Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: You Can’t Claim to Support “Law and Order” and Denounce the FBI RaidWalter RheinPalm Beach, FL
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach Central primed for another playoff run
WELLINGTON, Fla. — It's easy to have expectations before the season starts, but the Palm Beach Central football team feels like it has the roster and coaching staff to make those expectations a reality. The Broncos are coming off the best season in school history but lost to Treasure...
Fall camp! 3 things to know about Cardinal Newman football in 2022
WEST PALM BEACH — Jack Daniels has never had a losing season in 24 seasons as a head coach. By the looks of the Crusaders at Cardinal Newman's fall camp on Wednesday, Daniels' 25th year on the sidelines won't be any different. ...
Atlantis Skateway closing after 47 years of fun
A Palm Beach County landmark is closing its doors at the end of August. The Atlantis Skateway in Greenacres is calling it quits after 47 years of serving up good times and great fun.
WPBF News 25
St. Lucie Public Schools superintendent welcomes students back to school
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The superintendent of St. Lucie Public Schools personally welcomed students back to class Wednesday. Dr. Jon Prince started his day at the south county bus depot in Port St. Lucie. He said district officials are excited to be back for a hopefully very normal year.
College Football News
Charlotte vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch
Charlotte vs Florida Atlantic prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 0, Saturday, August 27. Record: Florida Atlantic (0-0), Charlotte (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
WPTV
School bus pulled over for speeding in Boynton Beach school zone
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County school bus was pulled over Wednesday by the Boynton Beach Police Department. WPTV witnessed bus 4029 being pulled over for speeding in the Citrus Cove Elementary school zone. The bus had just dropped off students for their first day of school.
Boy, 16, rear-ends Palm Beach County school bus in Lake Worth Beach
Two teens are in the hospital with serious injuries after their car rear-ended a Palm Beach County school bus Wednesday morning in Lake Worth Beach.
Why will the flags be at half-staff in Florida?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of former mayor of Boca Raton, Susan Whelchel.
WPBF News 25
'Kids are already hard at work': Students and staff excited to return to school in Palm Beach County
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Students and staff at Lake Worth Community High School were excited to head back into the classroom Wednesday, as they welcomed superintendent Mike Burke and other district leaders onto their campus. "Really positive. I’m seeing people happy to be back. It feels like a normal...
Palm Beach County's newest school ready to welcome students
We are two days away from a new school year and hundreds of students on Wednesday will walk through the doors of a brand new Palm Beach County elementary school for the first time.
WPBF News 25
School leaders tour new campus at Blue Lake Elementary School
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Superintendent Mike Burke joined Boca Raton leaders as they toured Blue Lake Elementary School Monday. "This is the culmination of a five year effort for us to hustle and get this new school," Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, told WPBF 25 News. Stay informed: Local...
cbs12.com
'Trespasser' on tracks killed in collision with Tri-Rail train
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is calling a deadly collision on Tri-Rail tracks "train vs. trespasser," Tuesday morning. Fire rescue crews arrived at the scene on Summit Boulevard between Dreher Trail N. and Easy Street, shortly after 10 a.m. The pedestrian was...
WPBF News 25
Delray Beach student-athletes plant trees in first phase of project
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Student-athletes at Atlantic Community High School are using their green thumbs to plant hundreds of trees around campus. A look at the world around us: WPBF 25 News Forecasting Our Future. About 20 trees were planted at the school Monday — and it's only the...
WPBF News 25
EXCLUSIVE: Martin County School District deputy superintendent on her career before retiring in December
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — When starting our careers, we think that's where we will be for our whole life. But, not always. Martin County School District Deputy Superintendent Ginger Featherstone changed her path several times during her life. WATCH: WPBF 25 News Back-to-School special. In an exclusive interview with...
Tri-Rail train hits, kills person in West Palm Beach, passengers report
For the second time in a matter of hours on Tuesday, another train has hit and killed a person in Palm Beach County.
cw34.com
Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Palm Beach County worth $160,000+
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Somebody who bought a Florida Lottery ticket in Lake Worth Beach over the weekend will have a whole lot of money to count. That lucky winner bought their ticket for Sunday’s Fantasy 5 drawing at the Winn Dixie on Hypoluxo Road, west of Jog Road.
Police ID man, 67, struck, killed by Brightline train in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH — For the second time in five days, a man has been struck and killed by a Brightline train. Rodney Bondanella, 67, walked around the crossing gates at MLK Boulevard and was struck by a train at about 2 p.m. Sunday, a Boynton Beach police spokesman said. The train, travelling at...
WPBF News 25
Here's how South Florida schools are keeping kids safe this new school year
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — With the first day of class underway for thousands of families in Palm Beach County, one middle school is taking extra security measures to ensure the safety of students and staff. "Our students will have mesh or clear backpacks this year," Pamela McDonnough, principal at...
850wftl.com
‘I have to move on’; Serena Williams announces retirement after US Open
(PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA) — Tennis star and Palm Beach County resident, Serena Williams says she plans to retire at the end of the month after playing one more time in the US Open. The 40-year-old legendary tennis player made the announcement on an Instagram post:. “There comes a...
Portside Breakfast and Lunch to Open in West Palm Beach
Get ready for pancakes, bennies, handhelds and more
