Houston, TX

FOX Sports

Astros start 3-game series against the Rangers

Texas Rangers (48-60, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (70-40, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (9-2, 2.47 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (10-4, 3.62 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -178, Rangers +151; over/under is 8 runs.
Mauricio Dubon idle Tuesday for Houston

Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. Aledmys Diaz will move to left field and hit sixth while Jose Altuve returns to second base and leadoff duties. Jeremy Pena will hit seventh after leading off last game.
Ezequiel Duran in Texas dugout Tuesday

Texas Rangers infielder Ezequiel Duran is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros. Duran will take a seat while Josh Smith takes over on third base and bats seventh. Smith has a $2,300 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for...
Yardbarker

Astros Pass the Yankees as Best Team in the AL

The Houston Astros are a great baseball team. After Tuesday night, they are now the best team in the American League with the No. 1 seed and trail only the Los Angeles Dodgers in all of Major League Baseball, thanks to a win and a New York Yankees loss. But,...
Yardbarker

Report: Baker Hopes to Return to Astros Before Weekend

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker joined The Matt Thomas Show Tuesday to discuss his current status. Baker tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday in Cleveland, leaving the Astros under interim manager Joe Espada. Baker said he felt like he had allergies and was directed by the Guardians team doctor to...
Yardbarker

Díaz Goes Boom; Astros Plate Seven Runs Off All-Star Pérez

Martín Pérez cruised through three innings against the Houston Astros on 23 pitches Tuesday, then the All-Star lefty was tasked to face the order for a second time. Despite recent success against Houston and the rest of the league, Pérez didn't carry his dominance into his next two frames. The Astros then went on to slug seven runs.
FOX Sports

Astros bring 1-0 series advantage over Rangers into game 2

Texas Rangers (48-61, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (71-40, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (4-8, 5.31 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (15-3, 1.73 ERA, .85 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -338, Rangers +264; over/under is 7 1/2...
