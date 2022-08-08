Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kan. murder suspects who fled to South Carolina remain free on bond
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 made their first court appearance Thursday. Kristopher Valadez, 32, Simpsonville, South Carolina is charged with 2nd degree murder, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney. Candace Valadez, 32 of Simpsonville, S. Carolina, is charged with aiding a felon.
Suspects in 2010 murder set to face Kansas judge
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 are due in court Thursday morning. Kristopher Valadez, 32, and Candace Valadez, 32, are scheduled to appear in Judge Sean Hatfield’s courtroom, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Sheriff: One dead after Kansas car fire, explosion
RENO COUNTY—One person has died after a car fire in Reno County. Just before 2:30p.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to the area of the 2000 Block of east Parallel Road for a vehicle that was driving in and out of the ditch, according to a media release. While Deputies...
Suspects in 2010 killing extradited from South Carolina to Kansas
GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 have been extradited from South Carolina to Kansas. Just after 5p.m. Tuesday, 32-year-old Kristopher Valadez and 32-year-old Candace Valadez were booked into jail the Sedgwick...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AC unit at Kan. park vandalized, replaced, vandalized again
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating vandalism that costs the city of Wichita thousands of dollars. The week of July 4, the air conditioning unit at Hyde Park Community Facility, 201 S Greenwood in Wichita, was stripped of copper rendering it useless, according to a social media report from the city of Wichita.
Former Wichita police chief advances in race for sheriff in Minnesota
St. Louis County, Minnesota —Former Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay is running for sheriff in his home town of Duluth, Minnesota. He received more votes than two other candidates in Tuesday's primary election. Ramsay earned 13,995 votes or 40 percent of the vote to 11, 454 votes or 33.1...
80 acres burned in Reno County grass fire
RENO COUNTY —Crews were busy again fighting grass fires Thursday in Reno County. Just after 1:30 p.m., Reno Kingman Joint Fire District # 1 was called to a grass fire in the area of K-14 and Pleasant Valley Road, according to Emergency Management Director Adam Weishaar in a media release.
AAA: Gas prices vary wildly, but are likely headed down
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There is a wide spread between gas price averages in central Kansas, depending on where you go to fill up. "Reno County is $3.65, Harvey County $3.28, that's a big difference between neighboring counties, Sedgwick County $3.42, Rice County $3.61 and Kingman County $3.71." In McPherson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jones family continues road to recovery after tragedy in Kentucky
NICKERSON, Kan. — Fundraisers continue for the family of Nickerson High School coach Trey Jones. Amy Jones continues to be watched closely by doctors on her injured legs. According to social media posts, she has undergone another operation to care for what were critical injuries to both legs. Ava continues to rehab and a short video can be seen of her using a walker to regain strength in her legs.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0