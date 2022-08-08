Read full article on original website
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County Motorist Alert: Lakeshore Boat Ramp restrictions, road closure updatesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?Evie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
First Coast News
Regency Square Mall was once a vibrant shopping and dining destination
Much of the building now sits empty. "It's not a pleasant place to be anymore."
Jacksonville Daily Record
Brooklyn Zoës Kitchen becoming CAVA Grill
A third Zoës Kitchen will be converted into CAVA Grill, also a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant. The city approved a permit Aug. 8 to convert Zoës Kitchen in Brooklyn Station on Riverside at 90 Riverside Ave., No. 607, at a cost of $175,000. Embree Construction Group Inc. of Georgetown,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Smilies Coffee on Westside to open Aug. 19 with free beverages
A new venture hopes to give coffee drinkers and fans of noncarbonated cold beverages something to smile about in West Jacksonville. Smilies Coffee plans to open Aug. 19 at 7411 103rd St., about a third of a mile west of Interstate 295. The company is owned by former Portland, Oregon,...
News4Jax.com
Berndt Ends BBQ bringing heat to Blues, Brews and BBQ
The Florida Theatre’s annual event, Blues, Brews, and BBQ, Presented by Publix Charities, showcases the best BBQ the First Coast has to offer! Enjoy endless local BBQ with unlimited samples of Jacksonville’s best craft beer while you listen to live music from the Snacks Blues Band and Beale Street. All proceeds from Blues, Brews, and BBQ benefit the historic, nonprofit Florida Theatre.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mr. Chuy Taqueria and Cantina coming to eTown
Mr. Chuy Taqueria and Cantina will be the first restaurant coming to the Exchange at eTown, The PARC Group and Skinner Bros. Realty announced Aug. 5. E-Town is a master-planned community along Florida 9B in South Jacksonville. The restaurant is planned to open in the fall. It will be in...
Eater
7 Delightful Doughnut Shops in Jacksonville
There’s nothing better than Saturday morning doughnut runs to a local doughnut shop. Greeted with smells of fried dough, sweet glazes, and of course plenty of sprinkles. In Jacksonville, the best doughnut shops are dotted around town from the beaches to the suburbs. And just like the neighborhoods, each shop is unique, selling everything from brioche-raised doughnut with over-the-top toppings and fillings, to classic doughnut that are simply glazed and put into a box. Those wanting to try out something new will want to keep reading to learn about the seven best places to get doughnut in Jacksonville.
residentnews.net
River City Brewing Company demolished for planned apartments, restaurant
Demolition of the shuttered River City Brewing Company began on July 5 in anticipation of an incoming apartment complex and restaurant. The River City Brewing Company was a Jacksonville landmark known for its waterfront dining and views of the downtown skyline. It closed its doors in July 2021 after nearly 30 years at 835 Museum Circle.
Kids consignment store headed back to Jacksonville beaches in August
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been nearly a year since one of the oldest kids consignment stores, "Amy's Turn," closed in Jax Beach. Now, a new store will open in the space on Atlantic Blvd. in Neptune Beach, to be called Amber's Turn. “When they announced they were closing I...
904happyhour.com
Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend
DUUUVAL! This week brings plenty of events that celebrate living in Jacksonville. Come celebrate with a Jaguars game, community events, and fun, new summer guides. We hope you'll find something fun from our curated list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!. 8/12: Brunch at the Beach.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Milkster Nitrogen Creamery opening first Northeast Florida location in Miramar
The Milkster Nitrogen Creamery Jacksonville is coming to Miramar Plaza near San Marco. Based in Detroit, the company franchises its concept that uses liquid nitrogen to custom-make every order of what it considers “nicecream” while a customer waits. “We looked at a couple different ice cream franchises, but...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Oakleaf Hobby Lobby taking three-store space
Construction of the OakLeaf Hobby Lobby store, the area’s fifth, is in review at a job cost of $1.6 million. The city is reviewing permits for the project that will combine three existing tenant spaces to create a 53,500-square-foot Hobby Lobby between SuperTarget and PetSmart. The Hobby Lobby will...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Boyers’ historic San Marco home for sale for $5.75 million
Retired Circuit Court Judge Tyrie Boyer and Downtown Investment Authority CEO Lori Boyer are asking $5.75 million for their nearly century-old San Marco estate. On June 27, the Boyers listed their 8,257-square-foot home at 2234 River Road for sale, according to Realtor.com. In 1929 the home was built on 2.5...
jacksonvillemag.com
Who is allowed to watch over swimmers and surfers to be decided this summer
For more than 100 years, a dedicated group of local volunteers has helped make a portion of Northeast Florida beaches a little safer. Those lifesaving efforts hit rough waters this spring when a legal dispute that arose between the volunteer organization and the City of Jacksonville Beach came to a head. In a nutshell, the City and the Jacksonville Beach Volunteer Life Saving Corp. severed their working arrangement in April, a move that came about after a Department of Labor investigation determined that guards had to be either paid or all-volunteer—not a combination of free and paid hours. As a result, the volunteers were effectively banned from entering the iconic American Red Cross life guard station that stands oceanside at the foot of Beach Boulevard.
Popular dessert store chain set to open another location in Florida this week
A popular cookie store chain is opening another location in Florida this week. Although this isn't the first Crumbl Cookie location to open in Florida, dessert lovers in the Jacksonville area may be pleased to learn that the gourmet cookie chain will be opening a new location in their neighborhood.
Ghost Mall: Regency Square Mall in Jacksonville plagued with empty stores
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Regency Square Mall was once a vibrant place for locals. Its 160 stores drew in much of the Jacksonville community years ago but decades later, much of the building is empty. Many storefronts sit vacant, some boarded up, and parking lots are empty. “It's not a...
First Coast News
Sammy the dog is returned to his owner, all the way from New Jersey to Florida!🐾
It took 8 months to bring Sammy back to his owner in Jacksonville. Check out the beautiful moment where they reunited if you want to shed a tear today!
wjct.org
Go | Best Concerts in Jax this Week
Each week, the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around...
Once-in-a-lifetime love: Jacksonville couple celebrates 60 years of marriage from hospital room
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One couple's diamond anniversary celebration was made extra special thanks to the staff at Baptist Health Jacksonville. After 60 years, Maximillian had never missed an anniversary celebration with his wife and the staff at Baptist said there was no way a hospital stay was going to stop him.
News4Jax.com
Ring found in Fernandina Beach: Are you the owner?
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Nassau County resident found a ring near Sliders restaurant in Fernandina Beach and turned it in to News4JAX in hopes of finding the owner of the jewelry. The ring is silver in color. It has an inscription on the outer portion of the band....
Calling all youth nature and animal lovers!
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Educational, engaging workshops presented by the Sisterhood of the Traveling Plants of the Garden Club of St. Augustine. Ponte Vedra Beach Branch Library Nature Detective Workshops for Kids (ages 6 - 12) this Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
