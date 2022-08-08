Read full article on original website
wilsonpost.com
$41 million announced to support projects in Montana from the RAISE program
Press release from the Department of Transportation. Today, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $41 million to support four projects in Montana from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable. This year’s total allocations nationwide include more than $2.2 billion thanks to the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides an additional $7.5 billion over five years for the program to help meet the strong demand to help projects get moving across the country.
wilsonpost.com
Tennessee collected $4.6B more than budgeted in taxes and fees for fiscal year
(The Center Square) — Tennessee collected $4.6 billion more than budgeted in taxes and fees for the fiscal year that ended in July on an accrual basis. The number was $4.3 billion after June.
wilsonpost.com
Mt. Juliet's House of Cedar wraps its logs around tragedy, families and now video cameras
If House of Cedar could talk, oh what tales it could tell. Two hundred-and twenty-two-years’ worth of stories; loves and losses, births, child-rearing, triumphs, tears, business successes and more, wrapped around two centuries of life in a rural, small town turned now into an expanding city.
wilsonpost.com
Conservation Raffle ticket deadline nears
Aug. 14 is the deadline for buying tickets for the annual Tennessee Conservation Raffle. Tickets are available on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation website. A single ticket costs $20, three cost $50 and 10 cost $100.
wilsonpost.com
Wildlands Festival hits Big Sky this weekend
BIG SKY, Mont. - The second iteration of the Wildlands Festival will take place Friday and Saturday at the Big Sky Events Arena. The music festival boasts four grammy-winning artists, Brandi Carlile, Indigo Girls, Jason Isbell and Lukas Nelson.
