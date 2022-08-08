Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Why aren't Messages properly synced—at least deleted—on Apple Watch?
Does anyone have any idea why the Messages app on Watch doesn't seem to fully sync with Messages on macOS and iPhone?. For example, if I delete a conversation on macOS Messages, this is deleted on iPhone (and vice-versa). But this is never reflected on Watch Messages. Why...
Apple Insider
iOS 16 Battery Percentage, Google vs Apple on RCS, and VESA Studio Display on the AppleIns...
Apple brings battery percentage back to the status bar in iOS 16 beta 5, Google puts Apple on blast over RCS adoption, we review the VESA mount Studio Display, and more on the AppleInsider podcast. We discuss how the new battery percentage indicator may be Apple's most disruptive feature of...
Apple Insider
Telegram app update was held up over iOS-inspired animated emoji
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has approved Telegram's latest update, but only after the developers removed animated emoji based on Apple's designs. On...
Apple Insider
Apple, Facebook discussed revenue-sharing before privacy battles
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Before Apple's privacy feud with Facebook, the two companies reportedly discussed "revenue-sharing agreements" such as an ad-free, subscription-based version of the social media platform.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple Insider
Apple TV+ dramedy 'Physical' picked up for third season
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — "Physical" debuted its first season in June 2021, with Apple picking up the series for a second season in August 2021.
Apple Insider
Vertical Brydge ProDock for new MacBook Pro & MacBook Air now available to pre-order
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The Brydge ProDock is a new Thunderbolt 4 docking station forMacBook Pro and M2 MacBook Air, and it is now available to pre-order for $399.99.
Apple Insider
TV versus Monitor: The pros and cons of using each with your Mac
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Televisions and computer monitors are relatively similar in how they function and what they do, but they're not really interchangeable products. This is why monitors and TVs should be used for different purposes.
Apple Insider
Telegram CEO claims Apple is delaying update that will 'revolutionize' messaging
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Telegram CEO Pavel Durov claims that Apple has been delaying anApp Store update to the app that will "revolutionize how people express themselves in messaging."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple Insider
How an iPhone battery works and how to manage its health
Your iPhone uses a lithium-ion battery that degrades over time, but there is little reason to worry about battery health in a new device. Here's what you need to know about your iPhone's battery. Batteries are not mysterious black boxes that power your iPhone, in fact, they are quite simple...
Apple Insider
Samsung Unpacked deals: get up to $300 in Samsung credit on the new Galaxy Fold, Flip, Watch 5
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Today'sSamsung Unpacked Event was filled with product announcements and now AppleInsider readers can snag special deals when preordering the new Samsung Fold, Flip, Watch 5 — and even Buds 2 Pro.
Apple Insider
Australia fines Google $40 million over location tracking on Android
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) has levied a $40 million fine on Google, after the Big Tech firm was found to have misled Android users over location tracking.
Apple Insider
Apple Original podcasts will get bulked up through deal with Futuro Studios
Apple has signed a deal with Pulitzer-prize winner Futuro Studios and is now courting other companies in hopes of turning the podcasts into Apple TV+ original content. Future Studios, known for the criminal-justice series "Suave," has signed a deal that would give the studio funding for new podcasts. In exchange, Apple would have the right to turn any podcast into a film or TV show.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro models may be more expensive than iPhone 13, Kuo says
Apple may increase the prices on its upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models, though it isn't clear how much more expensive they'll be, according to TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a tweet on Wednesday, Kuo said that Foxconn would be "one of the winners" of a bump in the average selling price (ASP) of the upcoming lineup.
Apple Insider
Samsung unveils new Galaxy Fold 4, Galaxy Flip 4 & More
The South Korean smartphone maker debuted the new products at its Unpacked event on Aug. 10. Samsung's late summer event has, historically, focused on folding devices, and this event was no different. Samsung's Galaxy Fold 4 is the next iteration of the company's foldable flagships, though it's definitely an iterative...
Apple Insider
Apple TV+ now includes everyone and Jon Hamm
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Jon Hamm's long nightmare of not being onApple TV+ has ended, and he will debut on the service in season three of "The Morning Show."
Apple Insider
HomeKit and Philip Hue Motion Sensor.
I have the Hue Motion Sensor and connected it to HomeKit. I have set an automation that turns off some lights after a specific time when “no motion is detected”. I have realized that it starts the timer from the first time when no motion is detected. So even If motion is detected in the meanwhile it will continue the countdown on the timer.
Apple Insider
Hyper announces 'world's first' 245W GaN charger, portable battery pack
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Hyper has announced a pair of new power accessories — a charger and a portable battery pack — that can output 245 watts worth of power.
Apple Insider
Apple shares first look at 'Lessons in Chemistry'
The upcoming Apple TV+ series "Lessons in Chemistry" is set to hit the streaming platform in 2023. Apple on Friday shared a first look at upcoming drama series "Lessons in Chemistry." Apple signed the series in January 2021, and is based on Bonnie Garmus' novel of the same title. "Lessons...
Apple Insider
Disney+ to hike prices, introduce ad-supported tier in December
The new pricing structure, which will also include ad-supported versions of its Hulu and ESPN+ services, will officially debut to the public on Dec. 8, Disney announced on Wednesday. Under the new structure, a basic Disney+ subscription with ads will cost $7.99 -- the same cost as its current pricing...
Apple Insider
Epic Games versus Apple appeals to be heard on October 21
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The US Court of Appeals will now hear from Apple and Epic Games, both of which are appealing against aspects of the antitrust rulings from their previousApp Store lawsuit.
Comments / 0