Geodis Park To Host First-Ever Nashville Fair
Organizers said the event will include much more than your typical fair attractions.
Revitalization of Jefferson Street’s historic Elks Lodge
A new roof, floors, stage, and bathrooms were just some of the many things the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation were able to restore thanks to over $300,000 in donations.
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for KJR Food
Congratulations to KJR Food for their ribbon cutting on Tuesday, August 9th at 11am. KJR Food is located at 2124 Rock Springs Road (located inside the BP Station that is located at the corner of Rock Springs Road and Stonecrest Blvd. look for the tent.), Smyrna, TN 37167 and can be contacted at 615-947-4142.
rejournals.com
Construction to begin on 172-unit seniors housing community in Nashville
A joint venture between Ryan Companies US, Inc., LCS and Harrison Street have closed the finances and are beginning construction of the Clarendale West End seniors housing project in Nashville. Located in the West End neighborhood of Nashville, the senior living community will be the area’s newest upscale continuum-of-care option,...
Nashville Humane rescues 40 beagles from mass-breeding facility in Virginia
Forty flappy-eared beagles will soon be up for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association after the organization joined in the effort to rescue the dogs from a breeding facility in Virginia.
Broadway sees transition at 4 o’clock
We often picture Broadway as a sea of people at local bars, and while that's true for a majority of the day, there is an afternoon hour where families file out and partiers pack in.
williamsonhomepage.com
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) is accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30 for non-homeowners who currently live or work in Maury County. According to an HFHWM news release, qualified applicants must meet the following criteria:. A need for housing, which could be for reasons such as structural or maintenance...
Popular Nashville Restaurant Closing Its Doors After Nearly 12 Years
"After 11 1/2 years we have decided to follow a new path."
wpln.org
Riverchase resident moves into new home, but feels the displaced community was treated ‘like we were kids’
Virginia Holland lived at the East Nashville Riverchase apartments for four years. Her apartment had ceiling leaks and was infested with mice. So she’s been trying to leave since she got there. Texas-based developer CREA bought the complex in December 2021 with plans to demolish it and build a...
handymantips.org
6 Most Common Pests In the Nashville Area and What To Do About Them
Pests can be a major nuisance, especially if you live in the Nashville area. There are some that are more common in this region than others and this article is going to help you get rid of them. Cockroaches. These insects are among the most annoying pests Nashville homeowners face....
murfreesboro.com
What’s Being Built at 2925 South Church Street in Murfreesboro
Construction Update for 2925 South Church Street. For everyone who’s been asking what is being built on South Church St between the fire station and Dunkin’ Donuts, here you go!
WSMV
MNPD Hermitage precinct evacuated after man brings flash grenade for disposal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Police Hermitage Precinct was evacuated Thursday morning after a man brought an explosive device to police looking for help disposing it. Police said the man brought the device from a storage unit that it was reportedly found in. The MNPD determined the explosive device was a flash grenade.
WSMV
Residents share concerns over recent coyote attacks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman in East Nashville is mourning the loss of her cat. She said a coyote attacked it. This comes after another family in Green Hills said they lost their dogs to coyotes earlier this summer. Deborah Leeper is a TWRA licensed rehabber. She said after...
Hermitage County Clerk’s office closes for security concern
The branch, which also houses the Hermitage police precinct, is located on James Kay Lane.
styleblueprint.com
Nashville’s Charlotte Park Neighborhood Just Changed Forever
Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood was primarily built in the 1960s to house employees of the enormous Ford Glass Plant, which opened in the area in 1958. Many also know the neighborhood for Rock Harbor Marina and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille. The past decade has seen a lot of change in this neighborhood while the rest of Nashville has also grown at an accelerated pace. With the surge of interest in The Nations, it’s only natural that the adjacent Charlotte Park neighborhood also became popular.
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Lafayette Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man severely injured in a crash Wednesday morning on Lafayette Road in Hopkinsville. Police say a car driven by 87-year-old Raymond Whitney was exiting the Holiday Burger parking lot and collided with a southbound car driven by 52-year-old Jeanie Jones of Clarksville.
tnrealestatelistings.com
5356 Minnis Rd Springfield, TN 37172 — MLS# 2426006
This is a beautiful and spacious doublewide manufactured home on a block foundation, surrounded by breathtaking rolling farmland this spacious open concept floor plan is situated on 5 acres, just outside of Springfield. Split bedroom floor plan offering five bedrooms, and four bathrooms. The master has a large walk-in closet with access to the bedroom and the bathroom. The master bath is very spacious with a garden tub. A New 4-ton Heat Pump and roof with gutters and downspouts were installed in 2017. Above-ground pool less than a year old. Call today for a tour don't miss this opportunity!!
wgnsradio.com
Multiple Cases of Beer Shoplifted from Local Walmart Store
In Murfreesboro, detectives need assistance from the community to identify three subjects who have been labeled as ‘Persons of Interest.’. According to Murfreesboro Police, three people entered Walmart on Memorial Boulevard and shoplifted multiple cases of beer - - 12-cases to be exact, which add up to 288-cans of brew. That's 3,456 ounces of beer, weighing 216-pounds. Apparently, all 12-cases were loaded into shopping carts and pushed out the front door of Walmart on June 26, 2022.
Dates for county fairs around Middle Tennessee
Back to school season is synchronous with county fair season. Here's a list of county fairs happening around Middle Tennessee.
wgnsradio.com
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds Well-Known Community Member to Board of Directors
MURFREESBORO, TN - Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford has announced that Kristin Demos, longtime Vice President of Brand and Retail for Demos Brands, has joined the hospital’s board of directors. The Middle Tennessee State University graduate is a past president of the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Board and has a rich history of giving back to the community.
