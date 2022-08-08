ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana National Guard soldiers getting ready to deploy overseas

By Joee Taylor, Reporter/MMJ
BELGRADE, Mont. - The Montana National Guard is called on to keep our state and our country safe.

Today, August 8, in Belgrade, a deployment ceremony was held as guardsmen prepare to deploy.

The Montana National Guard 1-163rd Combined Arms Battalion is getting ready to head to Texas for training before they head overseas.

At the deployment ceremony, Gov. Greg Gianforte had the chance to meet with each of the 34 members deploying and thanked them for their service and sacrifice, and wished them a successful mission overseas.

"They've done so much through the pandemic, through the wildfires, and now they're stepping up once again. I wanted to be here to honor them and their families for their service and sacrifice," said Gianforte.

The soldiers will provide regional partnership support to operations in Southwest Asia for about a year.

As these 34 guardsmen get ready to ship out, others from the 1-163rd are preparing to come back in the next few months.

