This year’s preseason USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll was released this week and there was no surprise that Alabama was No. 1 with 54 of 66 first place votes. Just as predictable is that Ohio State was second with 5 first place votes and Georgia third with 6 firsts. Clemson fourth, not a surprise, Notre Dame fifth and Texas (No. 18) getting a first place vote were perhaps most surprising aspects of the poll.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO