Kennewick Police Department Honor life lost to DUI with patrol this weekend
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - A drunk driver killed Sami Semmern at the intersection of state route 240 and Van Giesen street 16 years ago, August 12th, 2006. Kennewick police department posted on Facebook about her death and will be honoring her with patrols this weekend. Hoping to remind people to stay off the road while under the influence.
KPD Investigating Rape
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a suspected rape in Fruitland Park on Wednesday afternoon. Around 4:48 p.m. an off-duty Kennewick Police Detective observed a known developmentally disabled adult female in Fruitland Park, 407 N. Fruitland St, with an unknown male. Before the Detective could make contact, the...
Tri-cities meth trafficker sentenced to 10 years after DEA finds Santa Muerte shrine
SPOKANE, Wash. — Kennewick man Aurelio James Gonzalez, 30, has been sentenced to ten years in prison and five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to two counts of methamphetamine distribution. DEA Tri-Cities and the METRO Drug Task Force labeled Gonzalez as a pound-level meth trafficker in...
Federal jury indicts Toppenish woman on drug trafficking charges
SPOKANE, Wash. — A federal grand jury has charged Susen Ann Gorst, 34-year-old woman from Toppenish, with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Gorst was being investigated for fentanyl dealing by...
Yakima man tries to speed away from police, causes crash
YAKIMA, Wash. — One motorist was hit by a car after a 30-year-old man allegedly drove under the influence and eluded officers on Lincoln Avenue in Yakima at 11:53 p.m. August 9. An officer tried to pull over the car driven by the 30-year-old around 1st Avenue and I...
YPD Asks For Help Locating Missing Teen
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a 14-year old runaway. Hurley was last seen on July, 25th near West Valley Park. He is 5'7" tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has blue eyes and short blonde hair. Anyone with any...
Rollover crash in Sunnyside puts four in hospital
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - Four people are in the hospital following a multi-car rollover crash at the intersection of Factory Road and Bethany Road. All four people have non-life-threatening injuries. One of the cars didn't stop at the stop sign, hitting the other car. Both cars rolled, according to Deputy Scot...
Early Morning Train vs Truck Collision In Finley
FINLEY, Wash.- Around 1:15 a.m. the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to a train versus truck collision near Finley. The accident happened at the tri-intersection area of Piert Rd and SR 397 near Straitbanks Rd and Chemical Drive. According to Sergeant Dan Korten with the Benton County Sheriff's Office a...
Speeding Driver Strikes Power Pole In Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Around 10:22 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th, Yakima Police responded to multiple calls of a driver speeding in the 3200 block of Englewood Avenue. The suspected speeder was travelling eastbound on Englewood when he lost control near 34th Avenue and struck a power pole south of the roadway.
BFHD's Dr. Amy Person Accepts New Position
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Dr. Amy Person, MD, Health Officer for the Benton Franklin Health District (BFHD), has accepted a new position as Regional Medical Officer for the Washington Department of Health (WADOH). "She leaves a legacy that will never be forgotten, and we look forward to continuing our relationship as she...
You Could See Yakima County Sheriff's Office Start Wearing It's New Body Cameras Next Week
YAKIMA, WA - Last week and most of this week Yakima County Sheriff's Office has been in training for its new implementation of Axon body cameras. Casey Schilperoort, the Public Information Officer for YCSO told me they are expected to have their deputies officially start wearing them on 8/15/2022. "When...
Car collides with transformer, causes power outage
RICHLAND, Wash. - One car rammed into a transformer around Leslie Road and Mountain View Lane around 8:30 p.m. on August 12, causing a power outage in the area, according to Michael Van Veek, Benton County Fire District 4 Battalion Chief. At this time, Leslie Road is closed from Mountain...
UPDATE: Canyon Rd Fire Near Grandview Expands
GRANDVIEW, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:15 a.m. State fire mobilization has been approved to send more firefighters to the Canyon Rd fire in Yakima County near Grandview. The fire is spreading rapidly and is currently burning 1,500 acres. Homes, infrastructure, and the treatment plant are currently threatened. Level 2: GET SET...
National Vinyl Record Day: Celebrating in the Tri-Cities
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - August 12 is National Vinyl Record Day, as the once-outdated method of music consumption continues to grow in popularity. There were over 19.4 million vinyl LP sales reported in 2022, according to data from Luminate. This is a slight increase from the year before, despite overall physical album sales dropping nearly 5%. In fact, the same Luminate study states vinyl sales have increased 361% since 2019.
South Columbia Basin Irrigation end-of-season shutoffs
PASCO, Wash. — The South Columbia Basin Irrigation District has announced its water shutoff dates and scaled back services for the end of the 2022 season. Its ditchrider service will scale back from six days of service to five days. The scale back happens each year in response to...
Sunnyside School District Hosts Back To School Immunization Event
SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- The Sunnyside School District will host two Back to School Immunization Events, one on Wednesday, August, 10th and one on Tuesday, August, 16th. Yakima Neighborhood Health Clinics, the Sunnyside School District, and Yakima Health District are sponsoring the immunization events for the upcoming school year. All recommended childhood...
"Just looking at him shows you the problems veterans have with Agent Orange," said one Vietnam War veteran to another
YAKIMA, Wash. -- Pat Koler and Terry Anderson survived the deadly Agent Orange chemical used during the Vietnam War starting in 1961. They both fought and lived together in Vietnam for one year. Koler suffered physical and mental long-term effects because of Agent Orange since 2003. He survived cancer and...
Wenas Wildlife Area now open, Cow Canyon Fire 100% Contained
The Wenas Wildlife Area reopened today after being temporarily closed for the public's safety. Road closures on North Wenas Rd., Sheep Company Rd. and Cove Rd. are now open along with the bridge in Yakima Canyon that leads to the Umtanum Trail. The Cow canyon Fire is 100% contained and...
Teachers and school budgets stretched as the Yakima School District provides school supplies to all students for the second year
YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima School District (YSD) is giving school supplies to all 16,000 students again this year so families don't have that burden. That decision is now weighing more on teachers and school budgets, said Adams Elementary School assistant principal, Jose Contreras. "We're wanting to partner with the...
Craft Beer on the Columbia Festival on Aug. 20
Kennewick, Wash - A craft beer festival featuring beers from Washington, Oregon, and Idaho breweries is coming to Kennewick!. This festival will be at Columbia Park on Saturday August 20th from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can get tickets online starting at $40 at www.craftbeeronthecolumbia.tucketleap.com/craftbeeronthecolumbia. You can also get...
