Adopt a Teacher continues to grow and help teachers

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As teachers are getting their classrooms ready for the fall, they are turning to social media again this year for help.

The Facebook group " ADOPT a TEACHER Great Falls helping Great Educators " was created 2 years ago due to the pandemic as a way for parents and others to contribute to the classroom (things like pencils, notebooks, snacks, etc.).

The group continues to grow each year and has over 1,300 members.

On the page, teachers will post items needed for their classrooms, mainly in the form of amazon wish lists; then people in the community can fully or partially adopt teachers by purchasing those items.

"Teachers have needs, we as a community are just trying to help fulfil those needs. Regardless if you are not a parent of a student, or you are, or you're a business owner. Every little bit helps so that these teachers can get something to make their lives and their wallets a little easier and more full of their own money," said Jen Gray, creator of the group.

Many first year teachers have said they don't get a paycheck until about a month into the school year so everything that needs to be bought for their classroom before school starts has to come out of pocket.

"It's just an all around need that teachers need, that teachers desire. If you look and ask any teacher how much out of their own pocket annually, and then you deduct that from what their annual salary is, I think so many of us would be surprised," said Gray.

You don't just have to purchase items of the wish lists, you can also buy supplies in person and bring them to the schools, donate gift cards, or there has been a Venmo set up.

"Once $50 is raised, I just pick a random teacher that hasn't been partially adopted or fully adopted so we try to get every teacher something... I don't think we left one teacher without something last year," said Gray.