Riviera Beach, FL

WPBF News 25

Palm Beach Central primed for another playoff run

WELLINGTON, Fla. — It's easy to have expectations before the season starts, but the Palm Beach Central football team feels like it has the roster and coaching staff to make those expectations a reality. The Broncos are coming off the best season in school history but lost to Treasure...
WELLINGTON, FL
Riviera Beach, FL
Riviera Beach, FL
WPBF News 25

School leaders tour new campus at Blue Lake Elementary School

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Superintendent Mike Burke joined Boca Raton leaders as they toured Blue Lake Elementary School Monday. "This is the culmination of a five year effort for us to hustle and get this new school," Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, told WPBF 25 News. Stay informed: Local...
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

'Trespasser' on tracks killed in collision with Tri-Rail train

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is calling a deadly collision on Tri-Rail tracks "train vs. trespasser," Tuesday morning. Fire rescue crews arrived at the scene on Summit Boulevard between Dreher Trail N. and Easy Street, shortly after 10 a.m. The pedestrian was...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Palm Beach County worth $160,000+

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Somebody who bought a Florida Lottery ticket in Lake Worth Beach over the weekend will have a whole lot of money to count. That lucky winner bought their ticket for Sunday’s Fantasy 5 drawing at the Winn Dixie on Hypoluxo Road, west of Jog Road.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

