian news anchor Masih Alinejad was nearly a victim of such actions. Igor Tsikhanenka has more from New York.
Voice of America
South Korea's Maiden Moon Mission Launches from the US
South Korea’s space program marks a milestone with help from an American spaceflight giant. Plus, Iran and Russia join forces in space, and a practical joke that had practically no one laughing. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi brings us The Week in Space.
Voice of America
British IS 'Beatle' Suspect Arrested on Return to UK, Media Says
London — A British man accused of being part of an Islamic State (IS) kidnap-and-murder cell known as the "Beatles" was arrested Wednesday when he returned to the UK, media reports said. Aine Davis, 38, was arrested after landing at Luton airport on a flight from Turkey, where he...
Voice of America
In Solomon Islands, Some Wary of Beijing-backed Construction
HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS — On the main street of Honiara, capital of the Solomon Islands, the Chinese presence is noticeable — some people on the street, some characters on the signs and at almost every cashier’s counter. Locals say almost all of the grocery stores and convenience...
Voice of America
Film About Disabled Man Provokes Criticism of Chinese Government
WASHINGTON — Chinese state media has stopped promoting a short film that depicted the everyday struggles of a disabled man in rural China and drew tens of millions of views before prompting widespread online criticism of Beijing's poor disability rights record. Following the online criticism from Chinese people with...
Voice of America
US Gas Prices Lowest in 5 Months
DALLAS — Gasoline prices have dipped to their lowest in more than five months — good news for consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials. AAA said the national average for a liter of regular was $1.05 on Thursday, down from the mid-June record of $1.37. However, that's still about 21 cents higher than the average a year ago.
