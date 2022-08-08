ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Where’s Rudy? A Fulton County Court Wants to Know

It’s half past noon on a Tuesday in Atlanta, and Rudy Giuliani is nowhere in sight. That would be unremarkable on any other Tuesday. But on this Tuesday—Tuesday, Aug. 9—Giuliani’s conspicuous absence draws a throng of spectators to the eighth floor of the Lewis R. Slaton Courthouse in Fulton County, Georgia, where Judge Robert McBurney will decide if the former mayor of New York should get on the next plane (or train, or bus, or Uber) headed South.
Brianna Grier's Celebration of Life service

A man reaches out to touch the casket as it is removed from the church during a funeral service for Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The 28-year-old Georgia woman died after she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Stacey Abrams: 'If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia'

KENNESAW, Ga. — Ahead of a consequential Georgia gubernatorial election in November, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams is confident that if one elusive voting bloc overwhelmingly votes for her, she will come out on top. “If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said...
What’s been filmed, what’s filming in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta and Georgia locales have been used extensively in Hollywood productions. Downtown’s Westin Peachtree Plaza was the site of one of the city’s first climatic film scenes, in 1979′s “Sharky’s Machine.” The Burt Reynolds crime drama ended with an assassin being shot by Reynolds near the top floor of the hotel and falling to his death.
Metro Atlanta woman paid woman $24K in tax returns, only to have it immediately stolen

ATLANTA — A Georgia woman said thousands of dollars were taken from what is supposed to be a convenient alternative for people who don’t have checking accounts. Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray was in Midtown, where Julia Holland said someone stole more than $10,000 from her Netspend account. The money was part of $24,000 in IRS returns from a span of several years.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
Hollywood of the South: How to become a movie extra

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - You don’t always need acting training to get your 15 seconds of fame in the Hollywood of the South. With so many TV shows and movies filmed in Georgia, there’s a growing number of opportunities for you to land a spot on the big screen — as an extra.
Buckhead isn’t the same dining town it used to be

I have lived in Atlanta, specifically Buckhead, since my family moved here in 1978. The last time I moved back was after working and studying culinary arts in San Francisco in 2005. After spending time food-obsessed in the Bay Area, I returned with fresh eyes to a city evolving into the dining town I imagined it could be. While many diners and food writers lamented the lack of Michelin stars and James Beard awards, those who looked beyond the low-hanging fruit discovered an embarrassment of riches.
Restaurant Report Card: Where the movie stars dine out in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We hit the road on this week’s Restaurant Report Card looking for spots where the stars come out at night. Our first stop, the legendary Gunshow in Glenwood Park. This popular spot on Atlanta’s east side next to the BeltLine is a go-to for movie stars.
