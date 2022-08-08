ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Thrillist

Papa Johns Is Launching 'Crustless' Pizza Bowls

Even if you're cutting back on carbs, there's no rule that says you've gotta strip your life of all joy, a.k.a pizza. There are still the toppings to enjoy. Just ask Jersey Shore's own Vinny. Papa Johns is introducing pizza without the crust, so you still get the crispy vegetables, juicy meats, melty cheese, and signature sauces.
RESTAURANTS
Food & Wine

Why the Shape of the Ice in Your Drink Matters

Forget shakers, tongs, picks, and glassware — ice is one of the most essential elements into making a good drink, whether it's a tart and sweet lemonade, a perfect Old Fashioned, or a sipping portion of rum. Ice is as important to your drink as salt is to your cooking, and so it makes sense that you'd want to be picky about what kind of ice you use for your drink. Not only is having ice essential to keeping your drink pleasantly chilly, the kind of ice you choose affects how watered down your drink is going to be. Sure, it's all frozen water, but different shapes of ice provide different textural experiences. The shape of the ice in your drink matters.
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
County
Brooklyn, NY
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Brooklyn, IL
Brooklyn, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Brooklyn, NY
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
SB Nation

The Royals’ new ballpark food is absolutely terrifying

I’m a huge fan of really dumb stadium food, but sometimes Icarus flies too close to the sun. That’s the case with the Kansas City Royals. On Monday, the team unveiled its latest sandwich, which is more like a stoner’s fever dream than an actual food item people should enjoy.
KANSAS CITY, MO
hypebeast.com

An Official Look at the Nike Air More Uptempo "Red Toe"

The Air More Uptempo has officially surfaced in an all-new bold black and red colorway. The latest color scheme appears to be a nod to the classic NBA team, the Chicago Bulls. Nike has expanded its offering of the Air More Uptempo with the “Red Toe” which comes dressed in the black and red color blocking. The shoe features a black nubuck base and arrives with mesh tongues while the color red is used to highlight the “AIR” branding on the upper and the toe box. The shoe sits atop a white rubber outsole, a contrasting accent from the black.
APPAREL
Bryan Dijkhuizen

American Pizza Chain Closes All Stores In One Area

"Trying to open Dominos Pizza in Italy is like trying to sell snow in the North Pole." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline, Bloomberg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling#Grills#Food Drink
12tomatoes.com

Cajun Cabbage and Sausage

Cabbage has long been one of my go-to veggies. When I don’t know what to make there’s usually something delicious to be had from a head of cabbage. This Cajun cabbage and sausage recipe combines the classic flavors of sausage and cabbage with an unexpected secret ingredient that elevates this dish into a meal that is sure to be requested again and again.
RECIPES
TechCrunch

Maker of the Muse meditation headband raises $9.5M

Of the products I’ve tried, Muse is the one that I found legitimately useful. Nothing is going to make you a great meditator overnight (or stick with it long-term), of course, but the product was useful in helping me establish a more regular practice. This week, Muse’s maker, Interaxon...
MEDITATION
The Daily South

Chewy Apple-Cran-Oatmeal Cookies

If you aren't a fan of raisins, these are the oatmeal cookies for you. Made with chunks of tart Granny Smith apples, sweetened dried cranberries, and chopped walnuts, these cookies have the same texture as the classic, but with warm fall flavors folded in. A simple glaze of orange juice and powdered sugar drizzled over the top not only makes the cookies look amazing, but adds a citrusy note that pairs well with the tangy apples and cranberries.
RECIPES
MotorTrend Magazine

Road-Trip Sleeper! 1964 Bel Air Wagon Hides a Supercharged Secret

Seven-hundred horsepower station wagons aren't only a late-model, mostly European thing. Spotted on HOT ROD Power Tour 2021, Brandon Pierce's 1964 Bel Air wagon may look like a plain, muscle car-era family truckster, but the cowled hood hides—pause for effect—an LS swap. Big deal, you may be thinking, everyone and their mother does an LS swap these days. Maybe, but that doesn't mean a built 5.3-liter LS V-8 with a ProCharger D-1SC supercharger in a for-all-intents-and-purposes stock station wagon running on pump gas isn't cool.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thecountrycook.net

Slow Cooker Chili Mac

Want comforting, easy and delicious? This Slow Cooker Chili Mac is super flavorful and is the perfect dinner recipe for any night of the week!. As the kids head back-to-school, our minds turn towards making easy and comforting family dinners. Nothing beats a good old Slow Cooker Chili Mac. It's a family favorite! This recipe is super comforting and perfect for any time of the year. It is really a whole meal in one (but of course, we like a little cornbread with ours!) It is super easy to throw together with little effort. If you are looking for an easy, back-to-school dinner recipe, you need to make this Slow Cooker Chili Mac recipe.
RECIPES
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Remi Bader Launches Extended Size Collection With Revolve

Click here to read the full article. Remi Bader’s collaboration with Revolve has finally arrived. The popular e-tailer’s first extended size collection with the content creator and curve model officially launches Wednesday on Revolve’s official e-commerce site. The initial release will include 15 styles ranging in sizes XXS to 4X, with a second drop to follow in September, including a special activation during New York Fashion Week.More from WWDKylie Jenner's Best Style Moments Over the YearsSerena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Through the YearsOlivia Newton-John and John Travolta's Style Moments in 'Grease' News of the Remi x Revolve collection was revealed in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TODAY.com

22 vintage Halloween decorations that'll take you back in time

Halloween’s been around since the days of the druids — or at least that’s what some experts say. Although it's still unknown when the spooky holiday officially got its start, it's safe to say that it's been observed for the last couple of centuries — at the very least. That said, it should come as no surprise that we've been putting up Halloween decorations for nearly as long.
CELEBRATIONS
ABC News

Bobby Flay's breakfast burrito recipe

Celebrity chef, TV host and restaurateur Bobby Flay has had his fair share of delicious brunches and breakfasts, but he and his daughter Sophie have a recipe for their favorite morning meal that's a must-try. The father-daughter duo fronting the upcoming streaming series "Bobby and Sophie on the Coast" joined...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy