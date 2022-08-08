ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

CBS Baltimore

Judge schedules December trial date for Shanteari Weems

BALTIMORE – A tentative trial date has been set for the Baltimore County day-care owner accused of shooting her husband during a confrontation over allegations that he molested children in her care.During a Tuesday status hearing, prosecutors and defense attorneys for Shanteari Weems agreed to schedule a jury trial for Dec. 6, according to Washington, D.C. court records, and a Nov. 28 hearing to determine if both parties are prepared to go to trial.Weems is charged with assault with intent to kill and possession of an unregistered firearm, as well as other offenses, in connection with the July 21 shooting...
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott says 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder would be alive if gun was properly secured

BALTIMORE -- The mother of 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder told WJZ Tuesday that she is picking out a casket and has written an obituary for her daughter as she still seeks answers in her child's death. Baltimore police said a 9-year-old neighbor shot her daughter accidentally on the Strawder's front porch Saturday night in Edmondson Village. The gun belonged to a relative of the boy who works as a security officer, authorities said. While an adult can face a charge for failing to secure a weapon, the 9-year-old boy cannot be charged because of his age under a new Maryland law.The victim's mother,...
Daily Voice

4 Charged, 31 Ghost Guns Seized In Multi-Agency Yonkers Bust

Four people have been charged and 31 guns ghost guns seized following a multi-agency investigation into a pipeline that brought guns from Washington, DC to Westchester County. The four were charged following their arrest in June for trafficking of illegal firearms from Washington, DC to Westchester between April and June, said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah.
Daily Voice

Video Shows Accused Wife-Killer Being Extradited From SC To VA

Video footage has been released of Jose Hernandez Mejia, a Fairfax man accused of killing his wife, as he was extradited back in Virginia from South Carolina. Mejia was charged with second degree murder after he stabbed his wife, Evelin Cali, and fled to South Carolina in July. Police investigation...
foxbaltimore.com

Motorist flags down Baltimore police patrol car after passenger is shot

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot somewhere near Southwest Baltimore Wednesday morning, city police said. Around 10:45 a.m., a motorist pulled alongside a patrol officer who was in driving in the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue and informed the officer that his passenger had been shot. The 37-year-old...
Daily Voice

Maryland Drug Dealer Out On Release Sentenced For Selling Fentanyl, Heroin, PCP, Cocaine: DOJ

An Annapolis man on federal release experienced a day living up to his nickname after he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, authorities say. Khayr "Shitty" Basimibnbrown, 42, also known as “Keith Brown", received his sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine, according to the Department of Justice.
WTOP

Woman killed in apparent ‘targeted’ shooting in Southeast DC

A woman was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Southeast D.C. in what police said appears to be a “targeted assault.”. The woman was shot in the 200 block of Savannah Street, near the intersection with Second Street. Police said they were on the scene of the shooting shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
dcwitness.org

Document: Arrest Made in Homicide

Metropolitan Police Department detectives have made an arrest in relation to a homicide. On Aug. 4, at approximately 3:32 p.m., officers responded to 1800 block of Good Hope Road, SE for reports of a shooting inside a conference room of a DC Public Library. Officers located 25-year-old Maurica Manyan and despite all life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead.
