actionnewsnow.com
2 firefighters for CAL FIRE Butte Unit receive Medal of Valor award
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two firefighters with the CAL FIRE Butte Unit were awarded the State of California’s Gold Medal of Valor on Wednesday. CAL FIRE Butte Unit Chief Garret Sjolund awarded Battalion Chief Jason Dyer and Division Chief Byron Vance on Wednesday. Dyer received the award for his...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters knock down attic fire in Chico
CHICO, Calif. 8:39 p.m. UPDATE - Chico Fire Department confirms that Filbert Ave. has been reopened. 4:27 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have knocked down the attic fire in Chico on Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out at 970 Filbert Ave. before 3:15 p.m. Just before 4:30 p.m., firefighters said the...
actionnewsnow.com
Problem at the post office: People sleeping in Chico post office lobby
CHICO, Calif. - Some people say when they come to a post office in Chico, they expect to just pick up their mail from their PO box. Instead, they're sometimes met with something else, people sleeping in the lobby. "It's pretty sad they have to resort to this to have...
actionnewsnow.com
Hurleton Fire in Robinson Mill holding at 7 acres, no structures threatened
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 6:37 p.m. UPDATE - Firefighters are at the scene and have placed a hose line around the fire, says CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE says crews will be on scene for the next few hours to gain full control and containment. The fire is currently...
actionnewsnow.com
Person stabbed in Red Bluff Tuesday, no suspects
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A homeless person who lives in Red Bluff was stabbed on Tuesday night, according to the Red Bluff Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing just before 6 p.m. in the area of Crosby Lane and Spyglass Drive. The person who was stabbed...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters break up argument at early morning fire in Chico neighborhood
CHICO, Calif - It was close call in a Chico neighborhood where a fence caught fire between two homes early Tuesday morning. The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Downing Avenue, near East 1st Avenue. Fire Captain Jeff Brunson said when fire crews arrived, they found the homeowner putting out the flames and arguing with a young man.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Aug. 1-4: Wildlife and wild people
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 1-4, 2022. August 1. Fishing...
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise Recovery and Rebuilding: Paradise Sewer Project Draft meeting Wednesday
PARADISE, Calif. - Action News Now continues to provide the latest updates on recovery and rebuilding in the Town of Paradise. Town Council Meeting on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. 1,427 Homes Rebuilt (certificate of occupancy issued) 546 Multi-Family Permit Applications Received. 429 Multi-Family Permits Issued. 340 Multi-Family Permits Rebuilt...
actionnewsnow.com
U-Pick Peaches event returns to Chico State University Farm
CHICO, Calif. - Chico State University Farm is providing another chance to pick peaches from the orchard. Chico State says this year's crop was pretty good and the drought didn't really impact the peaches. Last year, the university farm sold more than 21,000 pounds of peaches. At $2 a pound,...
actionnewsnow.com
Businesses near Comanche Creek see improvements following clear out
CHICO, Calif. - Comanche Creek has been cleared of homeless for about 3 weeks and some businesses on Meyer St. are already seeing improvements during their day-to-day operations. Gallaway Enterprises is feeling more secure especially after their company car was vandalized earlier back in May. The business said security footage...
krcrtv.com
Next wave of Chico homeless enforcement expected by end of the month
CHICO, Calif. — The City of Chico says it's preparing for its next round of homeless enforcement, all the while city shelter officials battle a lack of interest in behavioral, mental and substance abuse services. The “where," “who” and “why," however, remain unclear. Chico City Manager Mark Sorensen tells...
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff Police search for missing teenager
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing teenager, 13-year-old Cassius McCabe. McCabe, also known as "Cassi" or "Clay," was reported missing on Tuesday. They were last seen wearing "Venom" jogger pants and a multicolored sweater. McCabe also wears thick black-framed glasses. McCabe has "Ghost" tattooed on their left forearm.
actionnewsnow.com
New Butte College facility in Orland celebrates its opening
ORLAND, Calif. - The grand opening of the new Butte College facility in Glenn County was on Wednesday. The new campus is the sixth location for Butte College. This one is located off Cortina Drive in Orland. It cost $12.4 million to build the roughly 13,700-square-foot center. The campus also...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested for battery on a Peace Officer
CHICO, Calif. - A suspect was arrested on multiple charges related to battery on a Peace Officer resulting in serious bodily injury Tuesday evening, says Chico Police Department. At 6:15 p.m., the Chico Police Dispatch Center responded to a call at a retail store in the 2500 block of Notre...
actionnewsnow.com
Quinceañera murder suspect’s lawyer is Chico woman arrested in July
CHICO, Calif. - The lawyer for the 17-year-old murder suspect is Chico attorney Stephana Femino, the woman who the Butte County district attorney said was arrested for helping her boyfriend remain a fugitive on several felony arrest warrants. Femino was supposed to represent the suspect in the Quinceañera stabbing in...
crimevoice.com
Yuba County Sherriff’s Assist in Narcotics Arrest
Originally Published by: Yuba County Official Page:. “Olivehurst, Ca. – On August 2nd, 2022, members of the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5), with the assistance of the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, conducted a traffic stop on Jonathan Rivera-Lopez (18 years old) in the 2100 block of McGowan Parkway in Olivehurst, CA. Jonathan Rivera-Lopez is a previously documented active participant of the Norteno Criminal Street Gang. NET-5 Agents had a search warrant for Jonathan Rivera-Lopez, his vehicle, and his residence located in the 4100 block of Donald Drive in Olivehurst. During the execution of the search warrant Jonathan Rivera was found to be in possession of a Glock semi-automatic handgun, a Smith and Wesson .410 handgun, 540 counterfeit Xanax Farmapram tablets, 9.8 pounds of marijuana and $5,860 in US currency.
actionnewsnow.com
Police arrest men suspected of stealing Camp Fire settlement money cashed out by woman
CHICO, Calif. - After months of investigation, an arrest has been made in the robbery of a woman that took place at the Chico Marketplace in April, according to the Chico Police Department. On April 28 at approximately 5:45 p.m., officers with the Chico Police Department responded to a report...
actionnewsnow.com
Car crash on I-5 sends one driver to Enloe, dog cared for by Willows FD
WILLOWS, Calif. - A crash on Interstate-5 resulted in one person being sent to the hospital, the Willows Fire Department said. The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Interstate-5, north of County Road 57, when one vehicle with two passengers collided with another vehicle with one passenger and their dog, says Willows FD.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico stabbing: victim speaks
CHICO, Calif. - Police revealed new information on the stabbing investigation that happened Monday morning near downtown Chico. Investigators said the stabbing at America's Best Value Inn on Broadway St. between West 7th and 8th was unprovoked. Chico Police arrested 48-year-old Jeremy Brooks. Police said the victim told them Brooks...
L.A. Weekly
1 Injured in Motorcycle Accident on George Pacific Way [Oroville, CA]
Rider Hospitalized after Motorcycle Collision on Feather River Boulevard. Police responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m., near Feather River Boulevard on August 3rd. For reasons unknown, a motorcycle and RV collided in the area. Paramedics arrived and transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital with moderate injuries. At this...
