Bison football preparing for three brand new non-conference opponents
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With the 2022 season under a month away, the NDSU Bison are prepping for a brand new slate of non-conference opponents, and head coach Matt Entz spoke with us at the NDSU Media Day about his team’s focus. “We put a lot of...
Top-seed survives upset-filled afternoon at Pine to Palm
Defending champion Nate Adams of West Fargo was pushed to extra holes by Wyatt Blomseth of Detroit Lakes. Blomseth took a one-hole lead after an eagle on hole 14, but Adams squared the match with a par on hole 15, taking advantage of a Blomseth bogey. The opening round match wasn’t settled until the 20th hole, when Adams took the hole and the match.
College football top 25: Defending champions North Dakota State lead preseason FCS Power Rankings
You know the college football season is quickly approaching when preseason polls start rolling out, and the Division I Football Championship Subdivision is no different. With kickoff less than a month away, it's time to turn our attention to the teams that project to make the biggest impact on the field.
Little League Baseball - Pure & Innocent - Fargo Still Alive
Fargo Team Just Two Wins Away From The Little League World Series
Fargo South, Davies Cross Country athletes teaming up to benefit Freshman with Cancer
(Fargo, ND) -- Normally rivals, a pair of local cross country teams are banding together Thursday to support one of their own. The Cross Country teams from Fargo South and Davies High Schools will be hosting a joined car wash and bake sale at the Family Fare off 25th Street South to benefit Clara Motschenbacher.
A Move-In Ready Minnesota Home For $38,000. What’s the Catch?
In a world of record high real estate prices, here's a 1,600 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Fergus Falls, MN for $38,000. That's less than the average price of a new vehicle and some late model used ones. So what's the catch? I can't really find one....
Mandan Native “Nobody Takes The Time To Look”
About 8 years ago I lived in Fargo, and for about 3 months I lived in Moorhead, MN with a roommate named Matt Sorum. At that time he was just getting into photography. He took his camera and just explored the outdoors, learning so many things as he went along. As he continued his hobby, his talents became obvious - In 2015 Share the Experience Photo Contest first recognized his work and he won an award for his amazing picture of a Bison out at Yellowstone. The following year he won another award - You can check out the page yourself at nationalparks.org.
Fargo houses test hemp as new construction material
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The two small houses are going up on the back half of a lot just off a busy street, not far from downtown Fargo. “These homes are identical in blueprint, they’re 13 by 23, with 12-foot ceilings, there’s a loft in each of them,” explains Grassroots Development president Justin Berg, the […]
Van rear-ends horse-drawn buggy in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several people were riding in a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County when they were rear-ended by a van in a construction zone. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday near Highway 2 and 240th Avenue SE, which is between Erskine and McIntosh, Minnesota. The crash report says the Ram Promaster Van, driven by 53-year-old James Simon, was heading east in the construction zone with it crashed into the back of the buggy driven by 18-year-old Amos Miller.
Erik Estrada headlines Fargo PopExpo in April
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Golden Globe nominee Erik Estrada is coming to North Dakota in the Spring. Fargo PopExpo announced the CHiPS star will be at the Butler Building at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds on April 22 and 23. The event says 5,000 people came out four...
Cargo van crashes into horse-drawn buggy carrying 7 in MN’s Polk County
MCINTOSH, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a collision with injuries after a cargo van crashed into the rear of a horse-drawn carriage near McIntosh in Polk County. There were seven people from Fosston in the buggy, including a 5-year-0ld boy and a 46-year-old man who were...
We-Fest 2022 – Disappointing Friday Night For Miranda Lambert in Detroit Lakes Minnesota
We Fest 2022 had a great lineup as usual, and many people were excited to see Miranda Lambert on that Friday night stage. Unfortunately, mother nature had different plans. A storm was brewing over the Detroit Lakes Venue Friday night, which caused, possibly for the first time ever, a cancellation of a headline act. Friday night's Headliner, Miranda Lambert, was unable to perform.
Slim Chickens Adds New North Dakota Location
The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Opens its Third North Dakota Location in Fargo. August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // FARGO, N.D. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 4477 30th Ave. South in Fargo. Preferred Restaurant Group, a seasoned multi-unit operating group, is at the helm of the third restaurant location in North Dakota.
Appeal to find 17-year-old Minnesota girl
Authorities have issued a public appeal to find a 17-year-old Minnesota girl who ran away from her home in Otter Tail County. The girl in question, identified as Samantha Holte, was last seen north of Fergus Falls in the Lake Jewett area on July 31. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's...
Barnes county motorcycle injury crash
The punctured tire caused the driver to attempt to slow to the shoulder when he lost control, causing the motorcycle to be laid down on its side.
North Dakota parents furious after school board nixes Pledge of Allegiance: ‘Bunch of crap’
The board of education in Fargo, North Dakota angered some parents when it voted to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance at board meetings, only months after beginning the practice. Vice President of the Fargo School Board Jake Schmitz told “Fox & Friends First” Friday that the proponents of the...
UPDATE: Police swarm south Fargo neighborhood overnight
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night in a south Fargo neighborhood near an elementary school when police swarmed the area, according to multiple reports. A check of the Red River Valley Dispatch logs show police were in the 1600 Blk. of Main Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10 for an at-large fugitive. Dispatch logs indicate there were ‘multiple incidents’ at this location.
Pickup on fire, traffic backed up on I-94
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic was backed up during rush hour on Monday, as troopers responded to a pickup on fire on I-94 W, 3 miles outside Moorhead around 5:30 PM. Our crew on the scene reported people running to help as heavy black smoke could be seen from the sky. According to Minnesota State Patrol, there were no injuries as a result of the fire. The lanes were eventually cleared, and the vehicle was towed away.
Man wanted in connection with weekend Fargo shooting arrested in Dilworth
DILWORTH, Minn. (KVRR) – A man police say was involved in a Fargo shooting on Saturday has been arrested in Dilworth. Fargo Police says 21-year-old Braden Poitra was taken into custody around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon on an unrelated felony warrant in Minnesota. He’s being held on attempted murder charges for his involvement in a shooting injuring a man in the arm Saturday in the 3300 block of 35th Avenue South.
Canadian Man Injured in Barnes County Crash Tuesday
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Waterloo, Ontario man was injured after his motorcycle rear tire was punctured causing him to lose control Tuesday, Aug. 9 west of Valley City around 5:30pm. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports that near mile marker 285 on I-94 in the eastbound lane,...
