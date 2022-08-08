Read full article on original website
Energy Secretary Granholm makes first visit to Hanford cleanup site
(The Center Square) - Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will make her first visit to the Hanford nuclear reservation on Friday. She will be accompanied by U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Edmonds, who pressed the Biden nominee for a commitment to fully fund cleanup efforts during her confirmation hearing in January 2021.
Shelby, Alabama policy group differ on Inflation Reduction Act
(The Center Square) – One Republican senator from Alabama and one policy group share differing opinions on the Inflation Reduction Act. The measure, which passed the U.S. Senate late Sunday night with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the deciding vote, is a $740 million taxation and spending bill that is designed to combat climate change and allow the federal government to cap prices on certain prescription medications.
South Carolina's Graham, McMaster voice opposition to Inflation Reduction Act passed by U.S. Senate
(The Center Square) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, called the new spending bill passed by the U.S. Senate over the weekend a "nightmare for South Carolina and a nightmare for America" at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. Graham was referring to a $740 billion bill called...
Some close Washington primary races remain to be decided
(The Center Square) – While most races in last Tuesday's Washington state primary election have been decided, there are a few close contests where the results remain unclear. In the race for Washigton's 3rd Congressional District, Republican challenger Joe Kent has, in methodical fashion, overtaken fellow Republican incumbent U.S....
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to headline Mark Ronchetti rally
CARLSBAD, N.M. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak at and headline a rally in support of GOP gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. The rally will be held on Aug. 14 and begins at 4 p.m. The event will be held at the Walter Gerrells Performing Arts and Exhibition Center in Carlsbad.
Rebecca Kleefisch downplays Donald Trump endorsement on final swing
Republican candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch downplayed Donald Trump's endorsement and rally for her opponent on a final campaign push across Wisconsin Monday.
Washington state Democrats, GOP spar over $740B Inflation Reduction Act
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Senate’s Sunday passage of the $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 elicited very different reactions from Washington state politicians, depending on party affiliation. While Democrats celebrated, Republicans fumed. Both of the Evergreen State’s Democratic U.S. senators – Patty Murray and Maria...
Maine independent says lightning rod legislation 'won't raise taxes one cent'
(The Center Square) – Sen. Angus King, former governor of Maine and one of two independents in the U.S. Senate, voted for the Inflation Reduction Act on Sunday evening. And his comments afterward ran counter to what most independent analysts were saying about the $740 billion spending bill. “Beyond...
Arkansas Senate committee advances tax cuts
(The Center Square) - The Arkansas Senate Revenue and Tax Committee advanced a bill Tuesday that would slash individual and corporate income taxes. Senate Bill 1 reduces the state's top income tax rate from 5.5% to 4.9%. The cuts are retroactive to January 2022. The corporate tax rate would be cut from 5.9% to 5.3%.
Washington ranked 8th best state in nation to have a baby
(The Center Square) – A recent study by WalletHub ranked Washington as the No. 8 state in the nation to have a baby in. WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key measures of cost and health care accessibility, along with baby- and family-friendliness.
North Carolina's electricity rates are competitive with surrounding states, but increases loom ahead
(The Center Square) — North Carolina energy prices are roughly on par with neighboring states, but rising fuel prices and efforts from the state to promote renewable energy are expected to increase costs for homeowners as soon as next month. The most recent data from the U.S. Energy Information...
New Jersey Democratic senators exuberant; independent analysts not so much
(The Center Square) – Democratic Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez say their fellow New Jerseyans, particularly seniors, will benefit and be protected by the $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act, but nonpartisan analysts disagree. The Senate, capping a marathon session, voted late Sunday evening to pass the measure. Senators...
Kent beats Herrera Beutler in Washington's 3rd Congressional District
(The Center Square) – New primary counting totals Tuesday afternoon narrowed the lead Republican challenger Joe Kent enjoyed over incumbent Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battleground, but not by enough to save her. Herrera Beutler conceded the race late Tuesday after new numbers were released. “Thank you, Southwest Washington, for...
Incarceration rates vary across Nevada, new report shows
(The Center Square) – Depending on where one lives in Nevada, their chances of being incarcerated vary greatly. Although the state imprisonment rate is 252 residents per 100,000 residents in Nevada, people in some parts of the state are far more likely to end up behind bars than others, according to a new report from the Silver State Voices, the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, and the Prison Policy Initiative.
Washington State Auditor finds 61 areas of concern in $37B of federal funding
(The Center Square) – The Office of the Washington State Auditor released its annual “Financial Statement and Federal Single Audit Report,” Monday finding 61 areas of concern across 21 federal programs administered by the state, including several dealing with federal COVID-19 relief funds. The 1,083-page report covers...
North Carolina Green Party candidates hit the campaign trail after federal court ruling
(The Center Square) — Green Party candidates are forging ahead with campaigns for the U.S. Senate and the North Carolina Senate following a recent federal court ruling that puts them back on the ballot. "We won against the Democratic Party establishment's scheme to sabotage our campaign for working people,"...
Goldwater Institute weighs in on lawsuit challenging Arizona debt cancellation initiative
(The Center Square) – The Goldwater Institute wants to see a question removed from the November 2022 general election ballot in Arizona. The Phoenix-based nonprofit thinks that the legally required description for the “Protection from Predatory Debt Collection Act” is misleading and should be disqualified from the ballot under Arizona law.
Reclaiming rare earth elements could clean up Pennsylvania acid mine drainage
(The Center Square) – Rare earth elements can be crucial for national security and economic production – and producing them may also provide an environmental boom in certain cases. A House Republican Policy Committee hearing on Pennsylvania’s “Emerging Critical Mineral and Rare Earth Element Industry” focused on America’s...
Louisiana Education superintendent lauds Florida-based Moms for Liberty group
(The Center Square) – The highest state official overseeing education in Louisiana is expressing overwhelming support for a parent-led movement in Florida. Dr. Cade Brumley, Louisiana’s State Superintendent of Education, sent a letter this week to Florida-based Moms for Liberty, a national advocacy group created to empower parents.
Ten Georgia rural hospitals to receive $9M in stabilization grants from state agency
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Community Health has awarded $9 million in Rural Hospital Stabilization Grants to 10 rural Georgia hospitals. The hospitals will each receive $900,000 to support initiatives strengthening underserved communities' access to care. The Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant, established in 2014, ostensibly helps...
