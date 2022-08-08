Most of us were taught about the importance of sharing as children. So, why do so many forget about the fundamental principle of fair share in daily life?. Modern life is all too often about getting what we can—about acquisition, consumption, accumulation. But when we truly spend the time to think about what "fair share" is and what it really means, it can help us to reorient ourselves on the right track, to do the right thing for humanity and for the world around us.

GARDENING ・ 1 DAY AGO