WDAM-TV
WDAM-TV
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - RISE kicked off its inaugural Hot Air Balloon Festival on Friday evening at the Forrest County Multi-purpose Center. The organization will use the proceeds from this festival to help individuals become self-sufficient. ”The donations that we received this weekend will go towards putting those people into...
WDAM-TV
WDAM-TV
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re over 55 and looking for something to do, the Hattiesburg Recreation Center may be the place for you. The Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation Department planned a month full of events and classes for senior citizens. Senior Programs Coordinator Chay Chapman said the goal...
WDAM-TV
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Beaumont community is rallying together to raise money for six men injured in the Flora oil tank explosion that happened in July. The fundraiser will be at Old South Monuments on Highway 15 on August 20. “It’s a horrible situation for all the families,”...
WDAM-TV
WDAM-TV
WDAM-TV
WDAM-TV
WDAM-TV
WDAM-TV
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal non-profit is turning to the baseball diamond to raise funds to support two community gardens in the city. Petal Healing Garden is hosting” Take Me Out to the Home Run Derby!” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Robert E. Russell Sports Complex in Petal.
WDAM-TV
WDAM-TV
WDAM-TV
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has located a woman reported missing in Hattiesburg. HPD said Lashonda Harris, 25, has been located and is safe. The police department originally said she was last seen leaving her home on West 5th Street on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and was wearing dark blue scrubs and a grey shirt and was in a white Nissan Altima.
WDAM-TV
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Around 50 households are under a boil water notice issued by the West Lamar Water Association on Thursday, Aug. 11. Those affected include homes and businesses in Fox Pen Subdivision, on CR Lane and along a section of Scruggs Road extending from Oloh Road to 253 Scruggs Road. Anyone under the notice should boil any water used for human consumption for at least one minute.
WDAM-TV
WDAM-TV
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A portion of North Ninth Street in Laurel will be closed until late Wednesday afternoon so that crews can wrap up installation on a water line. A stretch of North Ninth between West Fifth and West Sixth streets was closed Wednesday morning so that work on the east side of Ninth can be completed.
WDAM-TV
WDAM-TV
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi is welcoming new students to its Hattiesburg campus this weekend. Residence halls were busy Friday, Aug. 12, for freshman move-in day. Students, family members and some helpful fellow students unpacked clothes, school supplies and everything they needed for their rooms. Move-in...
WDAM-TV
