Read full article on original website
Related
West Hill Neighborhood Organization announces new arts and music fest
West Hill Neighborhood Organization unveiled its plans for a new arts and music festival, coined "WonderFest," coming this fall. The festival, which is scheduled to take place Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the block between Crosby and Maple Streets in the West Hill neighborhood, will feature a variety of local artists, vendors, yoga, food, kids activities and performances.
YOGA・
BBC
Bristol-based anonymous artist to create more women statues
His statues have drawn viral attention on social media and always prompt discussion. Posting via Instagram, the anonymous Bristol artist's work has tackled everything from male suicide to slavery, war and homelessness. Now the secret sculptor is turning his attention to the lack of female representation in the city, with a range of new statues of women. Chloe Harcombe has been chatting to him about the motivation behind the project.
Tree Hugger
'Fair Share' Is a Principle to Garden and Live By
Most of us were taught about the importance of sharing as children. So, why do so many forget about the fundamental principle of fair share in daily life?. Modern life is all too often about getting what we can—about acquisition, consumption, accumulation. But when we truly spend the time to think about what "fair share" is and what it really means, it can help us to reorient ourselves on the right track, to do the right thing for humanity and for the world around us.
Next Avenue
The Benefits of Spiritual Retreats
Nature, simple surroundings, and the chance to quiet 'the inner and outer voice' are all part of the appeal of a retreat. I'm not an Old Soul. Of all of the qualities I wish I had been born with — thicker hair, smaller feet, the ability to deliver a speech without medication — being an Old Soul tops the list.
Comments / 0