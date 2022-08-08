Read full article on original website
Gov. Evers, Democrats campaign in Eau Claire Thursday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Tony Evers joined several fellow Democrats on the November ballot for a campaign stop Thursday at the Labor Hall on Birch Street in Eau Claire. Joined by his running mate, Lt. Gov. nominee Sara Rodriguez, Attorney General Josh Kaul, Third Congressional District nominee Brad Pfaff and others, Evers spoke about the contrast between him and Republican gubernatorial nominee Tim Michels.
Business Leaders: Economy starts with workers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -UW-Eau Claire hosted a Summit on Wisconsin’s workforce and population shortages. More than 60 local business leaders met to discuss how best to strengthen the community’s ability to recruit, attract and retain workers in the state. Local governments in Wisconsin are receiving more than $2 billion collectively from the American Rescue Plan Act, which gives money to communities with populations fewer than 50,000 people.
Governor Evers kicks off reelection campaign with prospective lieutenant governor
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Evers kicked off his “Doing the Thing Right” reelection campaign tour Wednesday morning. This event was the first of many in a long road to the general midterm elections this November. The governor held this post-primary event at Monty’s Blue Plate Diner on...
West-central Wisconsin a key political battleground for November general election
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s partisan primary is in the books with the field now set for the general election on November 8th. WEAU’s Bob Gallaher sat down with political analyst John Frank for what voters can expect. There are several big races that WEAU will be tracking over the next three months including the gubernatorial showdown between incumbent Democrat Tony Evers and GOP nominee Tim Michels.
Candidates selected in primaries for state Legislature in western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s primary set up November’s election for who will represent western Wisconsin in the state Legislature. Every two years, candidates are selected for the Wisconsin Assembly, and every four years, for the state’s Senate. Tuesday’s primary narrowed down the field with nearly...
SPECIAL ELECTION: Ettinger concedes to Finstad for Congressional District One
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It was a tight vote Tuesday in the First District Congressional special election, but Democrat Jeff Ettinger has conceded to Republican Brad Finstad. Finstad will now serve the remainder of the late Jim Hagedorn’s term. “The voters of Southern Minnesota have spoken,” said Ettinger....
St. Croix County stabbing suspect appears in court Friday
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing a teenage boy and hurting four other people in St. Croix County appeared in court Friday afternoon for a status conference. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn., who is being held at the St. Croix County Jail on a $1 million cash bond, is charged with one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide after allegedly stabbing five people on the Apple River on July 30.
Senate candidate looks forward to General Election
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In Tuesday’s Partisan Primary Jesse James won the Republican Race in the 23rd State Senate District. It’s the seat held by Kathy Bernier who is not seeking re-election. James, who currently represents Wisconsin’s 68th Assembly District, defeated Brian Westrate and Sandra Scholz to represent the Republican Party in the General Election.
