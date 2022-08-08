Read full article on original website
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston Astros Close to Claiming the Title of 'Best in the AL'
The Houston Astros are sneaking up on the New York Yankees for the best record in the American League.
Astros Release Barreto, Send Dubin on Minor League Rehab Assignment
Among the recent minor league moves, the Houston Astros released Franklin Barreto from Triple-A and sent a 40-man arm on a rehab assignment.
FOX Sports
Astros start 3-game series against the Rangers
Texas Rangers (48-60, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (70-40, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (9-2, 2.47 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (10-4, 3.62 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -178, Rangers +151; over/under is 8 runs.
numberfire.com
Mauricio Dubon idle Tuesday for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. Aledmys Diaz will move to left field and hit sixth while Jose Altuve returns to second base and leadoff duties. Jeremy Pena will hit seventh after leading off last game.
numberfire.com
Ezequiel Duran in Texas dugout Tuesday
Texas Rangers infielder Ezequiel Duran is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros. Duran will take a seat while Josh Smith takes over on third base and bats seventh. Smith has a $2,300 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for...
MLB・
Astros Prospect Murray Scheduled for System Debut
Newly acquired Jayden Murray will make his Houston Astros minor league debut Wednesday for Double-A Corpus Christi.
Astros' McCullers Stretches to 86 Pitches in Fourth Rehab Start
Lance McCullers Jr. pitched his fourth rehab start Sunday with a return to the Houston Astros on the horizon.
Yardbarker
Astros Pass the Yankees as Best Team in the AL
The Houston Astros are a great baseball team. After Tuesday night, they are now the best team in the American League with the No. 1 seed and trail only the Los Angeles Dodgers in all of Major League Baseball, thanks to a win and a New York Yankees loss. But,...
Yardbarker
Report: Baker Hopes to Return to Astros Before Weekend
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker joined The Matt Thomas Show Tuesday to discuss his current status. Baker tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday in Cleveland, leaving the Astros under interim manager Joe Espada. Baker said he felt like he had allergies and was directed by the Guardians team doctor to...
MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Astros prediction, odds, pick – 8/10/2022
The Texas Rangers take on the Houston Astros. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rangers Astros prediction and pick. Glenn Otto goes to the hill for the Rangers, while Justin Verlander gets the call for the Astros. Glenn Otto has a 5.31 ERA. He doesn’t get destroyed in...
Yardbarker
Díaz Goes Boom; Astros Plate Seven Runs Off All-Star Pérez
Martín Pérez cruised through three innings against the Houston Astros on 23 pitches Tuesday, then the All-Star lefty was tasked to face the order for a second time. Despite recent success against Houston and the rest of the league, Pérez didn't carry his dominance into his next two frames. The Astros then went on to slug seven runs.
Pregame Notes: Rangers Look to Bounce Back at Astros
Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Wednesday’s matchup between Texas and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
FOX Sports
Astros bring 1-0 series advantage over Rangers into game 2
Texas Rangers (48-61, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (71-40, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (4-8, 5.31 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (15-3, 1.73 ERA, .85 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -338, Rangers +264; over/under is 7 1/2...
Astros Prospect Chaidez Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week
Minor League Baseball named Double-A hurler Adrian Chaidez pitcher of the week in thee Texas League.
AL Playoff Picture (Aug. 7): Yankees Open Door After Falling to Cardinals For 5th Straight Loss
The once-hot New York Yankees are suddenly in a free-fall, losing five straight games after getting swept by the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday in a 12-9 loss. Here's the latest on the AL playoff race, with Sunday's summaries, this week's early schedule and the latest on the playoff bracket.
Astros End Rangers Ace's Win Streak
Texas had a 4-0 lead at Houston early, but the Astros put together two separate rallies to claim the opening game of the Lone Star series.
