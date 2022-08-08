ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Apple Insider

Telegram app update was held up over iOS-inspired animated emoji

— Apple has approved Telegram's latest update, but only after the developers removed animated emoji based on Apple's designs. On...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple, Facebook discussed revenue-sharing before privacy battles

— Before Apple's privacy feud with Facebook, the two companies reportedly discussed "revenue-sharing agreements" such as an ad-free, subscription-based version of the social media platform.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ dramedy 'Physical' picked up for third season

— "Physical" debuted its first season in June 2021, with Apple picking up the series for a second season in August 2021.
TV SERIES
Apple Insider

Vertical Brydge ProDock for new MacBook Pro & MacBook Air now available to pre-order

— The Brydge ProDock is a new Thunderbolt 4 docking station forMacBook Pro and M2 MacBook Air, and it is now available to pre-order for $399.99.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

TV versus Monitor: The pros and cons of using each with your Mac

— Televisions and computer monitors are relatively similar in how they function and what they do, but they're not really interchangeable products. This is why monitors and TVs should be used for different purposes.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Telegram CEO claims Apple is delaying update that will 'revolutionize' messaging

— Telegram CEO Pavel Durov claims that Apple has been delaying anApp Store update to the app that will "revolutionize how people express themselves in messaging."
INTERNET
Apple Insider

How an iPhone battery works and how to manage its health

Your iPhone uses a lithium-ion battery that degrades over time, but there is little reason to worry about battery health in a new device. Here's what you need to know about your iPhone's battery. Batteries are not mysterious black boxes that power your iPhone, in fact, they are quite simple...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Samsung Unpacked deals: get up to $300 in Samsung credit on the new Galaxy Fold, Flip, Watch 5

— Today'sSamsung Unpacked Event was filled with product announcements and now AppleInsider readers can snag special deals when preordering the new Samsung Fold, Flip, Watch 5 — and even Buds 2 Pro.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Australia fines Google $40 million over location tracking on Android

— The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) has levied a $40 million fine on Google, after the Big Tech firm was found to have misled Android users over location tracking.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Apple Original podcasts will get bulked up through deal with Futuro Studios

Apple has signed a deal with Pulitzer-prize winner Futuro Studios and is now courting other companies in hopes of turning the podcasts into Apple TV+ original content. Future Studios, known for the criminal-justice series "Suave," has signed a deal that would give the studio funding for new podcasts. In exchange, Apple would have the right to turn any podcast into a film or TV show.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 Pro models may be more expensive than iPhone 13, Kuo says

Apple may increase the prices on its upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models, though it isn't clear how much more expensive they'll be, according to TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a tweet on Wednesday, Kuo said that Foxconn would be "one of the winners" of a bump in the average selling price (ASP) of the upcoming lineup.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Samsung unveils new Galaxy Fold 4, Galaxy Flip 4 & More

The South Korean smartphone maker debuted the new products at its Unpacked event on Aug. 10. Samsung's late summer event has, historically, focused on folding devices, and this event was no different. Samsung's Galaxy Fold 4 is the next iteration of the company's foldable flagships, though it's definitely an iterative...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ now includes everyone and Jon Hamm

— Jon Hamm's long nightmare of not being onApple TV+ has ended, and he will debut on the service in season three of "The Morning Show."
TV & VIDEOS
Apple Insider

HomeKit and Philip Hue Motion Sensor.

I have the Hue Motion Sensor and connected it to HomeKit. I have set an automation that turns off some lights after a specific time when “no motion is detected”. I have realized that it starts the timer from the first time when no motion is detected. So even If motion is detected in the meanwhile it will continue the countdown on the timer.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Hyper announces 'world's first' 245W GaN charger, portable battery pack

— Hyper has announced a pair of new power accessories — a charger and a portable battery pack — that can output 245 watts worth of power.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple shares first look at 'Lessons in Chemistry'

The upcoming Apple TV+ series "Lessons in Chemistry" is set to hit the streaming platform in 2023. Apple on Friday shared a first look at upcoming drama series "Lessons in Chemistry." Apple signed the series in January 2021, and is based on Bonnie Garmus' novel of the same title. "Lessons...
RECIPES
Apple Insider

Disney+ to hike prices, introduce ad-supported tier in December

The new pricing structure, which will also include ad-supported versions of its Hulu and ESPN+ services, will officially debut to the public on Dec. 8, Disney announced on Wednesday. Under the new structure, a basic Disney+ subscription with ads will cost $7.99 -- the same cost as its current pricing...
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Epic Games versus Apple appeals to be heard on October 21

— The US Court of Appeals will now hear from Apple and Epic Games, both of which are appealing against aspects of the antitrust rulings from their previousApp Store lawsuit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

