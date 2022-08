Mary Elizabeth Kemp, 95, of Murfreesboro, Tn., passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at NHC Healthcare in Sparta. A native of Birmingham, AL., she was the daughter of the late John Johnson and Lucile Russel Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lloyd Kemp; grandson, Michael Sadler and sister, Ada Marguerite Cates.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO