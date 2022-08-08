MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tracey Tippett was named the 2022 U.P. Veteran of the Year. She is the first woman to receive the award. In 2021, Tippett was also the first female Marquette County Veteran of the Year and the second female Michigan Veteran of the Year. She was nominated by her detachment of the Marine Corps League.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO