Montana VA Health Care System encouraging veterans, families to file claims after PACT Act passes
HELENA, Mont.— Montana VA Health Care System (Montana VA) encourages all Montana Veterans and their families to examine the potential benefits available to them through the new PACT Act legislation. On Aug. 10, 2022, the PACT Act was signed into law. “The PACT Act is a historic new law...
ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Benewah County in the Panhandle of Idaho... Southwestern Kootenai County in the Panhandle of Idaho... Northeastern Whitman County in eastern Washington... Southeastern Spokane County in northeastern Washington...
Transfer receiver Clevan Thomas Jr. 'grateful' to Montana State entering final college season
BOZEMAN — Clevan Thomas Jr. isn’t just hungry to play in a football game again. “I am salivating,” he said Wednesday. Thomas has been unable to sate his appetite since 2020. The wide receiver tore his ACL in the spring of 2021, forcing him to miss all of last season with Kentucky.
ID WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BAKER, CARMEN, COBALT, GIBBONSVILLE,. LEESBURG, NORTH FORK, AND SALMON. NO COUNTIES OR PARISHES REMAIN IN THE WATCH. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT THIS EVENING NORTH OF.
ID WFO POCATELLO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCO, BELLEVUE, BURLEY, CAREY,. HAILEY, HEYBURN, KETCHUM, MALTA, OAKLEY, RICHFIELD, RUPERT,. AND SHOSHONE. —————
WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 11, 2022. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a. * Flash Flood Warning for... The Mullen Burn Scar in... Southeastern Carbon County in south central Wyoming... Southwestern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming... * Until 645 PM MDT. * At...
WY WFO RAPID CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Weston. and southwestern Crook Counties through 700 PM MDT... At 630 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13. miles southwest of Upton, or 34 miles southeast of Gillette, moving. north at...
WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central. Fremont County through 800 PM MDT... At 723 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13. miles west of Sweetwater Station, or 28 miles southeast of Lander,. moving north at 15...
MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Beaverhead. County through 615 PM MDT... At 543 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from Salmon to 8 miles south of Lima. Movement was. east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds...
MT WFO GLASGOW Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT. FOR NORTHEASTERN PHILLIPS COUNTY... At 605 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Whitewater,. moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail...
