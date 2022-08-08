Gordon on making Chiefs roster: "There's no telling"

For the first time in nearly 28 weeks, the Chiefs will take the field for competition in their first preseason contest Saturday, but not without some training camp reps under their belts.

The first preseason game of 2022 will give opportunities to players looking to make the final 53-man roster. After the Chiefs finish up their first preseason appearance in Chicago, the team will have to cut five players from their current 90-man roster in order to meet the 85-player roster deadline set for Tuesday, Aug. 16.