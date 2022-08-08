ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digitalspy.com

Better Call Saul creator addresses new Breaking Bad spin-off possibility

Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan has addressed the possibility of a new Breaking Bad spin-off. Saul, which is itself a spin-off / prequel to Breaking Bad, is now less than one week away from ending its run – and with that, fans will have to bid farewell to a beloved franchise they've had around for 15 years now.
thedigitalfix.com

Breaking Bad star has met with Marvel and wants to play Professor X

Professor Xavier is one of the most popular X-Men characters. This is due, in part, to Patrick Stewart, who played the mutant headmaster in the original X-Men movies. Indeed, the decision to have Stewart play the telepathic teacher is widely regarded as one of the best comic book casting decisions of all time.
Variety

Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, Amazon Set Gennifer Hutchison as Showrunner for ‘Victories Greater Than Death’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society and Amazon have brought on Gennifer Hutchison to serve as showrunner on the series “Victories Greater Than Death.” Variety has learned exclusively that Hutchison, in addition to showrunning, will also write and executive produce on the series, which is based on the Charlie Jane Anders novel of the same name. It was reported as being in development at Amazon in September 2021. Hutchison most recently worked as an executive producer on the highly-anticipated Amazon series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” She is best known for her...
ComicBook

Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series

Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
digitalspy.com

Better Call Saul boss confirms Gus' sexuality

Better Call Saul spoilers ahead for season 6 episode 'Fun and Games'. In the latest instalment of Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul, after convincing Don Eladio that he never laid a glove on Lalo Salamanca, Gus Fring indulged in a little wine bar flirtation before straightening himself up and making a quick getaway.
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon dies, aged 31

Emmerdale's Sam Gannon has died aged 31 while visiting family in California. The actor is known for having played the character of Kev on the ITV soap in 2019. His family announced the sad news, explaining he passed away in the US on August 2. Gannon's sister Amy Kelly paid...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders - Which younger character would you like to see featured more often?

I haven't included Denzel or Nugget as they are brand new characters. I think Will should have a big story of his own. He turns 15 in November so should be included in the new friendship group between Amy-Lily-Denzel-Nugget-Tommy, even thought they are younger than Will. He doesn't have any current characters his age to interact with, unless Denzel and Nugget are 15?
digitalspy.com

The Covid Changes

With the new series not being far off, I was thinking about the last couple of series and how different they were. How do we think this series will play out? Will they stick to Tess & Claudia distanced? Will the celebs still enter the clauditorium couple-by-couple?. I personally hope...
digitalspy.com

2018 - Which couple did you MOST want to see go further?

I've done this type of poll for other seasons. If you don't like the nature of this poll then instead of moaning/criticizing, just skip pass it & don't bother comment - TIA. His exit felt premature, but his Movie Week Cha-Cha-Cha was a terrible theme IMO. I also wanted Charles...
digitalspy.com

Neighbours gains as it tops 4 million for finale

This is great news does this mean FreeMantle will review and possibly try and sell Neighbours again thus meaning a unresting of the popular daytime program ?. This is great news does this mean FreeMantle will review and possibly try and sell Neighbours again thus meaning a unresting of the popular daytime program ?
