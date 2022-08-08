Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Recycled plastic bridge in Yorkshire Dales the 'county's first'
A Yorkshire Dales bridge made out of recycled plastic is claimed to be the first of its kind in North Yorkshire. The newly-installed footbridge crossing Swinney Beck, near Masham, would "last longer than a timber frame", North Yorkshire County Council said. The old bridge, between Ellingstring and Healey, was replaced...
Cyclists take on Glasgow-Athens challenge to raise funds for migrant charity
A group of cyclists have faced a night sleeping in a museum, a glimpse of the Eiffel Tower and 6am wake-up calls from a bugle as they raised money for a migrant charity.Thighs of Steel – a community of cyclists – have taken on an eight-week relay ride from Glasgow to Athens to raise funds for migrant charity Mass Action, with 12 different cyclists taking on a week.So far, the group has raised roughly £62,000 – surpassing their target of £60,000 – and have cycled through cities including Glasgow, Bristol and Paris.“This is by far the most we’ve ever raised...
BBC
Harrogate: Plans for 17-room aparthotel submitted
Plans to build an aparthotel in a prominent Harrogate shopping street have been submitted to the council. The 17-room development is earmarked above the former Next and the Harrogate Discount Store on James Street. Building owners Countrylarge said its proposal would benefit the local economy by "breathing new life" into...
BBC
Horse rider thanks paramedic who helped save her life
A woman who suffered a brain injury in a riding accident reunited with a paramedic she said "saved my life". Sarah Washington's horse bolted, causing her to be dragged thorough woods near Trentham, Staffordshire, in 2020. Paramedics at the scene recognised she had suffered a serious head injury and needed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
'Early stages' plans for north Devon justice hub
Initial funding to explore options for a North Devon Criminal Justice Hub in Barnstaple has been secured. It comes after campaigning by north Devon MP Selaine Saxby and Devon and Cornwall's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Alison Hernandez. The funding - approved by the One Public Estate (OPE) programme -...
BBC
Cornwall tenant support scheme given further £434k
A scheme to help tenants in private accommodation in Cornwall threatened with eviction has been extended after a successful bid for more funds. Applicants to the tenancy sustainment and rescue project can apply for up to £5,000 if tenants have fallen behind in rent and are at risk of homelessness.
BBC
Carmarthenshire chapel spared demolition after villagers' pleas
The owner of a rural chapel which has stood for almost 150 years has been told that he cannot demolish it. Villagers in Rhydcymerau, Carmarthenshire, who objected to the plan, said they would like it to be a meeting place and community shop. "These were our people, and we should...
BBC
Shropshire farmer 'may have to slaughter cows' if no rain
A dairy farmer said he might have to send some of his cows to slaughter if it doesn't rain in August. James Thompson, who runs Sansaw Dairy, in north Shropshire, said the dry weather had reduced the amount of grass available for his herd to eat. "We can't keep feeding...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
New commission to tackle Wye pollution levels in Herefordshire
Ways of improving pollution levels on two rivers is to be looked at by a newly created commission. The River Wye in Herefordshire has had excessive algae growth, often caused by high phosphate levels in the water. The new commission, set up by the county council, will identify practical ways...
BBC
Cornwall fire service plea for people to 'chill that grill'
Barbecue users on beaches in Cornwall are being told to "chill that grill" in a campaign by firefighters as more hot weather is forecast. Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said crews had attended 59 call-outs to fire-related incidents involving barbecues from 2020 alone. Firefighters said they had noted more people...
BBC
Swimming ban at Conham River Park in Bristol to be debated
A petition to overturn a swimming ban at a popular beauty spot is set to be debated by Bristol City Council. More than 4,000 people have signed a petition backing calls to grant Conham River Park specialist bathing water status. Supporters had been required to attract 3,500 signatures in order...
BBC
Bluebells: Council probe after Llanbradach wood torn up
An investigation is under way after part of a popular bluebell wood was destroyed without planning permission. More than 100 people attended a meeting with many angry about the work at the site in Llanbradach, Caerphilly county. Caerphilly council said it was investigating but work had been stopped after discussions...
Comments / 0