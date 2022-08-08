You can find new and vintage vinyl, cassettes, CDs, and even live performances at these Seattle record stores. August 12 is National Vinyl Record Day, so what better day to explore some Seattle record stores? The Emerald City has long been known for its music scene, thanks to artists like Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Jimi Hendrix, and more. So it’s not surprising that there are tons of stores in Seattle that specialize in selling new and used vinyl. It’s a great rainy day activity, so grab a coffee and see if you can hit up every place on this list!

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO