Montana State

KGUN 9

Arizona to close border wall whether Feds like it or not

PHOENIX (KGUN) — Governor Doug Ducey’s office says it’s tired of waiting for the federal government to close gaps in the border wall. So, the state is moving to close one of the gaps in a matter of days. It is working to stack shipping containers in...
ARIZONA STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Hate makes a comeback in Idaho, this time with political support

Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene. A cruel prank targeting needy families on the sidelines of the Idaho GOP Convention. These are some of the recent events highlighting an uncomfortable fact: hate is making a comeback in a state that chased out the neo-Nazi Aryan Nations two decades ago.
westcentralsbest.com

FBI New Orleans Launches Cyber Security Awareness Campaign

The FBI New Orleans Field Office has launched a cybersecurity awareness campaign to educate private sector businesses and organizations in Louisiana about the growing threat of cyberattacks. The campaign will run through September 2022 and will include media engagements, a social media campaign, and presentations to local industry groups. FBI...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Texas State
Belgrade, MT
Belgrade, MT
Montana State
Montana Government
westcentralsbest.com

Fewer burn bans across the ArkLaTex after recent rains

SHREVEPORT, La. - Heavy rain over parts of the area since Tuesday helped reduce our drought. Thus, Bossier and Natchitoches parishes discontinued their burn bans on Thursday. Elsewhere in the shaded regions, outdoor burning remains prohibited until further notice. Here are the counties and parishes still under burn bans:. Arkansas.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
Greg Gianforte
westcentralsbest.com

Louisiana Homeowners at Risk of Foreclosure Due to COVID-19 Pandemic Can Get Assistance

The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
LOUISIANA STATE
westcentralsbest.com

LA Treasury to Host FREE Online Unclaimed Property Seminar for Businesses

The Louisiana Department of Treasury will host a free online seminar to assist businesses with unclaimed money law compliance and reporting requirements. The 2022 Unclaimed Property Holder Webinar will take place online September 1 from 10-11:30 a.m. Any companies paying wages, holding accounts for Louisiana residents, making payments to vendors, issuing refunds, etc. are urged to participate.
LOUISIANA STATE
107.9 LITE FM

One of the Most Expensive Restaurants in America is Hiding in Boise

When it comes to being a foodie in Idaho, there are a lot of different places that should be on your bucket list: the most fun restaurant, the best Italian restaurant, the restaurant with the craziest pizza and the only Idaho restaurants that made Yelp’s Top 100 list. There’s another category that should be on your list, if your budget can handle it.
BOISE, ID
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming shootouts leave man dead

A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
SUNDANCE, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Cause of large Idaho wildfire determined

A large forest fire burning on the Salmon-Challis National Forest in Idaho was caused by people. The Moose Fire began on July 17th near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River and now the U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations Unit has determined the blaze to be human caused. The specific cause and the events leading up to the fire are still under an active investigation.
IDAHO STATE
CBS Denver

Several New Mexico residents suspected in Boulder murder investigation

Four New Mexico residents have been identified as the suspects in a Colorado murder case. A woman was found dead near Realization Point trailhead on July 24. That's near Flagstaff Mountain in the Boulder foothills.Detectives with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office haven't said how they think the woman was killed, or where. However, they obtained four arrest warrants. The following three people have all been arrested: - Jaime Moore- Ashley Provine- Cody HobirkA fourth suspect, Elizabeth Griffin, has not been located.Moore, Provine and Griffin face are facing first degree murder charges and Hobkirk faces a second degree murder charge. They are all residents of the Las Cruces area.Anyone who saw unusual activity in the Flagstaff Mountain area or the Realization Point trailhead around July 24 is asked to call police at 303-441-3674 or email: BCSOtips@bouldercounty.org. Police are also hoping to talk to anyone who knows where Griffin is.
BOULDER, CO
therockwalltimes

Texas family wins historic $7.3 billion negligence verdict

DALLAS — Experienced Texas trial attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas has helped the family of an elderly murder victim win a $7.3 billion negligence and punitive damage verdict against telecommunications giant Charter Communications Inc. The verdict represents one of the five largest jury awards in U.S. history.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

