Upstart Claims It Is Significantly Outperforming FICO, but the Market Isn't Buying It
New data provided by Upstart affirms its technology assesses credit risk better than traditional credit scoring methods.
Stock of the Week: Good News, Bad News for Chip Maker Nvidia
Chip stock Nvidia has had a roller-coaster week. On the one hand, President Biden signed the CHIPS Act, which includes billions in subsidies for domestic semiconductor research and development. On the other hand, the company drastically cut revenue projections due in large part to inflation. And while Nvidia’s stock is down close to 32% in 2022, it rebounded somewhat this week by gaining more than 4%. On another positive note, out of 32 analyst reviews of the stock, 25 have a buy rating, 7 have a hold rating and there are no actual sells.
In First Half of 2022, VistaJet Private Flight Subscriptions Climb Double Digits
In the first half of 2022, private aviation company VistaJet reported double-digit growth despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop. Sales across VistaJet's subscription program reached all-time highs. Regionally, North America accounted for around half of VistaJet program revenue, with sales more than doubling in the region. Thomas Flohr, founder and chairman of VistaJet, joined Cheddar News to talk about trends and changes in the private jet industry and discusses the company's sustainability goals.
