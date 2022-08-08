Walla Walla Detectives Investigating After Hunter is Allegedly Shot by Another Party in Nightingale Canyon, Leaving Them Hospitalized

Read full article on original website
Suspect allegedly admits to other robberies when picked up for Tri-Cities carjacking
2 men and a woman were arrested.
Former cafe owner appears in Pasco court for murder and kidnapping. Her bail is $2M
It’s been about a week since she allegedly strangled her partner of 10 years.
KPD: Off-duty detective arrests suspect seen raping developmentally disabled woman
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An off-duty detective jumped into action when a 57-year-old man was spotted taking advantage of a woman with developmental disabilities in a public park on Wednesday evening. According to a release from the Kennewick Police Department, an off-duty police detective noticed a familiar adult woman in...
Kennewick woman still missing 3 weeks after car abandoned on Hanford highway
There is interest in her disappearance because of her connection to a Mesa murder suspect.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two men arrested for vehicle prowl, stolen firearms
WALLA WALLA – Two men were arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing items from a vehicle, which included firearms, on the 1000 block of Reese Avenue. The suspects, Alex Stevens, 25, and Antonio Manuel Alejandra, 38, both of Walla Walla, left the scene around 2:30 a.m. in a vehicle and were later located on Cruthers Street.
Tri-Cities man Gets 10 Years in Prison for Trafficking Meth
SPOKANE, Wash. — Kennewick man Aurelio James Gonzalez, 30, has been sentenced to ten years in prison and five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to two counts of methamphetamine distribution. DEA Tri-Cities and the METRO Drug Task Force labeled Gonzalez as a pound-level meth trafficker in...
Assault rifle ruled out in deadly Pasco house party shooting Saturday night
A candlelight vigil was held this week where the shooting happened.
yaktrinews.com
Kennewick drug trafficker sold meth to DEA source, brought small child
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A federal judge has sentenced Aurelio James Gonzalez, 30, to a decade in prison following an investigation that came to a head when he sold two lbs of methamphetamine to undercover sources in the Tri-Cities. U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington Vanessa Waldref announced the sentencing on...
Suspicious Character Spooked After Camera Whistles at Him [VIDEO]
West Richland Police seeking to talk to this person. Other than possible trespassing, no visible crime was committed but this suspicious acting man was apparently spooked off by a security camera...that whistles. Around 6 AM on August 6th (last Saturday) this man entered private property on South 44th. street in...
‘So unfair:’ Girlfriend of 38yo Richland veteran speaks out after he was found deceased during heatwave
RICHLAND, Wash. — Tiffany Woodrome remembers Sean Aaberg, her boyfriend of four-and-a-half years, as “a goofball” who loved being a father and making others laugh. “He wanted to be everybody’s friend,” Woodrome said. “He would literally do anything for anyone.” Some of her favorite memories include the stay-at-home dad taking their children “constantly to the parks.” “He wanted to keep...
‘Just stunned.’ Ex-wife testifies against Tri-Cities judge at domestic violence trial
Judge Sam Swanberg is charged with attacking his now ex-wife twice.
Bear hunter is shot east of Tri-Cities in Blue Mountains. Then the gunman fled
Detectives need the public’s help identifying the shooter.
Tri-Cities police agencies team up to apprehend three suspects in string of robberies
KENNEWICK, Wash. — In light of investigations into a string of robberies committed across the Tri-Cities area, Kennewick and Richland police officers teamed up to arrest three suspects who were identified as persons of interest in the crimes. According to a press release issued by the Kennewick Police Department,...
Missing Hermiston teen has been found
HERMISTON — The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division has reported Davin Moore, 14, of Hermiston, has been found. Moore went missing Friday, Aug. 5, from Hermiston, and he was found Aug. 10.
Hermiston police seize more dogs in wake of recent raid
HERMISTON — The latest domino in the Yorkshire Terrier puppy mill saga has fallen. Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston confirmed 17 more dogs have been turned over to the police. This makes 29 total terriers that have been recovered.
Richland club’s bookkeeper stole over $110K and left the group in trouble with the IRS
Some club members couldn’t believe she was capable of years of deception.
Huge Pasco Fraud Case Reinforces Need for Money Verification
Pasco Police and other agencies urge ALL businesses to verify funds on checks, especially if it's a large purchase. This case reinforces that. Pasco man busted for fraud, tries it again when out of jail. Was so nice, that he tried it twice? Pasco Police say Dalton Wade McManamon, 24,...
yaktrinews.com
Pasco man caught using fraudulent checks to buy items worth hundreds of thousands of dollars
PASCO, Wash. — A 24-year-old Tri-Cities man is being charged with attempted fraud for using checks from a closed account to purchase trucks, boats and camper vans worth more than $350,000 in total. According to the Pasco Police Department, officers made contact with and arrested Dalton Wade McManamon for...
One killed, two injured in weekend shooting in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened late Saturday night, Aug. 6. According to the department, multiple calls were made about a shooting at the 6100 block of Pimlico Drive around 11:30 p.m. Three people had been shot. One of the victims, a 20-year-old man, died. The two other victims, also young...
nbcrightnow.com
Traffic Alert: WSP On scene of Motorcycle Collision on I-182 Bridge
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a motorcycle, injury collision of the Richland side of the Columbia River Bridge on I-182. A white pickup truck made an illegal turn in the median causing the accident around 7:25 a.m. If anyone has any information concerning this...
