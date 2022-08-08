Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Sawyer International Airport to drop one of two Detroit flights
KI SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County may soon be down another commercial flight. This comes as Sawyer International Airport looks to begin its expansion and rebranding process. Sawyer International currently has two daily round-trip flights to Detroit, as well as a roundtrip to Chicago six days per week. Starting Oct. 6, Delta Airlines will drop its early departure and late arrival flights to and from Detroit.
UPMATTERS
Viking Cruises ship Octantis makes visit to Houghton
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Following three canceled visits earlier this year, Viking Cruises ship Octantis visited Houghton via the Keweenaw Waterway on Wednesday morning. The ship’s visit marks the second cruise line to visit Houghton this year, joining American Queen Voyages. The Octantis’ previous scheduled visits were canceled...
WLUC
Tracey Tippett named first female UP Veteran of the Year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tracey Tippett was named the 2022 U.P. Veteran of the Year. She is the first woman to receive the award. In 2021, Tippett was also the first female Marquette County Veteran of the Year and the second female Michigan Veteran of the Year. She was nominated by her detachment of the Marine Corps League.
WLUC
Annual Quincy Mine Hoist Association Rock Swap draws enthusiasts
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Quincy Mine Hoist Association held its annual Rock Swap event on Wednesday outside the mine’s hoist building. U.P rocks and minerals of all kinds could be found lining the tables of dozens of vendors, from native copper and silver to agates and gemstones. As the name implies, rocks could be traded for others or could be purchased from vendors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
Marquette County Fair to return Aug. 11
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Fair is expected to return in high numbers this year. The Marquette County Fair has been known to have “three days of fun” ever since it was established in 1988. Fair President, Walt Maki sees this year being one of the...
WLUC
Houghton’s Omega House holds summer community concert fundraiser
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton’s Omega House held its annual summer concert fundraiser this evening at Saint Peter and Paul Lutheran Church. Over 100 people turned out for this year’s concert, which was made up of musical artists from around the area. Genres included jazz, folk, light opera, and pop provided by singers and musicians of all ages.
WLUC
Marquette organization helps teachers with back-to-school supplies
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As educators are preparing for the start of the school year many of them are facing increased costs of supplies. Marquette organization MC Squared in the Classroom is helping teachers make sure they have the supplies they need to make the school year a success. “MC...
ironcountyreporter.com
IR assault suspect linked to multiple homicides, arson and 2019 Marquette assaults
By Allison Joy GAASTRA/HELENA, Ala. — Caleb Scott Anderson, originally from Iron County, was arrested in Alabama, following a felony warrant for arrest issued by Iron County Prosecutor’s office. A second felony warrant was issued by Brown County in Wisconsin, in connection with a homicide investigation being overseen by the Green Bay Police Department. Anderson is currently being held in Alabama…
RELATED PEOPLE
WLUC
Victorian Heights celebrates 20 years
The Houghton community released butterflies in memory of their loved ones on Saturday. An Iron River church raised funds and hosted a triathlon for an inclusive camp.
WLUC
Envoy Air joins LSCP for ribbon cutting on hangar expansion
K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Envoy Air celebrated the completion of its hangar expansion project Tuesday afternoon. Envoy staff was joined by the Lake Superior Community Partnership, Sawyer International Airport staff, the Marquette County Board and others who made the project possible. The cost for the expansion is estimated at...
WLUC
Charging stations now available in Calumet and Copper Harbor’s Keweenaw Mountain Lodge
COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - Two electric car charging stations have recently been installed in both Calumet and the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge near Copper Harbor. Both installations were headed up by John Mueller, the Lodge’s Interim General Manager, and his son, Martin. They selected Rivian Automotive, Inc. as a provider, which focuses on off-road vehicles,
WLUC
Iron Area Health Foundation looks to connect with community partners
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Area Health Foundation is looking to connect with the community. The foundation hosted a meet and greet with 18 community partners at Young’s in Iron River Monday night. The groups networked and heard a small presentation about the foundation’s mission. President Chris...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
Multiple roads to close for 23rd Annual Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Multiple roads throughout Marquette County will be temporarily closed starting the morning of Aug. 13 for Ore to Shore. Closed to traffic from Owassa St. to Birch St., 6 a.m. - 9:15 a.m. Baldwin Avenue / North Road:. Baldwin Ave. and North Rd. will have...
WLUC
County Road 601 closes Tuesday for repairs
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - County Road 601 will be closed between County Road 478 and County Road LLH for maintenance on Tuesday. The portion of CR 601 will be closed for a culvert replacement between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. For more information, call the Marquette County Road Commission...
WLUC
Baraga County commissioners vote to accept grant for Covington land acquisition
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday night, the Baraga County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to accept a Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant at the Baraga County District Courthouse in L’Anse. The award was offered to the county to put towards their acquisition of nearly...
WLUC
U.P. townships pass millages to fund EMS and fire department upgrades
The Houghton community released butterflies in memory of their loved ones on Saturday. An Iron River church raised funds and hosted a triathlon for an inclusive camp.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLUC
2 vessels in distress rescued in Keweenaw County
KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A kayak and an 18-foot outboard boat were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and Keweenaw County Sheriff on Friday, Aug. 5. At approximately 9:20 a.m., deputies from the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vessels in distress. The distress call was received by the Coast Guard and they requested the Sheriff’s Office assist in the search.
ironcountyreporter.com
Boehmke sworn in as new Iron County sheriff
Ryan Boehmke was sworn in as the new sheriff of Iron County on July 29 at the County Courthouse in Crystal Falls. Boehmke has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 21 years, having started as a road deputy and jail administrator before serving as undersheriff for the last three years. Boehmke replaces former sheriff Mark Valesano, who retired on Aug. 2 after 33 years with the office, with 14 serving as sheriff. Boehmke officially took the position as of Aug. 3.
Comments / 0