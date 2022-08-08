Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Air Aces celebrate 50 years together at U.S. National Guts Frisbee Tournament
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Hundreds gathered in Tourist Park this past weekend as hopeful guts frisbee teams looked to claim the U.S. National Guts Frisbee Championship. For one team in particular, they had other things on their minds besides just winning. “Our job here isn’t to necessarily win,” said Leroy...
WLUC
Houghton’s 2nd Verna Mize Triathlon concludes
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Verna Mize Triathlon has wrapped up its second year of biking, swimming and running in Houghton. 33 participants began the event last Saturday morning at Kestner Waterfront Park. Two distances were offered, a Main Mize which offered half a mile of swimming, an 8-mile bike ride, a 4-mile run, and a Mini Mize race with half those distances.
WLUC
Michigan Tech’s 100-Year Hockey Reunion wraps up with alumni game
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech’s 100-Year Hockey Reunion wrapped up on Saturday night with an alumni game at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena. The game between the Black and Cream ended in a 10-10 tie with Cream scoring the game-tying goal in the final seconds after emptying its entire bench for some extra attackers.
WLUC
8 cyclists ride 200 miles for UP Honor Flight
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Cyclists riding for the U.P. Honor Flight are halfway through their journey from Iron Mountain to St. Ignace. The team of eight received a large send-off from atop Pine Mountain at sunrise on Wednesday as they set out to ride 200 miles in two days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
GLIAC announces record-setting NCAA Division II streaming rights partnership with FloSports
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The GLIAC announced Monday that it has partnered with the FloSports streaming service. FloSports was founded in 2006 and the company says it is dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events. With this partnership now in place, college...
WLUC
Tracey Tippett named first female UP Veteran of the Year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tracey Tippett was named the 2022 U.P. Veteran of the Year. She is the first woman to receive the award. In 2021, Tippett was also the first female Marquette County Veteran of the Year and the second female Michigan Veteran of the Year. She was nominated by her detachment of the Marine Corps League.
WLUC
NMU hosts use of force training at Harden Hall
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU hosted use of force training Tuesday at Harden Hall with help from Georgia-based group Command Presence. Command Presence president, John Bostain, gave a presentation about law enforcement use of force tactics and the laws surrounding the use of force. The group gives presentations across the county about issues pertaining to law enforcement. Around 15 officers attended the event at NMU from around the U.P.
WLUC
Golden Hour Soirees creates luxury picnic dates in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Leave the prep work out of your next date night. Sopheari Mork of Golden Hour Soirees will set you up with a picture-perfect picnic display, customized to your liking. Mork discusses pricing, options, and what’s included in her soirees. You can book a Golden Hour...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association holding annual ride and check presentation this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... The Viking Octantis finally makes its way to Houghton, the U.P. Honor Flight cycle team took off for a two-day journey, and e-bikes are banned from parts of Mackinac Island. Plus... The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is gearing up for its annual...
WLUC
Live event painter recreates Upper Michigan Today set
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Steve Asplund joins Tia Trudgeon as Upper Michigan Today co-host. The two challenge Breanna Wood, a live event painter under the business name Queen B. Artistry, to paint the show set in 30 minutes or less. Plus... Marquette’s Lower Harbor is a lot cleaner today thanks...
WLUC
Negaunee Library hosts U.P. author book signing
LWV has made it a priority to ensure all residents know the dates, the mechanisms, and the locations they can vote at. DNR expects ‘average’ deer population this summer. The DNR has conducted various surveys to get a grasp on this year’s deer populations. Looking at deer and fawn trends, the DNR expects to see a mostly average population this season.
WLUC
LP Building Solutions expands in Dickinson County, creates 50 new jobs
SAGOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Global building products manufacturer, LP Building Solutions is expanding its operations in Sagola Township with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF). The company’s $194 million investment is one of the largest projects ever supported by the MSF in the Upper Peninsula. The project...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLUC
Sawyer International Airport to drop one of two Detroit flights
KI SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County may soon be down another commercial flight. This comes as Sawyer International Airport looks to begin its expansion and rebranding process. Sawyer International currently has two daily round-trip flights to Detroit, as well as a roundtrip to Chicago six days per week. Starting Oct. 6, Delta Airlines will drop its early departure and late arrival flights to and from Detroit.
WLUC
Festival of Sail set for this weekend at Marquette’s Lower Harbor
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Festival of Sail coming to Marquette’s Lower Harbor this weekend. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the world’s largest rubber duck will have plenty of room to roam on Lake Superior. Mama Duck, as she’s known, will be accompanied by three historic tall ships. Travel...
WLUC
Superior Watershed Partnership plants beach grass in Marquette
LWV has made it a priority to ensure all residents know the dates, the mechanisms, and the locations they can vote at. DNR expects ‘average’ deer population this summer. The DNR has conducted various surveys to get a grasp on this year’s deer populations. Looking at deer and fawn trends, the DNR expects to see a mostly average population this season.
WLUC
Renovations to be made at Ishpeming’s Mather Inn
LWV has made it a priority to ensure all residents know the dates, the mechanisms, and the locations they can vote at. DNR expects ‘average’ deer population this summer. The DNR has conducted various surveys to get a grasp on this year’s deer populations. Looking at deer and fawn trends, the DNR expects to see a mostly average population this season.
WLUC
Great Lakes Recovery Centers to open recovery apartments
LWV has made it a priority to ensure all residents know the dates, the mechanisms, and the locations they can vote at. DNR expects ‘average’ deer population this summer. The DNR has conducted various surveys to get a grasp on this year’s deer populations. Looking at deer and fawn trends, the DNR expects to see a mostly average population this season.
WLUC
Redeemer Lutheran Church throws block party in Marquette Township
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday a Lutheran parish in Marquette Township is celebrating its block party after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Redeemer Lutheran Church hosted the event with various activities, floats and food for attendees. Emergency responders like the fire department and law enforcement were also invited to join the celebrations. The Lead Pastor of the parish, Chad Ott said the event is about celebrating the community.
WLUC
Ish Creamery holds grand opening Friday
The DNR has conducted various surveys to get a grasp on this year’s deer populations. Looking at deer and fawn trends, the DNR expects to see a mostly average population this season. Superior Watershed Partnership plants beach grass in Marquette. Updated: 6 hours ago. Superior Watershed partnered with Great...
WLUC
TV6 First Look at the Web (08/08/2022)
LWV has made it a priority to ensure all residents know the dates, the mechanisms, and the locations they can vote at. DNR expects ‘average’ deer population this summer. The DNR has conducted various surveys to get a grasp on this year’s deer populations. Looking at deer and fawn trends, the DNR expects to see a mostly average population this season.
Comments / 0