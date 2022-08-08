Read full article on original website
Related
Cancellation of Atlanta’s Music Midtown sparks new fight over guns
The cancellation of a major music festival in Atlanta has ignited a new fight over Georgia gun laws.
lawfareblog.com
Where’s Rudy? A Fulton County Court Wants to Know
It’s half past noon on a Tuesday in Atlanta, and Rudy Giuliani is nowhere in sight. That would be unremarkable on any other Tuesday. But on this Tuesday—Tuesday, Aug. 9—Giuliani’s conspicuous absence draws a throng of spectators to the eighth floor of the Lewis R. Slaton Courthouse in Fulton County, Georgia, where Judge Robert McBurney will decide if the former mayor of New York should get on the next plane (or train, or bus, or Uber) headed South.
WXIA 11 Alive
Brianna Grier's Celebration of Life service
A man reaches out to touch the casket as it is removed from the church during a funeral service for Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The 28-year-old Georgia woman died after she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
AOL Corp
Stacey Abrams: 'If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia'
KENNESAW, Ga. — Ahead of a consequential Georgia gubernatorial election in November, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams is confident that if one elusive voting bloc overwhelmingly votes for her, she will come out on top. “If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta City Council fighting to save longtime businesses being threatened by inflation
ATLANTA — Over the past two decades, Savage Pizza has become a staple in Atlanta’s Little Five Points neighborhood. Now the Atlanta City Council wants to help legacy businesses like Savage and others across the city survive inflation, rising rents and the city’s growth. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
CBS 46
What’s been filmed, what’s filming in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta and Georgia locales have been used extensively in Hollywood productions. Downtown’s Westin Peachtree Plaza was the site of one of the city’s first climatic film scenes, in 1979′s “Sharky’s Machine.” The Burt Reynolds crime drama ended with an assassin being shot by Reynolds near the top floor of the hotel and falling to his death.
Metro Atlanta woman paid woman $24K in tax returns, only to have it immediately stolen
ATLANTA — A Georgia woman said thousands of dollars were taken from what is supposed to be a convenient alternative for people who don’t have checking accounts. Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray was in Midtown, where Julia Holland said someone stole more than $10,000 from her Netspend account. The money was part of $24,000 in IRS returns from a span of several years.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Metro area mourns passing of daughter of civil rights giant
ATLANTA — Justine Boyd says it’s one of the most heartwarming videos she ever recorded. “She’d always ask her dad to sing her a song that he’d sing to her when she was a little girl, and one of her favorites was ‘You Are My Sunshine,’” Boyd said.
WXIA 11 Alive
New $250-$500 Georgia refund checks, $500 property tax break proposed by Kemp | What to know
ATLANTA — Seeking to make a splash in his reelection bid against Stacey Abrams, Gov. Brian Kemp announced dueling proposals to use Georgia's budget surplus to provide a second round of tax refund checks and restore a property tax break that hasn't been activated by the state legislature since 2008.
Former Buckhead Home of Legendary Golfer Bobby Jones Hits the Market
Situated on over 1.6 acres in Tuxedo Park, this 6-bedroom, 5 and 2 half bath estate exudes old world appeal throughout every room of the house.
CBS 46
Hollywood of the South: How to become a movie extra
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - You don’t always need acting training to get your 15 seconds of fame in the Hollywood of the South. With so many TV shows and movies filmed in Georgia, there’s a growing number of opportunities for you to land a spot on the big screen — as an extra.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond talks about Assembly Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Assembly Atlanta didn’t become a reality overnight. It required planning, cooperation and the help of DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. CBS46 asked Thurmond about what the project means for DeKalb County and his involvement. Watch the full interview above.
Democratic governor hopeful Stacey Abrams, Gov. Brian Kemp disagree on gambling in Georgia
GEORGIA — The debate over gambling in Georgia is emerging as a big issue in the race for Georgia governor. Gov. Brian Kemp says he still opposes gambling in the state, after his Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams called to legalize gambling. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
buckhead.com
Buckhead isn’t the same dining town it used to be
I have lived in Atlanta, specifically Buckhead, since my family moved here in 1978. The last time I moved back was after working and studying culinary arts in San Francisco in 2005. After spending time food-obsessed in the Bay Area, I returned with fresh eyes to a city evolving into the dining town I imagined it could be. While many diners and food writers lamented the lack of Michelin stars and James Beard awards, those who looked beyond the low-hanging fruit discovered an embarrassment of riches.
Attorney explains the significance of Young Thug's new charges in Fulton County RICO case
ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Young Thug is facing six new charges in the Fulton County RICO case. Court documents filed on Aug. 5 show the rapper, whose legal name is Jeffery Williams sheds light on why. Attorney Darryl Cohen said this tactic is a way for the district attorney...
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Where the movie stars dine out in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We hit the road on this week’s Restaurant Report Card looking for spots where the stars come out at night. Our first stop, the legendary Gunshow in Glenwood Park. This popular spot on Atlanta’s east side next to the BeltLine is a go-to for movie stars.
Pepsi breaks ground on $260 million expansion in Georgia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, Pepsi Beverages of North America officially broke ground on a $260 million dollar expansion. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The expansion is part of its manufacturing facility here in Georgia. The facility is located in the city of...
Governor Kemp Set To Return Further $2 Billion to Georgia Taxpayers in the Run Up to the Gubernatorial Election
On August 11, Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp shared his latest thoughts on what he might do with some of the billions of dollars that the state has accumulated in its budget surplus - and it seems that at least some of that money could be getting returned to Georgia's taxpayers in the months before the gubernatorial election.
Mama’s Banh Mi Opens In Doraville, Locations in Duluth, Snellville, Kennesaw Coming Soon
Vietnamese eatery's dishes taste like what mom used to make.
Comments / 7