Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years oldCJ CoombsMexico, MO
The Ravenswood estate near Bunceton, Missouri has six generations of a lot of history and mild rumors of hauntingsCJ CoombsBunceton, MO
Related
KOMU
Boone County OEM to host preparedness fair
BOONE COUNTY - With three weeks to go before National Preparedness Month, the Boone County Office of Emergency Management will host a community-wide preparedness fair this September to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for potential disasters and emergencies that could take place. The fair, which was renamed the...
lakeexpo.com
788 Kersten Way, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
Golden Reef condominiums is located in the heart of Osage Beach and between the 19-mile marker of the Osage and 1-mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm. This cozy unit is located on the Top floor, providing a great view of the Lake of the Ozarks and the State Park. The covered deck is a wonderful spot to relax and enjoy the view, rain or shine. The vaulted ceilings create an open and spacious feeling. Included are two boat slips, a 14x36 and 10x24. The unit comes fully furnished. If you are considering a vacation rental investment, this unit is ready to go right down to the Nest thermostat and Internet-connected door lock that allows you to change the door code on the fly. The location in town and on the lake makes it very easy & convenient to enjoy some of the best restaurants, shopping, and entertainment venues of Osage Beach. Golden Reef condos is very well managed and maintained. The lakeside pool was just replaced in the Spring of this year.
KOMU
Columbia Job Center partners with Columbia Public Library for its monthly hiring event
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Job Center will partner with Columbia Public Library to host its monthly Walk-In Wednesdays hiring event next week, featuring 11 different employers. The event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Columbia Public Library. The 11...
KOMU
Survey: Columbia among cheapest average rent cost in the U.S., despite a near 20% increase
COLUMBIA- A survey from "Rent" found that Columbia is No. 15 cheapest average rent in the Country. The data was based off cities with a population of at least 50,000. In Columbia, the survey finds the average cost of rent being $915. Despite ranking in the top 15, the cost...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMU
Callaway County jail expansion set to open in late October
FULTON − Callaway County inmates will soon have a new home. A larger jail is set to open in Fulton at the end of October, with a new justice center scheduled to be completed before the end of the year. The expansion will take the number of beds in...
KOMU
'Opportunity Campus' could bring all homeless help groups to central Columbia location
COLUMBIA − In the city of Columbia, there are multiple nonprofit organizations that assist those who are experiencing homelessness. Groups like Turning Point, Loaves and Fishes, Room at the Inn and the Voluntary Action Center (VAC) provide food and shelter for those in need, but they're all in different locations, have different hours and operate differently.
firesideguard.com
Centralia’s new small-engine shop thriving
One of Centralia’s new family businesses is thriving. B and A Small Engine Repair, LLC on North Jenkins Street is keeping small engines running and, judging by the shop packed with lawn mowers and four-wheelers, customers are happy. “B and A,” stands for Buck and Allison, as in Ryan...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, August 9
CPS families missing transportation sign-up deadline could face challenges. The deadline to sign up for bus transportation was Monday at 2 p.m. Anything received after Aug. 8 will take time to process and route. This means bus transportation is not guaranteed for the first week of school while bus routes are adjusted to accommodate additional students.
RELATED PEOPLE
gladstonedispatch.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Columbia, Missouri
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Columbia, MO using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KOMU
School bus company looking to hire more drivers as school year approaches
COLUMBIA - A constant concern around the start of school for the past few years has been the number of bus drivers available. Student Transportation of America (STA) handles busing for Columbia Public Schools, and had hiring events over the summer to increase the number of drivers. Tom Ott, the...
Amtrak worker sues, alleging train in Missouri crash was overcrowded
Another Amtrak employee has filed a lawsuit, alleging the train was overcrowded before a deadly train crash in Chariton County, Missouri.
lakeexpo.com
Nick’s True Value Hardware Is Lake Of The Ozarks’ New Source For Contractors & DIYers
From fixing a leaky faucet to building a new house, a trusted home-town hardware store is essential for any home project. And with the grand opening of Nick’s True Value Hardware, this Thursday in Osage Beach, the Lake of the Ozarks has an excellent, new resource for any household (or boat-side!) project: ideal for contractors and DIY’ers alike.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMU
Columbia School Board discusses limiting public comment at meetings
COLUMBIA - Some procedural changes could be coming to Columbia School Board meetings soon. During Monday's meeting, the Board discussed limiting the amount of time allowed for the public comment section of their board meetings to only 30 minutes total. In addition, the Board also discussed a change that would...
KRMS Radio
Weekend Storms Damage Planes At Lee C Fine
Damage to several planes and more at Lee C Fine airport in Osage Beach over the weekend. Officials say strong storms blew around trees and knocked a few planes on their wings. Photos on social media show one plane on its engine, while the wings are broken on both sides.
KOMU
Roy Lovelady to be sworn in as Columbia's Ward 3 councilmember Saturday
COLUMBIA − After a historic run-off election, Columbia's newest city councilmember Roy Lovelady will be sworn in Saturday during a special meeting. Lovelady was elected as Ward 3's representative during a special election last week, after April's election with incumbent Karl Skala resulted in a tie. The swearing-in will...
KOMU
Food Bank to host Pack School Pantries Food and Fund Drive this Friday
COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri will host its Pack School Pantries Food and Fund Drive Friday to help feed students in Boone County. The event will take place Friday, Aug. 12 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Dillard's parking lot outside the Columbia Mall. It's aimed at assisting students with nutrition needs by helping The Food Bank provide food for 14 school pantries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CLOSURE: Highway 42 outside Osage Beach closed after crash
OSAGE BEACH, Mo.– Highway 42 South of Osage Beach is experiencing closures in both lanes, estimated to last at least two more hours by the Missouri Department of Transportation. The closure began at about 1:38 p.m. when a power line was knocked down on the road. It is unclear if any injuries were sustained in […]
kmmo.com
TWO SEDALIA RESIDENTS WANTED IN PETTIS COUNTY
An area sheriff’s office is asking for help from the public in locating two Sedalia residents who are wanted for endangerment and abandonment of a child. A release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says a pursuit was initiated on Highway 65 after the Missouri State Highway Patrol attempted a traffic stop on August 8. The suspects fled into a hay field near Turkey Creek Road and then ran on foot. Authorities identified three individuals, 47-year-old Stewart Kimbrell, 41-year-old Crystal Summers, and Summers’ 9-year-old child. Kimbrell and Summers were not located, but the child was found by authorities and treated by the Pettis County Ambulance District. Kimbrell and Summers remain at large, but were believed to have made it out of the area.
The Neff Tavern Smokehouse originally built by Isaac Neff in the 1800s stands in Saline County, Missouri
The Neff Smoke Tavern. (Edited for brightness.)Source: Santa Fe Trails Historic Sites. Six miles west of Arrow Rock, Missouri, there is an old smokehouse that's on the old Santa Fe Trail. It's located in Napton in Saline County.
KOMU
Jefferson City house fire under investigation
JEFFERSON CITY − No injuries were reported after a house fire in Jefferson City Wednesday morning. The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to the 2800 block of Kenborg Hills Road around 10:38 a.m., according to a news release. Crews reported a heavy fire coming from the side of a single-story home.
Comments / 0