ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Northrop Grumman CEO: We can build a next-generation fighter

Northrop Grumman should not be discounted as a possible builder of the U.S. Air Force’s next-generation fighter jet, the company’s CEO said Tuesday. Speaking during a quarterly earnings call with investment analysts, Kathy Warden touted Northrop’s work building a new Air Force stealth bomber as a reason why the company should be considered a contender.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sdg#Marketing Campaign#Population Study#The United Counties#Sdg Counties
The Independent

Labour blasts ‘absurd’ tax regime after report shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK

Labour has accused the government of favouring oil and gas giants with a “uniquely generous” regime of tax and subsidies, after it emerged that Shell had received more than £100m from the UK taxpayer in 2021.The payment was revealed in a Shell report, which showed that the company had paid out a total of £17bn in taxes and royalties to governments around the world last year. State subsidies outweighed charges in only a handful of countries, and the UK was by far the biggest payer, followed by India at £15m and Germany at £3m.Labour said that poorly designed tax breaks...
INCOME TAX
AFP

Chinese medical portal censored after doubting herbal 'Covid remedy'

A popular Chinese medical information site has been censored by authorities for "violation of relevant laws and regulations", months after its criticism of a government-backed herbal Covid-19 treatment sent shares in a pharmaceutical giant tumbling. The website has now been banned from posting on at least five of its Weibo social media accounts, with a notice at the top of its official page saying that due to "violation of relevant laws and regulations, this user is currently prohibited from posting".
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Australia’s News Media Bargaining Code led the world. It's time to finish what we started

Public interest journalism is essential to a well-functioning society, even for those who do not watch or read it. It holds the powerful to account, provides a journal of record and is a forum for ideas. Australia’s News Media Bargaining Code was a world-first: set up to value public interest journalism, it’s made it easier for most Australian news media to do deals with global platforms such as Google and Facebook. It was conceived of and largely formulated by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, of which I was chair until March 2022. It was passed into law by the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
TheConversationAU

New immigration detention bill could give Australia a fresh chance to comply with international law

Last week, independent MP Andrew Wilkie reintroduced to federal parliament the Ending Indefinite and Arbitrary Immigration Detention Bill 2022. This bill gives Australia the chance to bring its immigration detention regime in line with basic international law requirements for the first time since 1992. Wilkie’s bill presents a timely opportunity for the new federal government to reform a regime that leading legal and human rights organisations have called “inhumane, unnecessary, and unlawful”. Australia’s human rights commitment Australia has committed to uphold human rights and protect refugees, including committing to not arbitrarily or indefinitely detain adults or children. Despite this, under Australia’s current...
IMMIGRATION
@growwithco

Business Accelerator?

Learn more about business accelerators and how they can help your business. Starting a business is challenging, and growing it can be even harder — but entrepreneurs don’t have to navigate the early stages of their startup alone. If your business has moved past its infancy and you’re seeking further guidance, a business accelerator could be just what you need.
SMALL BUSINESS
960 The Ref

At 75, India seeks way forward in big but job-scarce economy

NEW DELHI — (AP) — As India’s economy grew, the hum of factories turned the sleepy, dusty village of Manesar into a booming industrial hub, cranking out everything from cars and sinks to smartphones and tablets. But jobs have run scarce over the years, prompting more and more workers to line up along the road for work, desperate to earn money.
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

The world’s largest CLT producer, Sterling Structural, attains PRG 320 Certification for its TerraLam® CLT

PHOENIX, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Sterling Structural, a division of Sterling Site Access Solutions, LLC, today announced its cross-laminated timber (CLT) product line, sold under the TerraLam® trade name, has been certified to the PRG 320 – 2019 (PRG 320) performance standard by the International Code Council – Evaluation Service (ICC-ES). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005507/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
CONSTRUCTION
The Independent

Government ‘will knock some heads together’ in crisis talks with energy bosses

Crisis talks to “knock some heads together” will take place between energy sector bosses and the Government after the price cap was forecast to hit more than £4,200 in January.Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will ask gas and electricity company executives to submit a breakdown of expected profits and payouts as well as investment plans for the next three years.Education Secretary James Cleverly confirmed the meeting as he sought to downplay concerns over energy blackouts this winter.The Cabinet minister said the UK is in a “better position than many” when it comes to domestic energy production but...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
uschamber.com

Time To Advance with Africa: Seizing Opportunities with A Vital Continent

If demographics are destiny, then Africa is on the cusp of being the center of global affairs within a generation. The continent, long on the periphery of U.S. policy, is becoming an increasingly important trade and investment partner as its young population is set to nearly double by 2050 to 2.5 billion. The Biden-Harris Administration clearly understands Africa’s importance, as the White House will host the U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summit in December—the first state-level gathering of African leaders and a U.S. President since 2014. The U.S. Chamber is excited to be part of this important step towards stronger engagement with Africa through our role in supporting the Africa Business Forum, the Summit’s official private sector business component. But effective engagement with Africa cannot start and end there.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Optii Solutions Launches Standalone Hotel Operations Solution

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, today announced that it has launched a standalone hotel operations solution that does not require a PMS integration. This will allow hotels globally to take advantage of the many productivity gains that Optii’s platform provides, and once and for all leave pen and paper behind. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005228/en/ Optii Solutions launched a standalone hotel operations solution that allows any hotelier to take advantage of Optii’s productivity improvements without the need for PMS integration. (Photo: Business Wire)
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy