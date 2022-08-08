Read full article on original website
Bjelica's heartfelt goodbye to Dub Nation: 'Always a Warrior'
Nemanja Bjelica’s short tenure with the Warriors was an unforgettable one. After announcing his departure from Golden State and the NBA to pursue opportunities overseas, Bjelica gave an official, heartfelt goodbye to Dub Nation on Wednesday. Bjelica thanked a number of people, and gave a special shout-out to “the...
What are the NFL roster cut dates in 2022?
No one is immune to the stress of tryouts -- not even NFL players. NFL training camps are well underway and preseason is around the corner, but cut-down days are not to be overlooked. Set right before the regular season, cut-down days mark some of the biggest roster changes throughout the league.
Seahawks signing Jameson Houston
The Seahawks are adding some depth at defensive back. Seattle is adding Jameson Houston, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN. Houston worked out for the Seahawks last week. He most recently played for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL. But he’s also had stints with the Browns, Panthers, Eagles, and Jaguars since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020.
49ers sign Ken Crawley
The 49ers have made a change at defensive back. San Francisco announced on Wednesday that the club has signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. The 49ers waived safety Leon O'Neal Jr. with an injury designation as a corresponding move. Crawley has spent the majority of his career with...
Raiders sign Nate Brooks
After he was released by the Cardinals earlier this week, defensive back Nate Brooks has found a new home. According to multiple reports, the Raiders have signed Brooks to a one-year deal. Brooks has appeared in four career games with a pair of starts for Miami in 2019 and one...
Could Peter Harvey block Deshaun Watson from playing in the preseason?
As Peter Harvey ponders the NFL’s appeal of the six-game suspension imposed on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the league wants Watson to be banished for a full calendar year. Here’s an important question, if Harvey gives the NFL what it wants. (And there are plenty of reasons to think...
Everything to know about the 2022 Little League World Series
A summer sports staple is back and bigger than ever. The Little League World Series is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. The event will feature international teams for the first time since 2019, with the COVID-19 pandemic leading to the postponement of the 2020 event and a U.S.-exclusive tournament won by Taylor, Mich., in 2021.
Is today the day Peter Harvey rules on the Deshaun Watson appeal?
Today could be the day that the NFL issues its final ruling in the Deshaun Watson case. Today probably will be the day, especially if hand-picked Roger Goodell surrogate Peter Harvey will be suspending Watson for a full year, effective immediately. The Browns play a preseason game tonight in Jacksonville....
Shanahan believes Jackson likely suffered shoulder stinger
SANTA CLARA — After what looked like a more serious injury, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said rookie pass rusher Drake Jackson likely suffered a stinger in San Francisco's first preseason contest on Friday night at Levi's Stadium. Jackson’s injury occurred when he was in close pursuit of Green Bay...
Thinking Out Loud: There is some promise with these Patriots
It was just one NFL preseason game, but the New England Patriots did show signs of promise during their exhibition opener against the Giants
Saquon Barkley had five touches on Giants’ opening preseason drive
Giants running back Saquon Barkley did not play much in the preseason during his first four NFL seasons. But this is a new coaching staff and a new offense, and Barkley finds himself with something to prove in his fifth NFL season. New head coach Brian Daboll said earlier this...
Watson starts for Browns in preseason, makes first public apology
Deshaun Watson took the field tonight in an NFL game – albeit a preseason one – for the first time since Week 17 of the 2020 season. Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns named Watson the starter for their first preseason game, in Jacksonville against the Jaguars, which kicked off tonight at 7 p.m. ET.
Report: Hall of Famer Len Dawson has entered hospice care in Kansas City
Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson has entered hospice care in Kansas City, KMBC-TV reports through his wife, Linda. Dawson is 87. He led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 1969, winning MVP honors of Super Bowl IV in the team’s 23-7 victory over the Vikings.
Raiders sign Chris Lacy
The Raiders shuffled their wide receiving corps on Wednesday. Chris Lacy is in after signing with the team as a free agent. Jordan Veasy was released to make room for Lacy on the roster. Lacy last appeared in a regular season game with the Lions during the 2019 season. He...
2022 WNBA Playoffs: Qualified teams, playoff format, game schedule and more
The 2022 WNBA Playoffs are right around the corner. Six WNBA teams have already clinched a spot and five others are in contention for the final two berths. To help you get up to speed, On Her Turf has compiled a guide with everything you need to know: which teams have qualified, the new WNBA playoff format for 2022, and a complete game schedule (with details on how to watch).
Settlement remains possible in Deshaun Watson discipline
As the clock ticks toward a resolution of the appeal of the six-game Deshaun Watson suspension, a settlement remains possible. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, an agreed resolution between the NFL and the NFL Players Association could still happen. Last night, the Associated Press reported that Watson would be willing to serve an eight-suspension and pay a $5 million fine.
