Great Bend Post

Kan. murder suspects who fled to South Carolina remain free on bond

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 made their first court appearance Thursday. Kristopher Valadez, 32, Simpsonville, South Carolina is charged with 2nd degree murder, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney. Candace Valadez, 32 of Simpsonville, S. Carolina, is charged with aiding a felon.
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Suspects in 2010 murder set to face Kansas judge

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 are due in court Thursday morning. Kristopher Valadez, 32, and Candace Valadez, 32, are scheduled to appear in Judge Sean Hatfield’s courtroom, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

AC unit at Kan. park vandalized, replaced, vandalized again

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating vandalism that costs the city of Wichita thousands of dollars. The week of July 4, the air conditioning unit at Hyde Park Community Facility, 201 S Greenwood in Wichita, was stripped of copper rendering it useless, according to a social media report from the city of Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

80 acres burned in Reno County grass fire

RENO COUNTY —Crews were busy again fighting grass fires Thursday in Reno County. Just after 1:30 p.m., Reno Kingman Joint Fire District # 1 was called to a grass fire in the area of K-14 and Pleasant Valley Road, according to Emergency Management Director Adam Weishaar in a media release.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

AAA: Gas prices vary wildly, but are likely headed down

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There is a wide spread between gas price averages in central Kansas, depending on where you go to fill up. "Reno County is $3.65, Harvey County $3.28, that's a big difference between neighboring counties, Sedgwick County $3.42, Rice County $3.61 and Kingman County $3.71." In McPherson...
NEWTON, KS
Great Bend Post

Jones family continues road to recovery after tragedy in Kentucky

NICKERSON, Kan. — Fundraisers continue for the family of Nickerson High School coach Trey Jones. Amy Jones continues to be watched closely by doctors on her injured legs. According to social media posts, she has undergone another operation to care for what were critical injuries to both legs. Ava continues to rehab and a short video can be seen of her using a walker to regain strength in her legs.
NICKERSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
