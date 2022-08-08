ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton, MI

WLUC

Sawyer International Airport to drop one of two Detroit flights

KI SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County may soon be down another commercial flight. This comes as Sawyer International Airport looks to begin its expansion and rebranding process. Sawyer International currently has two daily round-trip flights to Detroit, as well as a roundtrip to Chicago six days per week. Starting Oct. 6, Delta Airlines will drop its early departure and late arrival flights to and from Detroit.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
UPMATTERS

Viking Cruises ship Octantis makes visit to Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Following three canceled visits earlier this year, Viking Cruises ship Octantis visited Houghton via the Keweenaw Waterway on Wednesday morning. The ship’s visit marks the second cruise line to visit Houghton this year, joining American Queen Voyages. The Octantis’ previous scheduled visits were canceled...
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

Tracey Tippett named first female UP Veteran of the Year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tracey Tippett was named the 2022 U.P. Veteran of the Year. She is the first woman to receive the award. In 2021, Tippett was also the first female Marquette County Veteran of the Year and the second female Michigan Veteran of the Year. She was nominated by her detachment of the Marine Corps League.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Annual Quincy Mine Hoist Association Rock Swap draws enthusiasts

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Quincy Mine Hoist Association held its annual Rock Swap event on Wednesday outside the mine’s hoist building. U.P rocks and minerals of all kinds could be found lining the tables of dozens of vendors, from native copper and silver to agates and gemstones. As the name implies, rocks could be traded for others or could be purchased from vendors.
HANCOCK, MI
WLUC

Marquette County Fair to return Aug. 11

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Fair is expected to return in high numbers this year. The Marquette County Fair has been known to have “three days of fun” ever since it was established in 1988. Fair President, Walt Maki sees this year being one of the...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Houghton’s Omega House holds summer community concert fundraiser

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton’s Omega House held its annual summer concert fundraiser this evening at Saint Peter and Paul Lutheran Church. Over 100 people turned out for this year’s concert, which was made up of musical artists from around the area. Genres included jazz, folk, light opera, and pop provided by singers and musicians of all ages.
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

Marquette organization helps teachers with back-to-school supplies

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As educators are preparing for the start of the school year many of them are facing increased costs of supplies. Marquette organization MC Squared in the Classroom is helping teachers make sure they have the supplies they need to make the school year a success. “MC...
MARQUETTE, MI
ironcountyreporter.com

IR assault suspect linked to multiple homicides, arson and 2019 Marquette assaults

By Allison Joy GAASTRA/HELENA, Ala. — Caleb Scott Anderson, originally from Iron County, was arrested in Alabama, following a felony warrant for arrest issued by Iron County Prosecutor’s office. A second felony warrant was issued by Brown County in Wisconsin, in connection with a homicide investigation being overseen by the Green Bay Police Department. Anderson is currently being held in Alabama…
IRON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Victorian Heights celebrates 20 years

The Houghton community released butterflies in memory of their loved ones on Saturday. An Iron River church raised funds and hosted a triathlon for an inclusive camp.
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

Envoy Air joins LSCP for ribbon cutting on hangar expansion

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Envoy Air celebrated the completion of its hangar expansion project Tuesday afternoon. Envoy staff was joined by the Lake Superior Community Partnership, Sawyer International Airport staff, the Marquette County Board and others who made the project possible. The cost for the expansion is estimated at...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Iron Area Health Foundation looks to connect with community partners

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Area Health Foundation is looking to connect with the community. The foundation hosted a meet and greet with 18 community partners at Young’s in Iron River Monday night. The groups networked and heard a small presentation about the foundation’s mission. President Chris...
IRON RIVER, MI
WLUC

County Road 601 closes Tuesday for repairs

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - County Road 601 will be closed between County Road 478 and County Road LLH for maintenance on Tuesday. The portion of CR 601 will be closed for a culvert replacement between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. For more information, call the Marquette County Road Commission...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

2 vessels in distress rescued in Keweenaw County

KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A kayak and an 18-foot outboard boat were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and Keweenaw County Sheriff on Friday, Aug. 5. At approximately 9:20 a.m., deputies from the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vessels in distress. The distress call was received by the Coast Guard and they requested the Sheriff’s Office assist in the search.
KEWEENAW COUNTY, MI
ironcountyreporter.com

Boehmke sworn in as new Iron County sheriff

Ryan Boehmke was sworn in as the new sheriff of Iron County on July 29 at the County Courthouse in Crystal Falls. Boehmke has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 21 years, having started as a road deputy and jail administrator before serving as undersheriff for the last three years. Boehmke replaces former sheriff Mark Valesano, who retired on Aug. 2 after 33 years with the office, with 14 serving as sheriff. Boehmke officially took the position as of Aug. 3.
IRON COUNTY, MI

