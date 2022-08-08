ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Local law enforcement honors longtime firefighter Dan Patterson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Local law enforcement honored 53-year-old Dan Patterson, the firefighter who went into cardiac arrest shortly after one of his shifts ended and died on Aug. 4, with a processional on Wednesday. To re-watch the processional, click here. His family has started a GoFundMe page. If...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Public Schools board outlining transportation changes in meeting

SPOKANE, Wash. - The board for Spokane Public Schools has outlined upcoming changes to school transportation ahead of their meeting on Tuesday. According to the board's public agenda, they are set to discuss strategies intended to enhance the effectiveness of the district's transportation services. According to documents provided with the...
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Spokane County launches new tool to calculate property taxes

The Spokane County Assessor’s Office has launched a tool to help property owners calculate their future taxes. The county assessor said he launched the tool after his office received a wave of calls and appeals in response to a historic rise in property values. Spokane County Assessor Tom Konis...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Man arrested for assault and harassment at University High School

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One man was arrested for second degree assault and harassment after an incident at University High School on Tuesday night. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's office, 55-year-old Tyrone B. Horton was arrested for second degree assault, harassment and possession of a dangerous weapon on school premises.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Politics
KREM2

Post Falls to enforce parking restrictions near mailboxes

POST FALLS, Idaho — People who park too close to mailboxes in Post Falls could soon find themselves with a $20 fine, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Post Falls City Council recently approved the Post Falls Police Department's request to restrict parking in...
POST FALLS, ID
wa.gov

State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Riparia Fire

Whitman County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters who are working to contain the Riparia Fire located in Whitman County, near the town of Central Ferry, WA. The Riparia Fire is estimated at 3,000 acres and growing. Homes, crops, railroad and critical infrastructure are threatened. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 4, 2022, at 10:00 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief JB Broeckel, Whitman County Fire District 8.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Man facing second-degree murder charge

SPIRIT LAKE — A Spirit Lake man has been arrested on a second-degree murder charge following a Friday shooting. Michael L. Schofield, 64, called Bonner Dispatch late Friday afternoon saying he had just shot his best friend in the head, according to a Saturday, Aug. 6, Facebook post by Bonner County Sheriff Darryl Wheeler.
SPIRIT LAKE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Court records: Woman found dead in burning house may have been murdered

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – An elderly woman found dead inside a burning house may have been murdered, according to new court records.  Detectives are now investigating her death as possible arson and homicide.  Firefighters responded to the house fire on S. Clinton Road earlier this month when a postal worker reported seeing smoke.  Firefighters found the woman face down in...
KHQ Right Now

Man arrested for robbing Spokane Valley 7-11 at knifepoint

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man that robbed a 7-11 at knifepoint on Monday. 48-year-old Shawn M. Moller was arrested for first degree robbery when he was found in a park north of the 7-11 Monday night. Deputies said they got a...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Community Policy