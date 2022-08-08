Remembering Some of Olivia Newton-John's Biggest Hits

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The world lost iconic singer and actress Olivia-Newton John on Monday, August 8, 2022. The four-time Grammy award winner rose to the height of stardom in the 1970s and 1980s. Her death comes after her 30-year battle with breast cancer, she was 73.

Olivia-Newton John’s body of work ranks from critically acclaimed movies to songs that stayed at the top of the music charts for weeks at a time.

She released her first solo album in 1971. John’s first international hit single was “If Not for You”.

In 1978, her performance alongside John Travolta in Grease is unforgettable. And her role as Kira in the 1980 movie Xanadu also gave her a hit song of the same title.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta)

Olivia-Newton John’s career spanned over 5 decades. She gave the world music and movies that will last for generations to come.

People Takes a Look Back at Olivia Newton-John’s Most Memorable Songs