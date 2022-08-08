Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Conservatives Aren't "Law and Order" if They Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
Related
Why Trump spent so much of his presidency at Mar-a-Lago
Trump spent hundreds of days of his presidency at his personal properties, Mar-a-Lago above all others. CNN’s Tom Foreman reports on why Trump spent so much of his presidency at his Florida home.
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
Trump doesn't deny taking classified nuclear documents from the White House while baselessly accusing Obama of the same thing
Trump released a statement amid reports suggesting he took nuclear documents from the White House. He baselessly accused Obama of keeping classified documents, "lots" of which "pertained to nuclear." Trump's statement notably did not deny reports that he took top-secret documents to Mar-a-Lago. In a statement released Friday, former President...
FBI searched Melania’s wardrobe, spent hours in Trump’s private office during Mar-a-Lago raid
FBI agents scoured Melania Trump’s wardrobe and spent several hours combing through Donald Trump’s private office, breaking open his safe and rifling through drawers when they raided the former First Family’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida Monday morning. The Post has learned that the search warrant used by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump lawyer who was at Mar-a-Lago for FBI search describes the scene
Lindsey Halligan, a Florida-based attorney for former President Donald Trump, was at Mar-a-Lago and spoke with CBS News about the FBI search. Here's her description of what transpired:. Halligan received a call at around 10 a.m. Monday that FBI agents were at Trump's Palm Beach home, Mar-a-Lago, and they had...
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
Trump once revealed that the US had a new secret nuclear weapons system that 'nobody's ever had': book
Trump once boasted about secret nuclear weapon technology, according to Bob Woodward. The president told Woodward in 2019 about the secret system, according to the 2020 book "Rage." The FBI was looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons during its search of Mar-a-Lago this week, the Washington Post reported. Donald...
What is Mar-a-Lago? A look inside Trump's Florida estate
On Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, former President Donald J. Trump's home in Florida, Mar-a-Lago, was raided by the FBI. As reaction continues to come in about this event — What is Mar-a-Lago? Where is it, exactly? How big is it, and how long has he owned it?. Here is...
RELATED PEOPLE
'Trump has never lied': Supporter protests outside Mar-a-Lago over FBI search
CNN’s Randi Kaye speaks with Trump supporters in Palm Beach, Florida, as they’re rallying for the former president over the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago residence.
Mike Pence shares 'deep concern' over FBI Mar-a-Lago raid
Former Vice President Mike Pence expressed "deep concern" over the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's residence at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
Trump supporters descend on Mar-a-Lago following FBI raid
Supporters of former President Donald Trump marched to his Florida home of Mar-a-Lago on Monday to show support for the country's former leader following an unexpected FBI raid.
Ex-Clinton aide implies 'President of France' file found at Trump's home during Mar-a-Lago raid could be valuable to Putin as 'kompromat'
The FBI found "info re: President of France" during the Mar-a-Lago raid. In a tweet, Jennifer Palmieri implied it could be used as "kompromat."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Sir Richard Dearlove does not believe Putin will be able to enjoy a "luxurious retirement" despite the massive wealth some believe he has accumulated.
Trump’s Excuses for Hoarding Classified Documents Are Getting More Absurd
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. continue to come out about the Justice Department’s investigation into whether Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act and other laws, the former president’s defenses have only grown more chaotic. Trump debuted his latest alibi late Friday, issuing a statement that claimed he had a “standing order” that declassified all documents from the moment they were removed from the White House and taken to the “residence.”
Trump says Mar-a-Lago home in Florida 'under siege' by FBI agents
Former President Trump on Monday said that his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida was "under siege" by a "large group" of FBI agents conducting a search warrant. "Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate," Trump said. "It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections."
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search has been called ‘unprecedented.’ Is it really?
The word “unprecedented” is everywhere in coverage of the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home
White House, DOJ and FBI silent on reason for raiding Trump's Mar-a-Lago home
The White House, Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI were all silent when asked Tuesday whether Americans deserve to know more about why former President Trump's residence was raided. "We did not have notice of the reported action and would refer you to the Justice Department for any additional information,"...
What led to the FBI search warrant at Mar-a-Lago?
New information is coming out about the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Newsweek is reporting that a confidential source tipped off federal agents as to what classified documents were there and where they were located. Newsweek senior editor William Arkin joins CBS News to discuss his exclusive reporting.
Comments / 0