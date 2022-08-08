In San Francisco, some cops and firefighters make nearly half a million a year

Read full article on original website
Howl at the moon.
1d ago
should look into how much those same public servants get when they retire, and they usually retire young. frequently they get another public service job.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins paid $100K during recall effort: reports
SAN FRANCISCO - Interim San Francisco District Attorney was paid more than $100,000 as a consultant to help recall her predecessor Chesa Boudin, raising questions about whether she should have been more transparent, The San Francisco Standard reported, citing newly filed ethics records. This week, Jenkins officially declared she would...
NBC Bay Area
1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes
A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
fox40jackson.com
San Francisco DA Jenkins officially launches bid to hold onto office after Boudin ousting
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins officially filed her candidacy to hold onto her position after she was named DA following the recall of Chesa Boudin in June. “Yesterday, I officially filed my candidacy for San Francisco District Attorney! I’m so grateful for the supporters and friends who came out to share this moment with me. It is truly an honor and a privilege to be serving the people of San Francisco,” Jenkins posted on Twitter Tuesday.
SF DA Brooke Jenkins received $100,000 from nonprofit linked to recall of Chesa Boudin, report says
The nonprofit was founded by a conservative venture capitalist that bankrolled the recall campaign.
Bay Area officials push for Gov. Newsom to sign safe drug consumption site legislation
If Gov. Newsom signs, San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles would open sites for people to use drugs under supervision.
calmatters.network
Report says housing 'out of reach' for Bay Area minimum wage workers
A person who wants to live in a two-bedroom, market rate apartment in the San Francisco metropolitan area must make more than $60 an hour to afford it, according to a report released Thursday by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. The San Francisco metro area, comprised of San Francisco,...
Frustrated buyers in the Bay Area housing market buying 'second homes' first
Is this the secret to getting into the Bay Area housing market?
SFist
In-Fighting Over Affordable Housing at City Hall Escalates With New Lawsuit; Meanwhile Newsom's Office Launches Unprecedented Review of SF Policy
A housing nonprofit aligned with Mayor London Breed, the San Francisco Housing Action Coalition, has now filed suit in what seems to be a last-ditch effort to keep a competing charter amendment about affordable housing off the November ballot. And meanwhile, we learn today that the state Department of Housing and Community Development is launching an unprecedented "housing policy and practice review" with a view toward identifying why SF has such trouble building new housing.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Concord California Restaurants
Are you looking for the best Concord California restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place!. First, I had never really thought about traveling to Concord, California. After a discussion with Visit Concord staff at a conference, I was intrigued enough to start planning the road trip there, 450 miles from Palm Springs. The next thing I knew, I was going to spend three days there in this town, 46 miles from Napa Valley and 32 miles from San Francisco. I had no expectations and decided to let the trip unfold before me.
waste360.com
Trash Collection Lands Recology in Legal Debate Over Acceptable Noise Levels
Californians are laid back, right? Maybe not when they’re reacting to noise from trash collection. Last month we looked at an early morning racket at a restaurant in Los Angeles. It drove a nearby resident to file a lawsuit. This month, we’re up north. Raymond Digiacomo, Jr., lives...
everythingsouthcity.com
South San Francisco City Employees Headed Towards A Strike
South San Francisco, CA August 8, 2022 Press Release. Preschool teachers, 911 dispatchers, park employees and other people working for the City of South San Francisco may soon be voting on whether to strike for the first time in memory. A city worker strike could impact South City’s parks, libraries, preschools, 911 call centers, building permits, and other essential services.
Woman accuses SF firefighter of injecting her at Chase Center
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A woman is suing the City and County of San Francisco, the San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco Fire Department, alleging someone with the latter injected her with a sedative while she protested for abortion rights. Kareim McKnight is being represented by longtime civil rights attorney John Burris. “Giving […]
The Almanac Online
New report lists local communities among Bay Area's most racially and economically segregated neighborhoods
A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods are highly segregated by race and wealth, with census tracks in Portola Valley, Woodside, Atherton and Menlo Park on the top 20 list of the most segregated neighborhoods by white wealth. The report is based...
KTVU FOX 2
This is the salary you need to afford a home in California
LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
Four Charged with $150 Million Fraud on San Diego Technology Company
Four people have been charged by federal prosecutors with allegedly defrauding a San Diego technology company during its $150 million purchase of the defendants’ tech start-up, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the defendants marketed their startup’s microchip technology to the unidentified victim...
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, who replaced Chesa Boudin, still has plenty to prove
On Oct. 24, 2021, the San Francisco Chronicle published an interview that would single-handedly transform the city’s political landscape. The subject was Brooke Jenkins, who was leaving the office of the city’s progressive prosecutor, Chesa Boudin, charging him with incompetence, ideological rigidity and blatant mismanagement. "The D.A.'s office...
Report: Can Bay Area water supply withstand a major earthquake?
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) - A newly released report from the San Mateo County Grand Jury is raising concerns about what happens to the water supply when a major earthquake hits.READ : The Other Water Worry: Is Your Water Provider Prepared for the Big One?The infamous San Andreas fault cuts a path right though San Mateo County and the San Gregorio Fault skirts the coast line. At Cal Water Bayshore, which provides water to San Mateo, South San Francisco, San Carlos and Cola the threat of an earthquake is always on managers minds. "We want to reassure our customers that we're not taking...
davisvanguard.org
Appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins Pulls Papers to Run for Office
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Brooke Jenkins, who was appointed as San Francisco District Attorney after the recall of former DA Chesa Boudin, made it official Monday, announcing she’s running for the office, according to The San Francisco Chronicle. Chronicle reporter Rachel Swan wrote a “giddy crowd greeted San...
10-acre East Bay estate originally listed for $19.8M goes up for auction
It was first listed for sale in July 2020 for nearly $20 million.
travelawaits.com
7 Fantastic Hotels For A California Summer Experience
Lodging can make or break your vacation, getaway, or retreat. I’m picky about where I lay my head while away from home. I bet you are as well. One of the delightful parts of being a travel writer is being a hotel scout. I love hotels and all the ways hoteliers find to make us comfortable. Checking out a new one is an adventure. Returning to a favorite is a reunion with an old friend.
