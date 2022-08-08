ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

Boone County OEM to host preparedness fair

BOONE COUNTY - With three weeks to go before National Preparedness Month, the Boone County Office of Emergency Management will host a community-wide preparedness fair this September to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for potential disasters and emergencies that could take place. The fair, which was renamed the...
lakeexpo.com

788 Kersten Way, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Golden Reef condominiums is located in the heart of Osage Beach and between the 19-mile marker of the Osage and 1-mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm. This cozy unit is located on the Top floor, providing a great view of the Lake of the Ozarks and the State Park. The covered deck is a wonderful spot to relax and enjoy the view, rain or shine. The vaulted ceilings create an open and spacious feeling. Included are two boat slips, a 14x36 and 10x24. The unit comes fully furnished. If you are considering a vacation rental investment, this unit is ready to go right down to the Nest thermostat and Internet-connected door lock that allows you to change the door code on the fly. The location in town and on the lake makes it very easy & convenient to enjoy some of the best restaurants, shopping, and entertainment venues of Osage Beach. Golden Reef condos is very well managed and maintained. The lakeside pool was just replaced in the Spring of this year.
KOMU

Callaway County jail expansion set to open in late October

FULTON − Callaway County inmates will soon have a new home. A larger jail is set to open in Fulton at the end of October, with a new justice center scheduled to be completed before the end of the year. The expansion will take the number of beds in...
firesideguard.com

Centralia’s new small-engine shop thriving

One of Centralia’s new family businesses is thriving. B and A Small Engine Repair, LLC on North Jenkins Street is keeping small engines running and, judging by the shop packed with lawn mowers and four-wheelers, customers are happy. “B and A,” stands for Buck and Allison, as in Ryan...
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, August 9

CPS families missing transportation sign-up deadline could face challenges. The deadline to sign up for bus transportation was Monday at 2 p.m. Anything received after Aug. 8 will take time to process and route. This means bus transportation is not guaranteed for the first week of school while bus routes are adjusted to accommodate additional students.
KOMU

Columbia School Board discusses limiting public comment at meetings

COLUMBIA - Some procedural changes could be coming to Columbia School Board meetings soon. During Monday's meeting, the Board discussed limiting the amount of time allowed for the public comment section of their board meetings to only 30 minutes total. In addition, the Board also discussed a change that would...
KRMS Radio

Weekend Storms Damage Planes At Lee C Fine

Damage to several planes and more at Lee C Fine airport in Osage Beach over the weekend. Officials say strong storms blew around trees and knocked a few planes on their wings. Photos on social media show one plane on its engine, while the wings are broken on both sides.
KOMU

Roy Lovelady to be sworn in as Columbia's Ward 3 councilmember Saturday

COLUMBIA − After a historic run-off election, Columbia's newest city councilmember Roy Lovelady will be sworn in Saturday during a special meeting. Lovelady was elected as Ward 3's representative during a special election last week, after April's election with incumbent Karl Skala resulted in a tie. The swearing-in will...
KOMU

Food Bank to host Pack School Pantries Food and Fund Drive this Friday

COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri will host its Pack School Pantries Food and Fund Drive Friday to help feed students in Boone County. The event will take place Friday, Aug. 12 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Dillard's parking lot outside the Columbia Mall. It's aimed at assisting students with nutrition needs by helping The Food Bank provide food for 14 school pantries.
KOLR10 News

CLOSURE: Highway 42 outside Osage Beach closed after crash

OSAGE BEACH, Mo.– Highway 42 South of Osage Beach is experiencing closures in both lanes, estimated to last at least two more hours by the Missouri Department of Transportation. The closure began at about 1:38 p.m. when a power line was knocked down on the road. It is unclear if any injuries were sustained in […]
kmmo.com

TWO SEDALIA RESIDENTS WANTED IN PETTIS COUNTY

An area sheriff’s office is asking for help from the public in locating two Sedalia residents who are wanted for endangerment and abandonment of a child. A release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says a pursuit was initiated on Highway 65 after the Missouri State Highway Patrol attempted a traffic stop on August 8. The suspects fled into a hay field near Turkey Creek Road and then ran on foot. Authorities identified three individuals, 47-year-old Stewart Kimbrell, 41-year-old Crystal Summers, and Summers’ 9-year-old child. Kimbrell and Summers were not located, but the child was found by authorities and treated by the Pettis County Ambulance District. Kimbrell and Summers remain at large, but were believed to have made it out of the area.
KOMU

Jefferson City house fire under investigation

JEFFERSON CITY − No injuries were reported after a house fire in Jefferson City Wednesday morning. The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to the 2800 block of Kenborg Hills Road around 10:38 a.m., according to a news release. Crews reported a heavy fire coming from the side of a single-story home.
