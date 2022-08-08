ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Baltimore

Man, 33, killed in Northeast Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 33-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in a shooting in northeast Baltimore, authorities said.About 1:14 p.m., patrol officers were called to a shooting behind a home in the 4200 block of Parkside Drive, Baltimore Police said. When they arrived, they found the victim shot multiple times.The 33-year-old was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.No information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting was immediately released.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Officers find 2 men shot to death in car in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City police officers found two men shot to death inside a car Friday in West Baltimore, authorities said. Around 8:30 p.m. officers were called to the 4000 block of Wabash Avenue after a report of a shooting. There, officers found the victims who were shot multiple...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two people shot, killed in Northwest Baltimore Friday, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly double shooting in Baltimore's East Arlington neighborhood, according to authorities.Officers working on the northwest side of the city on Friday were sent to the rear of the 4000 block of Wabash Avenue around 8:40 p.m. to investigate a report that someone had fired a weapon, police said.When they arrived at Wabash Avenue, they found two males inside a vehicle who were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.Both males were pronounced deceased by Baltimore City Fire Department medics, police said.The shooting comes amid a whirlwind of violent crimes that rattled various...
BALTIMORE, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Man found shot inside vehicle in Baltimore's Broadway East neighborhood, police say

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man with serious injuries in East Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol on the east side of the city responded to ShotSpotter alerts indicating that someone had fired a weapon in the 1400 block of North Montford Avenue around 6:45 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle, according to authorities.The man was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2433.Anonymous tipsters call Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

BPD: Man seriously injured in early morning shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was seriously injured in Southwest Baltimore early Friday morning. According to police just before 4:45 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near South Smallwood Street. Once on scene, officers observed a 54-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 20, arrested in deadly Northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old man is under arrest with a deadly shooting last month in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said.Rakim Muhammad, Jr., of Baltimore, was taken into custody Aug. 4 in connection with the shooting death of 33-year-old Earnest Jackson, Baltimore Police said. Muhammad is charged with first- and second-degree murder.The charges stem from a shooting that happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. July 26 in the 3200 block of Fenwick Avenue. Officers called to the scene found Jackson shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.It is unclear what led investigators to zero in on Muhammad as the shooting suspect. No additional details about the shooting or a possible motive were immediately released.Muhammad remains in custody while awaiting trial.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police investigating North Baltimore homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in North Baltimore Thursday morning. According to police, just after 7 a.m., officers received reports of an unresponsive man in the 800 block of Bradhurst Road. Police found the man, later identified as Darius Jones, on scene and medics...
BALTIMORE, MD
firefighternation.com

Arrest Details Released in Baltimore (MD) Firefighter Shooting: Shot to the Eye and Chasing the Shooter

State police said troopers and federal agents on Wednesday arrested and charged a woman with firing several BB rounds at Baltimore City firefighters. Alysha Williams, 20, of Catonsville, was charged with multiple counts of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and discharging a BB gun. Today more details emerged about...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man found dead in North Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are looking into the death of a man found Thursday morning in North Baltimore, authorities said.Patrol officers were called shortly after 7 a.m. to the 800 block of Bradhurst Road, where they found a man lying unconscious in the grass, a Baltimore Police spokesperson told WJZ. He was pronounced dead at the scene.No additional details about the man's identity or the nature of his death were immediately released.
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

25-year-old Aryeh Wolf of Baltimore killed in SE DC shooting, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — A 25-year-old Baltimore man is dead after a shooting Wednesday in Southeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The incident happened in the 5100 block of Call Place. At approximately 3:40 p.m., officers responded to the location and found Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, Md....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Body pulled from water near Ridgley's Cove, Baltimore Police say

BALTIMORE --  A body was pulled from the water Friday morning near Ridgley's Cove in Baltimore, authorities said.Police and paramedics were called to the corner of South Monroe Street and Annapolis Road shortly before 9 a.m. in response to the discovery, a Baltimore Police spokesperson confirmed to WJZ.The spokesperson said a body was recovered from the water, though the person's age, gender and cause of death are unknown.Additional details were not immediately clear.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

20-year-old Catonsville woman arrested for allegedly firing BB gun at Baltimore firefighters

BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old Catonsville woman was arrested after she allegedly fired a BB gun at Baltimore City firefighters, hitting one in the face, earlier this week, Maryland State Police said.Troopers and members of the U.S. Marshals arrested Alysha Williams at her residence Wednesday about 10 a.m., authorities said Thursday.Williams was wanted by Baltimore police in connection with the Aug. 8 incident. While responding to a call in the Westport neighborhood, one firefighter was struck in the face."A car basically drove up by them and basically began firing what we call an air pellet gun," Assistant Chief Roman Clark said at the time.Another firefighter's arm was hit by a fleeing car. Police now say the vehicle was allegedly driven by Williams.She is charged with multiple counts of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and discharging a BB gun.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Frederick man found guilty in 2021 fast food restaurant homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Frederick County man was found guilty of murder in connection to a fast food restaurant homicide last year. According to police, on December 26, 2021 just before 7:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a Burger King franchise near Routzahn Way in Frederick. Once on scene,...
BALTIMORE, MD

