247Sports

Fixing All-Time Coaches Poll Ranking

This year’s preseason USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll was released this week and there was no surprise that Alabama was No. 1 with 54 of 66 first place votes. Just as predictable is that Ohio State was second with 5 first place votes and Georgia third with 6 firsts. Clemson fourth, not a surprise, Notre Dame fifth and Texas (No. 18) getting a first place vote were perhaps most surprising aspects of the poll.
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to shocking first-place vote in coaches poll

The overall results of the preseason coaches poll were mostly unsurprising. The Alabama Crimson Tide led the way at No. 1 followed by the Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 2 and the Georgia Bulldogs at No. 3. Those three teams are the frontrunners to win this season’s national title with one sportsbook’s odds suggesting that no other team really even has a chance.
