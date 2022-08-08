Click here to read the full article. Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society and Amazon have brought on Gennifer Hutchison to serve as showrunner on the series “Victories Greater Than Death.” Variety has learned exclusively that Hutchison, in addition to showrunning, will also write and executive produce on the series, which is based on the Charlie Jane Anders novel of the same name. It was reported as being in development at Amazon in September 2021. Hutchison most recently worked as an executive producer on the highly-anticipated Amazon series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” She is best known for her...

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO