TRI-CITIES, Wash. - August 12 is National Vinyl Record Day, as the once-outdated method of music consumption continues to grow in popularity. There were over 19.4 million vinyl LP sales reported in 2022, according to data from Luminate. This is a slight increase from the year before, despite overall physical album sales dropping nearly 5%. In fact, the same Luminate study states vinyl sales have increased 361% since 2019.

TRI-CITIES, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO