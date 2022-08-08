Read full article on original website
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
General Mills Is Resurrecting 4 Of Its Vintage 'Monster Cereals' This Fall
For the first time in nearly a decade, Frute Brute is set to join Franken Berry, Count Chocula and Boo-Berry on supermarket shelves nationwide.
Thrillist
Papa Johns Is Launching 'Crustless' Pizza Bowls
Even if you're cutting back on carbs, there's no rule that says you've gotta strip your life of all joy, a.k.a pizza. There are still the toppings to enjoy. Just ask Jersey Shore's own Vinny. Papa Johns is introducing pizza without the crust, so you still get the crispy vegetables, juicy meats, melty cheese, and signature sauces.
Food & Wine
Why the Shape of the Ice in Your Drink Matters
Forget shakers, tongs, picks, and glassware — ice is one of the most essential elements into making a good drink, whether it's a tart and sweet lemonade, a perfect Old Fashioned, or a sipping portion of rum. Ice is as important to your drink as salt is to your cooking, and so it makes sense that you'd want to be picky about what kind of ice you use for your drink. Not only is having ice essential to keeping your drink pleasantly chilly, the kind of ice you choose affects how watered down your drink is going to be. Sure, it's all frozen water, but different shapes of ice provide different textural experiences. The shape of the ice in your drink matters.
Out East, Simon Miller Celebrated Summer With a Tropical Beach Bash
The brains behind Simon Miller’s irresistible knits and iconic platform sandals, designer Chelsea Hansford proved her creative eye extends far beyond clothes. In honor of the brand’s Southampton pop-up shop with Intermix, Hansford gathered an intimate group of friends and family for a festive sunset soirée at the Casa Del Sol residence in Amagansett.
SB Nation
The Royals’ new ballpark food is absolutely terrifying
I’m a huge fan of really dumb stadium food, but sometimes Icarus flies too close to the sun. That’s the case with the Kansas City Royals. On Monday, the team unveiled its latest sandwich, which is more like a stoner’s fever dream than an actual food item people should enjoy.
hypebeast.com
An Official Look at the Nike Air More Uptempo "Red Toe"
The Air More Uptempo has officially surfaced in an all-new bold black and red colorway. The latest color scheme appears to be a nod to the classic NBA team, the Chicago Bulls. Nike has expanded its offering of the Air More Uptempo with the “Red Toe” which comes dressed in the black and red color blocking. The shoe features a black nubuck base and arrives with mesh tongues while the color red is used to highlight the “AIR” branding on the upper and the toe box. The shoe sits atop a white rubber outsole, a contrasting accent from the black.
American Pizza Chain Closes All Stores In One Area
"Trying to open Dominos Pizza in Italy is like trying to sell snow in the North Pole." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline, Bloomberg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Eater
Making Arancine, a Sicilian Street Food Staple That’s Gooey, Crunchy, and Cheesy, All at the Same Time
At the cafe Ke Palle Arancine d’Autore, chef Guiseppe Di Forti rolls and deep-fried balls of gooey, cheesy, parboiled rice to make arancine, a street food favorite in Sicily. It is “perhaps the queen of Sicilian street food,” says Di Forti. While traditional arancine consists of just...
12tomatoes.com
Cajun Cabbage and Sausage
Cabbage has long been one of my go-to veggies. When I don’t know what to make there’s usually something delicious to be had from a head of cabbage. This Cajun cabbage and sausage recipe combines the classic flavors of sausage and cabbage with an unexpected secret ingredient that elevates this dish into a meal that is sure to be requested again and again.
TechCrunch
Maker of the Muse meditation headband raises $9.5M
Of the products I’ve tried, Muse is the one that I found legitimately useful. Nothing is going to make you a great meditator overnight (or stick with it long-term), of course, but the product was useful in helping me establish a more regular practice. This week, Muse’s maker, Interaxon...
The Daily South
Chewy Apple-Cran-Oatmeal Cookies
If you aren't a fan of raisins, these are the oatmeal cookies for you. Made with chunks of tart Granny Smith apples, sweetened dried cranberries, and chopped walnuts, these cookies have the same texture as the classic, but with warm fall flavors folded in. A simple glaze of orange juice and powdered sugar drizzled over the top not only makes the cookies look amazing, but adds a citrusy note that pairs well with the tangy apples and cranberries.
MotorTrend Magazine
Road-Trip Sleeper! 1964 Bel Air Wagon Hides a Supercharged Secret
Seven-hundred horsepower station wagons aren't only a late-model, mostly European thing. Spotted on HOT ROD Power Tour 2021, Brandon Pierce's 1964 Bel Air wagon may look like a plain, muscle car-era family truckster, but the cowled hood hides—pause for effect—an LS swap. Big deal, you may be thinking, everyone and their mother does an LS swap these days. Maybe, but that doesn't mean a built 5.3-liter LS V-8 with a ProCharger D-1SC supercharger in a for-all-intents-and-purposes stock station wagon running on pump gas isn't cool.
CARS・
thecountrycook.net
Slow Cooker Chili Mac
Want comforting, easy and delicious? This Slow Cooker Chili Mac is super flavorful and is the perfect dinner recipe for any night of the week!. As the kids head back-to-school, our minds turn towards making easy and comforting family dinners. Nothing beats a good old Slow Cooker Chili Mac. It's a family favorite! This recipe is super comforting and perfect for any time of the year. It is really a whole meal in one (but of course, we like a little cornbread with ours!) It is super easy to throw together with little effort. If you are looking for an easy, back-to-school dinner recipe, you need to make this Slow Cooker Chili Mac recipe.
EXCLUSIVE: Remi Bader Launches Extended Size Collection With Revolve
Click here to read the full article. Remi Bader’s collaboration with Revolve has finally arrived. The popular e-tailer’s first extended size collection with the content creator and curve model officially launches Wednesday on Revolve’s official e-commerce site. The initial release will include 15 styles ranging in sizes XXS to 4X, with a second drop to follow in September, including a special activation during New York Fashion Week.More from WWDKylie Jenner's Best Style Moments Over the YearsSerena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Through the YearsOlivia Newton-John and John Travolta's Style Moments in 'Grease' News of the Remi x Revolve collection was revealed in...
TODAY.com
22 vintage Halloween decorations that'll take you back in time
Halloween’s been around since the days of the druids — or at least that’s what some experts say. Although it's still unknown when the spooky holiday officially got its start, it's safe to say that it's been observed for the last couple of centuries — at the very least. That said, it should come as no surprise that we've been putting up Halloween decorations for nearly as long.
In Style
Bella Hadid Combined Preppy and Sporty With a Low-Rise Skirt and Knee-High Socks
Bella Hadid is never afraid to cross genres when it comes to her fashion sense (see: Canadian tuxedos with Carrie Bradshaw staples and modern crop tops with throwback jorts). And her latest look further proved that she's fully committed to self-styling in the most unexpected ways. On Tuesday, the supermodel...
ABC News
Bobby Flay's breakfast burrito recipe
Celebrity chef, TV host and restaurateur Bobby Flay has had his fair share of delicious brunches and breakfasts, but he and his daughter Sophie have a recipe for their favorite morning meal that's a must-try. The father-daughter duo fronting the upcoming streaming series "Bobby and Sophie on the Coast" joined...
