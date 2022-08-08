Read full article on original website
'I’ll always run from you.' Spokane chase shows law enforcement's pursuit problem
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Undersheriff John Nowels says the recent arrest of a man with 14 prior felony convictions who recklessly fled from deputies is a prime example of what has gone wrong in Washington’s criminal justice system. The recent pursuit of Bryan D. Bewick, 36,...
Spokane County hands property owners new tool to figure taxes
(The Center Square) – Spokane County property owners no longer need to wait until mail delivery to learn the amount of their 2023 tax bill, thanks to a new online program made available by Assessor Tom Konis. With the new program in place, he said people can enter an...
‘Your honor, I was a broken man’: Spokane doctor pleads guilty to charges he tried to hire hitman on the dark web
SPOKANE, Wash - A Spokane doctor accused of trying to hire a hitman on the dark web changed his plea to guilty in federal court.
$22 million expansion to Kootenai County justice building moving forward
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners voted Monday to choose a contractor to provide construction management services for a planned $22 million addition to the Justice Building located on the county’s main campus in downtown Coeur d’Alene, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Commissioners...
'Never, ever has it been late like this' | Delay in property values from Kootenai County Assessor concerns clerk
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The delay by the Kootenai County Assessor's Office in providing the county's property values to the auditor could result in property owners paying more taxes than are needed by local taxing districts for their fiscal year 2023 budgets, according to Kootenai County Clerk Jim Brannon.
Local law enforcement honors longtime firefighter Dan Patterson
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Local law enforcement honored 53-year-old Dan Patterson, the firefighter who went into cardiac arrest shortly after one of his shifts ended and died on Aug. 4, with a processional on Wednesday. To re-watch the processional, click here. His family has started a GoFundMe page. If...
Court docs reveal what led a Spokane woman to being charged with two counts of second-degree assault Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. - What started as a weapon call to the Spokane Police Department, turned into gunshots fired Sunday afternoon. 23-year-old Sydney Baker appeared in the Spokane County Superior Court Monday for her first appearance, following her arrest 24 hours earlier. The defendant was charged with two counts of second-degree...
Spokane Public Schools board outlining transportation changes in meeting
SPOKANE, Wash. - The board for Spokane Public Schools has outlined upcoming changes to school transportation ahead of their meeting on Tuesday. According to the board's public agenda, they are set to discuss strategies intended to enhance the effectiveness of the district's transportation services. According to documents provided with the...
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane County launches new tool to calculate property taxes
The Spokane County Assessor’s Office has launched a tool to help property owners calculate their future taxes. The county assessor said he launched the tool after his office received a wave of calls and appeals in response to a historic rise in property values. Spokane County Assessor Tom Konis...
Man arrested for assault and harassment at University High School
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One man was arrested for second degree assault and harassment after an incident at University High School on Tuesday night. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's office, 55-year-old Tyrone B. Horton was arrested for second degree assault, harassment and possession of a dangerous weapon on school premises.
Department of Commerce pays $500,000 to fund first step in moving homeless individuals living near I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Commerce has issued a letter of intent and a notice to proceed to Empire Health Foundation, providing $500,000 in funding to the organization. This funding enables the Empire Health Foundation to coordinate outreach in the encampment and develop a plan for...
cutoday.info
Spokane CUs, Go West Foundation Backing Low-Income Housing Effort as Part of State’s First-Ever Land Bank
SPOKANE, Wash.–Credit unions here have entered into a partnership with the Spokane Low Income Housing Consortium as part of an effort to address a waiting list that can be as long as three years to obtain low-income housing. The GoWest Credit Union Association’s GoWest Foundation has joined with the...
Post Falls to enforce parking restrictions near mailboxes
POST FALLS, Idaho — People who park too close to mailboxes in Post Falls could soon find themselves with a $20 fine, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Post Falls City Council recently approved the Post Falls Police Department's request to restrict parking in...
wa.gov
State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Riparia Fire
Whitman County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters who are working to contain the Riparia Fire located in Whitman County, near the town of Central Ferry, WA. The Riparia Fire is estimated at 3,000 acres and growing. Homes, crops, railroad and critical infrastructure are threatened. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 4, 2022, at 10:00 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief JB Broeckel, Whitman County Fire District 8.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Man facing second-degree murder charge
SPIRIT LAKE — A Spirit Lake man has been arrested on a second-degree murder charge following a Friday shooting. Michael L. Schofield, 64, called Bonner Dispatch late Friday afternoon saying he had just shot his best friend in the head, according to a Saturday, Aug. 6, Facebook post by Bonner County Sheriff Darryl Wheeler.
Empire Health Foundation details homelessness action plans for Department of Commerce funding
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Commerce announced it would be funding the first steps in Spokane’s plan to address homelessness. Commerce is promising $500,000 to the Empire Health Foundation to coordinate what’s next for the people living at the homeless encampment near I-90. The...
Spokane Valley deputies stop convicted felon with PIT maneuver, find a gun and fentanyl
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley deputies say they used a PIT maneuver to stop a convicted felon trying to escape from them and found a gun and fentanyl in his car. Deputies say 36-year-old Bryan D. Bewick was arrested after leading them on a high speed chase where they used spike strips and ultimately a PIT maneuver to stop him.
Court records: Woman found dead in burning house may have been murdered
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – An elderly woman found dead inside a burning house may have been murdered, according to new court records. Detectives are now investigating her death as possible arson and homicide. Firefighters responded to the house fire on S. Clinton Road earlier this month when a postal worker reported seeing smoke. Firefighters found the woman face down in...
Tri-City Herald
Walmart bans man for 99 years after he’s accused of shoplifting shoes in Washington
Walmart banned a man from its stores for 99 years after he was accused of stealing a pair of shoes, Washington authorities said. The man was seen wearing the shoes while walking down aisles at a Walmart in Spokane Valley on Monday, Aug. 8, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said.
Man arrested for robbing Spokane Valley 7-11 at knifepoint
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man that robbed a 7-11 at knifepoint on Monday. 48-year-old Shawn M. Moller was arrested for first degree robbery when he was found in a park north of the 7-11 Monday night. Deputies said they got a...
The Center Square
