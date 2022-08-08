ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

How to watch the Bills-Colts preseason game

By Nick Veronica
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wR4gh_0h9jgvLI00

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills host the Indianapolis Colts at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 in the preseason opener for both teams. Here’s how you can watch the game.

Television

The Bills-Colts game will be aired locally on WIVB, the official broadcast station of the Buffalo Bills. Our coverage begins with Buffalo Kickoff Live at 3 p.m.

Bills coaches, players give praise to center Mitch Morse

Andrew Catalon will handle play-by-play for CBS, alongside color analyst Steve Tasker and sideline reporter Cynthia Frelund.

NFL Network is carrying the game nationally, though it will be blacked out in much of the Bills’ broadcast market.

Streaming

The can stream the Bills-Colts game through the new NFL+ , as well as fuboTV (free trials of each service are available).

Radio

The game will be carried on WGR 550. John Murphy and Eric Wood have the call, with Sal Capaccio as sideline reporter.

Pregame and postgame coverage

Buffalo Kickoff Live starts an hour before kickoff on News 4 and WIVB.com. The BKL crew will update you on where training camp battles stand entering the game and what to watch for in the contest.

After the game, the crew is back on the air until 8 p.m. for Buffalo Postgame Live.

Tickets

Bills-Colts tickets are available for as low as $20 .

Betting line

Yes, you can even bet on preseason games. As of Monday evening, the Bills were favored by 1.5 points at most sportsbooks available in New York.

Latest Bills news

    Important dates

    • Roster cuts : The first roster cutdown day of the summer is Tuesday, Aug. 16. Teams must trim the roster to 85 players by 4 p.m. The final cutdown to 53 must be made by 4 p.m. Aug. 30.

    Next game: The Bills host the Broncos at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Buffalo Kickoff Live begins at noon.

    Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

    Comments / 0

     

    FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

    More
    Related
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    City
    Indianapolis, IN
    City
    Orchard Park, NY
    Local
    Indiana Football
    Local
    Indiana Sports
    Buffalo, NY
    Football
    Indianapolis, IN
    Sports
    City
    Buffalo, IN
    Buffalo, NY
    Sports
    Indianapolis, IN
    Football
    City
    Buffalo, NY
    YourErie

    Meadville mayor faces charges for allegedly committing welfare fraud

    The Mayor of Meadville, Jaime Kinder, is facing charges for allegedly committing welfare fraud in 2019. According to Magisterial Judge Sam Pendolino’s office, Mayor Kinder was charged on August 8. Kinder is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on September 22. The defendant allegedly unlawfully obtained Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. According to the criminal […]
    MEADVILLE, PA
    YourErie

    Trump invokes Fifth Amendment right in NY deposition

    Former President, Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment rights today at a deposition issued by New York State Attorney General, Tish James. The deposition is part of James' three-year investigation into Trump's real estate properties.
    POTUS
    YourErie

    Pennsylvania Senate Race: Fetterman leads Oz in new poll

    (WHTM) – A new Pennsylvania Senate Race poll shows Democrat John Fetterman holding a double-digit lead over Republican Mehmet Oz. The poll was conducted by Momentive/SurveyMonkey for Center Street PAC, “a nonpartisan political action committee focused on promoting rational governance and combatting extremism.”. Of the 1,206 voters recorded...
    PENNSYLVANIA STATE
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Colts#Preseason Games#Nfl Network#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Buffalo Kickoff Live#Cbs#Fubotv#Wivb Com#Bkl
    YourErie

    Crawford County man points loaded AR-15 at helicopter, gets arrested

    (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County man was arrested for pointing a loaded AR-15 at a helicopter. A Pennsylvania State Police report said the 25-year-old Cambridge Springs man pointed the loaded rifle at a helicopter at about 11:28 a.m. on Aug. 5. The helicopter was inspecting power lines for Penelec (FirstEnergy) above the residence on Skeltontown […]
    CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
    YourErie

    PA Gov. Race: DeSantis/Mastriano Pennsylvania rally appearing to move

    PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania rally with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano appears to be moving to a new location. According to Turning Point Action, the “Unite and Win Rally” was scheduled to be held at the David Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh on August 19. According to the […]
    PENNSYLVANIA STATE
    YourErie

    Bear relocated after wandering into Titusville neighborhood

    Police in Titusville answered an unusual call after a bear wandered into the middle of the city. The nearly 260-pound animal was spotted Monday in the 600 block of West Walnut Street, a neighborhood close to downtown Titusville. With help from the Pennsylvania Game Commission the bear was tranquilized as it sat in a tree […]
    TITUSVILLE, PA
    YourErie

    Millcreek residents seek answers after cat wrongfully euthanized

    Residents in Millcreek Township are looking for answers after they said a stray cat they took in was wrongfully euthanized. Here is more on what residents are saying and how Millcreek Township Supervisors are responding. The Millcreek Township community is heartbroken after a group of neighbors took in a stray cat named Berkeley that they […]
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NFL Teams
    Indianapolis Colts
    NewsBreak
    NFL
    NewsBreak
    Football
    NewsBreak
    Sports
    NFL Teams
    Buffalo Bills
    YourErie

    Mitchell Tinsley looks to follow in Dotson’s footsteps

    UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some Nittany Lion football fans may need to do a double take on the field this season when they see a flash of number five streaking down the field making big plays, and no that’s not Jahan Dotson, it’s Mitchell Tinsley. Though from day one it will be hard not to […]
    COLLEGE SPORTS
    Yardbarker

    Grover Stewart is the Coolest Player on the Indianapolis Colts

    Matt Taylor and Jeffery Gore recently sat down with the nose tackle of the Indianapolis Colts, Grover Stewart. These camp interviews from Colts Audio Network are fantastic, and they are a great look into the minds and lives of Colts players. Stewart carried a laid back, happy demeanor throughout the interview while describing his acceptance of his role in the organization and his favorite passion besides football, barbecuing.
    INDIANAPOLIS, IN
    AOL Corp

    Live today: We discuss the Kansas City Chiefs depth chart ahead of preseason opener

    The Chiefs are camping in St. Joe in preparation for the upcoming NFL season, and our KC Star Chiefs coverage team is, too. Each day during Chiefs training camp, we’re going live via SportsBeat KC to discuss the hot storylines out of each practice on the campus of Missouri Western State University, as well as what to watch for in the days ahead. The shows are sponsored by First Federal Bank of Kansas City, and we thank them for their support.
    KANSAS CITY, MO
    YourErie

    YourErie

    12K+
    Followers
    10K+
    Post
    2M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

     https://www.YourErie.com

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy