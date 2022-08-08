ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 7

jon ormand
4d ago

look, the LEFT is saving us money going green aleady. i am sure the rate will fall once the real spinning starts...LOL. You're a rube if you believe in green.

Paul Tate
4d ago

wonder how many dead seagulls and other winged creatures will be the result of this

Oliver
4d ago

If windmills worked I would know at least one person that owned one.

thecentersquare.com

Virginia distillery gets half of a million dollars in grants for expansion

(The Center Square) – A Virginia-based distillery that is relocating within Prince William County and expanding its operations will receive a half of a million dollars worth of grants from the state and county government for the project. MurLarkey Distilled Spirits is moving from its Bristow location to establish...
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

West Virginia to launch two broadband projects costing $6 million

(The Center Square) – Two large West Virginia broadband projects that cost about $6 million, which are meant to expand internet access in Kanawha, Jackson and Lincoln counties, received preliminary approval. The projects will fund about 768 miles worth of new fiber infrastructure, which is expected to provide broadband...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
Augusta Free Press

Leading lawn and garden manufacturer selects Virginia for expansion

Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the city of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second lawn and garden operation in the Virginia, alongside Mountain...
SUFFOLK, VA
thecentersquare.com

More than $64 million headed to Virginia for infrastructure

(The Center Square) – More than $64.2 million worth of federal money is headed to Virginia for infrastructure projects, which will include highway improvements, the creation of bicycle paths and other projects. The money was awarded through the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure Sustainability and Equity discretionary grant...
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

West Virginia declares state of emergency for jail staff shortage

(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is taking executive action to address the state’s staffing shortage in correctional facilities and criticizing the General Assembly for failing to address these issues during the regular session earlier this year. To alleviate the shortages, the governor declared a...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
royalexaminer.com

West Virginia roadwork may produce Interstate 81 Northbound delays in Virginia

Roadwork on northbound Interstate 81 in West Virginia at the Virginia state line will potentially cause traffic delays in Virginia. Motorists should be alert for delays on I-81 northbound in Frederick County, VA., during two periods of pavement repair work in West Virginia. The first period is for preparation work, and the second is for pavement work.
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Paying for gas in North Carolina betters national average by 29 cents

(The Center Square) – North Carolina, with no relaxation in its gas taxes, is running 29 cents below the national average for a gallon of unleaded three weeks ahead of Labor Day weekend. The Old North State, however, is behind the national rate of decline in the last seven...
TRAFFIC
royalexaminer.com

136th generation of new Virginia State Police Troopers graduate

The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 136th Basic Session began their 28 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy Jan. 26, 2022.
VIRGINIA STATE

