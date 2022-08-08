ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump doesn't deny taking classified nuclear documents from the White House while baselessly accusing Obama of the same thing

Trump released a statement amid reports suggesting he took nuclear documents from the White House. He baselessly accused Obama of keeping classified documents, "lots" of which "pertained to nuclear." Trump's statement notably did not deny reports that he took top-secret documents to Mar-a-Lago. In a statement released Friday, former President...
Trump’s Excuses for Hoarding Classified Documents Are Getting More Absurd

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. continue to come out about the Justice Department’s investigation into whether Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act and other laws, the former president’s defenses have only grown more chaotic. Trump debuted his latest alibi late Friday, issuing a statement that claimed he had a “standing order” that declassified all documents from the moment they were removed from the White House and taken to the “residence.”
Trump says Mar-a-Lago home in Florida 'under siege' by FBI agents

Former President Trump on Monday said that his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida was "under siege" by a "large group" of FBI agents conducting a search warrant. "Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate," Trump said. "It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections."
What led to the FBI search warrant at Mar-a-Lago?

New information is coming out about the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Newsweek is reporting that a confidential source tipped off federal agents as to what classified documents were there and where they were located. Newsweek senior editor William Arkin joins CBS News to discuss his exclusive reporting.
