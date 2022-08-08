Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Lusby Man Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison For Second-Degree Rape Of Step-Daughter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced today that Ryan Christopher Carpenter, 37, of Lusby, has been sentenced to 14 years of active incarceration following his conviction for second degree rape. . The sentence was imposed by Judge Mark S. Chandlee of the Calvert County...
Judge schedules December trial date for Shanteari Weems
BALTIMORE – A tentative trial date has been set for the Baltimore County day-care owner accused of shooting her husband during a confrontation over allegations that he molested children in her care.During a Tuesday status hearing, prosecutors and defense attorneys for Shanteari Weems agreed to schedule a jury trial for Dec. 6, according to Washington, D.C. court records, and a Nov. 28 hearing to determine if both parties are prepared to go to trial.Weems is charged with assault with intent to kill and possession of an unregistered firearm, as well as other offenses, in connection with the July 21 shooting...
DC Gang Member Admits To Kidnapping Conspiracy That Led To Death Of 19-Year-Old
A 23-year-old D.C. resident and street gang member pleaded guilty to a first degree murder charge, officials said. In 2019, Jordan Moreno, "Joker", and two other members of the "Tiny Locos Surenos" group in the 18th Street gang, kidnapped a woman who they believed was associating with another gang, MS-13, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Woman charged with shooting husband accused of assaulting children faces judge
Shanteari Weems, 50, went before a judge for a felony status conference, and a trial date has been set for December 6, WJLA reports.
Suspect Charged With Murder, Victim ID'd Following Fatal Lexington Park Shooting: Sheriff
A man from Prince George's County with a checkered criminal history is facing multiple murder, assault, and weapons charges following the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old man in St. Mary's County, investigators announced. Forestville resident Malcolm Carl Young, 46, was apprehended within minutes by members of the St. Mary's County...
Mayor Scott says 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder would be alive if gun was properly secured
BALTIMORE -- The mother of 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder told WJZ Tuesday that she is picking out a casket and has written an obituary for her daughter as she still seeks answers in her child's death. Baltimore police said a 9-year-old neighbor shot her daughter accidentally on the Strawder's front porch Saturday night in Edmondson Village. The gun belonged to a relative of the boy who works as a security officer, authorities said. While an adult can face a charge for failing to secure a weapon, the 9-year-old boy cannot be charged because of his age under a new Maryland law.The victim's mother,...
4 Charged, 31 Ghost Guns Seized In Multi-Agency Yonkers Bust
Four people have been charged and 31 guns ghost guns seized following a multi-agency investigation into a pipeline that brought guns from Washington, DC to Westchester County. The four were charged following their arrest in June for trafficking of illegal firearms from Washington, DC to Westchester between April and June, said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah.
DA: 4 people indicted for trafficking illegal firearms
Four people have been indicted after an investigation into illegal firearms trafficking from Washington, D.C. to Westchester.
He's Back: Lexington Park Man Accused Of Violating Protective Order For Fourth Time This Summer
A summer of harassment continued for a Maryland man who was busted violating a valid court order for the fourth time in less than two months, this time by assaulting his victim. Lexington Park resident Jonathon Jacob Resnick, 48, a familiar face to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, was...
Video Shows Accused Wife-Killer Being Extradited From SC To VA
Video footage has been released of Jose Hernandez Mejia, a Fairfax man accused of killing his wife, as he was extradited back in Virginia from South Carolina. Mejia was charged with second degree murder after he stabbed his wife, Evelin Cali, and fled to South Carolina in July. Police investigation...
One Killed, One Hospitalized By Continued Gun Violence In Baltimore: Police
One man is dead and another is injured as Baltimore's shootings continue to rise, authorities say. An injured man was found after detectives were called to the 1800 block of Belmont Avenue Saturday, Aug. 6, around 3:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to Baltimore police. Officers were able...
Police searching for two people accused of attacking gay couple in DC
Police said they are are searching for two people who targeted a gay couple with homophobic slurs before assaulting them.
foxbaltimore.com
Motorist flags down Baltimore police patrol car after passenger is shot
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot somewhere near Southwest Baltimore Wednesday morning, city police said. Around 10:45 a.m., a motorist pulled alongside a patrol officer who was in driving in the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue and informed the officer that his passenger had been shot. The 37-year-old...
Maryland Drug Dealer Out On Release Sentenced For Selling Fentanyl, Heroin, PCP, Cocaine: DOJ
An Annapolis man on federal release experienced a day living up to his nickname after he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, authorities say. Khayr "Shitty" Basimibnbrown, 42, also known as “Keith Brown", received his sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine, according to the Department of Justice.
Woman killed in apartment in Fairfax County on fire when police found her
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman who died at a home in Falls Church on Wednesday was on fire when officers arrived at the apartment where she was. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said officers were in the 2900 block of Willston Pl. around 2:45 p.m. for a domestic […]
WTOP
Woman killed in apparent ‘targeted’ shooting in Southeast DC
A woman was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Southeast D.C. in what police said appears to be a “targeted assault.”. The woman was shot in the 200 block of Savannah Street, near the intersection with Second Street. Police said they were on the scene of the shooting shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Upper Marlboro man sentenced to 50 years for fiancé's murder
An Upper Marlboro man will spend 50-years behind bars for the September 2021 murder of his fiancé outside their home on Cecily Court.
dcwitness.org
Document: Arrest Made in Homicide
Metropolitan Police Department detectives have made an arrest in relation to a homicide. On Aug. 4, at approximately 3:32 p.m., officers responded to 1800 block of Good Hope Road, SE for reports of a shooting inside a conference room of a DC Public Library. Officers located 25-year-old Maurica Manyan and despite all life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead.
WJLA
Rise in carjackings in DC continues; lawmakers thought issue would be solved 30 years ago
WASHINGTON (7News) — As D.C. struggles with a spike in carjackings nowadays, such was also the case in the early 1990s. Councilmember Harold Brazil got the council to pass unanimously a bill in the 90s establishing a 15-year minimum prison sentence if a gun were involved in a carjacking, a seven-year minimum if no gun was involved and no bail if arrested.
Missing Maryland Child, Grandmother Found Nearly A Week After Disappearance
A Maryland grandmother and her grandson who went missing after the storms last week have been located, authorities say. As previously reported by Daily Voice, Marthann and Ashton Davis were last seen leaving the 1100 block of Ramblewood Road at approximately 6:40 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4, according to Baltimore police.
