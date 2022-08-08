Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: 13 new wildfires emerged after lightning storm
This week’s lightning storms ignited 13 new wildfires in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Spokesperson Robin DeMario told KIRO Newsradio about half are near Cle Elum, but not a threat to homes. Steep cliffs are helping stop the fires’ spread. Many of the fires have started in areas of...
secretseattle.co
Where To Cool Down With Soft Serve In Seattle This Summer
Looking to cool down on a hot summer day with some soft serve in Seattle?. There’s nothing like a cone of soft serve ice cream in the summer. Simple vanilla soft serve can hit the spot, but some soft serve Seattle spots get creative with unique flavors, toppings, and cones. And if you’re looking for vegan soft serve in Seattle, we found some options for you too.
wanderingweddings.com
Small Wedding Venues for Your Washington Micro Wedding
Washington is on our list of best places to elope in the Pacific Northwest region. Known for its mountain, romantic coastal views, and remote forests, Washington has something for everyone to enjoy! What happens when you want to plan a small wedding with your loved ones versus eloping just the two of you? We put together a list of the top small wedding venues for your Washington micro wedding!
Dezeen
Fauntleroy Residence by Heliotrope is a "private oasis" in Seattle
Seattle architecture studio Heliotrope has completed a cedar-clad family home that prioritises views of the Puget Sound and privacy from the street. The Fauntleroy Residence is on a waterfront site in Seattle, with westward vistas of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains. A ferry terminal is just a short distance away.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Washington
Mashed scoured reviews, recommendations and more to find the best breakfast restaurant in every state.
secretseattle.co
The Top 10 Seattle Record Stores For Serious Audiophiles
You can find new and vintage vinyl, cassettes, CDs, and even live performances at these Seattle record stores. August 12 is National Vinyl Record Day, so what better day to explore some Seattle record stores? The Emerald City has long been known for its music scene, thanks to artists like Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Jimi Hendrix, and more. So it’s not surprising that there are tons of stores in Seattle that specialize in selling new and used vinyl. It’s a great rainy day activity, so grab a coffee and see if you can hit up every place on this list!
iheart.com
Just In: This Bar Just Had Grand Opening and Closing in The Matter of Days!
This is the Idiot News Network where idiots aren't just in the news, they report the news for Thursday August 11th, 2021:. Here's all the places Bennett reported from today:. Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle is getting ready to sell the most exotic poop in the PNW! Every year the zoo packs and delivers a wide variety of poop from giraffes, rhinos, hippos, zebras and more! You can click here to read more about this story!
momswhothink.com
10 Day Trips From Seattle
Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seattle Restaurant Facing Backlash After Announcing Closure
The restaurant is shutting down after 46 years of service, but several customers took issue for their reason behind the closure.
425magazine.com
Yardbird Lands in Bellevue
No doubt, even in the rainy Pacific Northwest, people are finding more ways to spend time outdoors enjoying their yards, patios, and balconies, thanks to creative design, including covered areas, heaters, and outdoor firepits. Yardbird Seattle is a direct-to-consumer outdoor furniture brand that debuted in Bellevue in July as the...
Seattle Grocery Store To Stop Selling Liquor, Here's Why
The store manager says they'll continue selling beer and wine at this location.
KING-5
Do this to your dahlias for late summer blooms
SEATTLE — Seattle gardening expert Ciscoe Morris says that keeping dahlias looking good is a matter of picking flowers that are past their prime. “If you don't get rid of the spent flowers, they go, ‘I’ve done my job, I’ve reproduced, I don't have to do anything but enjoy the sunshine, get a good tan and eat a little fertilizer.' They stop bloomin!” Ciscoe said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire
Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
secretseattle.co
Here’s How To Score A Reservation For This Exclusive Sushi Experience
It’s not easy to get a reservation at the new Sushi By Scratch Restaurants Seattle location—but it’s worth it. Have you heard of Sushi By Scratch Restaurants? This high-end omakase spot earned a Michelin star in California and has expanded to several cities—now including Seattle. Reservations at its new Seattle location are already fully booked for the month of September, but you’ll definitely want to plan ahead for October!
Festival of Giving: Free furniture event happening at the Tacoma Dome Saturday
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly half of consumers say the rising costs of basic necessities are impacting their family's lifestyle, with 40% saying they can't put any money into savings at all right now, according to a survey by American Consumer Credit Counseling. To help those in need, Bremerton-based charity...
secretseattle.co
This Breathtaking Life-Size Sistine Chapel Exhibition Is Heading To Seattle
Michelangelo’s most famous work is coming your way!. This September, doors will officially open for a spectacular exhibition of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel at The Shops at The Bravern in Seattle. These infamous pieces have decorated the walls in Vatican City for over 500 years, but now you can see them come to life in your own city!
q13fox.com
Big midweek cooldown with thunderstorms possible
After another scorching afternoon around Western Washington, some backyards are waking up to thunderstorms! We're also tracking a big cooldown on the way by Wednesday. Highs today will reach 83 degrees. While some neighborhoods stay dry all day, others may see downpours and storms. Keep a light rain jacket with you in case a shower pops up in your neck of the woods! Also, be sure to download our free FOX 13 weather app to track any showers on radar.
New ‘Fast Ferry’ departs from Des Moines beginning Wednesday
DES MOINES, Wash. — Imagine getting from Des Moines to Seattle in 40 minutes. That’s what officials are promising with a new “Fast Ferry.”. This pilot project is to test the viability of a passenger-only fast ferry between the Des Moines Marina and Downtown Seattle’s Bell Harbor Marina.
seattlerefined.com
'Just really good food' keeps PICK-QUICK popular after 73 years
At PICK-QUICK Drive-In, they know that sometimes the simplest things are the most delicious. "It's just really good food. It's not complicated. It's not trying to do something crazy. It's just good food," one customer said. "It's just the simplicity of it. Just a simple cheeseburger and you really taste...
Living in an apartment? You could be paying for this F-rated delivery service without even knowing
Apartment and condo dwellers: check your lease! You may be paying up to $20 a month for a delivery service, whether you use it or not. It’s called Fetch. And now, residents say the company is not only failing to deliver packages on time, but that it is also taking a bite out of their wallets.
Comments / 0