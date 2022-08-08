ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana VA seeks to inform veterans, families about PACT Act benefits

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana VA Health Care System wants to spread the word to Montana veterans and their families about the new PACT Act legislation and benefits that might be available to them. The PACT Act was signed into law on Wednesday, allowing expansion and extension of eligibility...
Fire Danger Very High, Extreme in Northwest Montana

Interagency fire managers from northwest Montana declared most of the region to be in Very High fire danger following their latest meeting. Sanders County is now in Extreme fire danger and will enter Stage 1 Fire Restrictions beginning Aug. 15. Lake County and the Flathead Indian Reservation remain in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.
Washington ranked No. 1 for most improved labor productivity over last decade

(The Center Square) – Washington state has seen the largest increase in labor productivity over the last 10 years, growing by 30.31% since 2012, according to a new analysis by digital-adoption.com, a company that helps organizations leverage new technology in the virtual post-COVID-19 world. The research, conducted by digital-adoption.com,...
Tracking eastern Montana’s silent firestarters

Underground coal seams can burn unnoticed for years. They can also spark raging wildfires. Funding to extinguish them is limited, but a mapping effort is underway to plot the smoldering coordinates. Rosebud CountyLast summer, wildfires burned half of John Bailey’s 25,000-acre ranch. With much of his pasture up in smoke,...
Help Me Ben: Does the Flathead Compact affect my water rights?

SEELEY LAKE, Mont. – About three weeks ago, I had not one, but four different people reached out to me with questions about the Flathead Compact. If you have no idea what I’m talking about, very simply, the Flathead Compact is a water rights agreement between the State of Montana and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
Hate In Montana? These Past Crimes Are Brutal Beyond Words.

We have heard it more than once: "Bring back the old Bozeman." And I totally get it! People want the housing market to go back to affordable, they don't want the "crazy Californians" taking over the town, and they want the sweet town they used to have. Unfortunately, those hopes and dreams may be a thing of the past, but we've also seen huge improvement throughout the years.
Rule would extend Washington worker heat protections year round

(The Center Square) — Washington Department of Labor and Industries has proposed that emergency rules aimed at protecting workers from summer heat become permanent. Under the emergency rule, heat protections are in place from June 15 to Sept. 29. During this period, employers are required to provide outdoor workers with cool water, access to shade, and a paid cooling break of 10 minutes every two hours when the temperature is 89 degrees or above.
Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question

“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
The Most Amazing Hot Springs in Montana

Montana is home to many natural wonders and some of the nation’s best hot springs. These nine mineral springs offer year-round healing and relaxation within Treasure State's best natural scenery. Boiling River, Gardiner. Boiling River is the most natural hot spring in the whole state, as well as one...
Closed by Intense Fire, Popular Montana State Park Has Reopened

While there are still flames and tinder-dry conditions in the area, a state park has reopened and some (not all) evacuation orders have been lifted. That's good news for those who love to recreate, and especially for those who live on or near Lake Mary Ronan, 7 miles west of Flathead Lake. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced that as of this morning (Wednesday), they have reopened Lake Mary Ronan State Park. The Elmo 2 fire forced its closure last week. And while some evacuation orders were lifted, there are still certain restrictions and evacuation orders in place.
Hello, Montana – Montana Fair 2022, entertainment

Cody Reitz and Jamie Porter talk about all the amazing events and performances happening at the Montana Fair. Musical guests at the fair include Elle King, Switchfoot and Collective Soul, and hip-hop artist Nelly. There will also be Supercross Races, PRC Rodeos, and the Montana Draft Horse Expo. Click here to purchase Montana Fair tickets or learn more about everything the fair has in store this year!
