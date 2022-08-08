Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Ellie Mallory, wife of late coach Bill Mallory, delivers special fight song performance with Hoosiers
Ellie Mallory is the wife of late head coach Bill Mallory, the winningest coach in Indiana history. On Thursday, Ellie made a special appearance at fall camp. Head coach Tom Allen introduced Mrs. Mallory and explained that she is about to be leaving Bloomington to move to Colorado. “Ellie Mallory...
IUPUI splitting into 2 universities
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University and Purdue University announced plans to split IUPUI into separate academic organizations. IUPUI, which stands for Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis, has been providing education to college students for 52 years. The changes are expected to be completed in time for the fall 2024 semester.
iu.edu
IU Bloomington move-in begins Aug. 14; classes start Aug. 22
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana University Bloomington students will soon begin moving into residence halls for the 2022-23 school year, with more than 7,500 students arriving between Sunday, Aug. 14, and Tuesday, Aug. 16. All students moving into residence halls at IU Bloomington will go through a centralized check-in process at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall when they arrive on campus.
Indiana abortion law update from IBJ Media and Inside Indiana business
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s new abortion law has created a ripple effect among businesses across the state. Here’s Inside Indiana Business host Gerry Dick with more from the IBJ Media’s studio downtown on Monument Circle.
Indiana Bison farm one of this year's featured farmers at the Indiana State Fair
On approximately 320 acres across the rolling hills of Greene County, Indiana you will find the Red Frazier Bison Ranch.
Beech Grove HS head basketball coach suspended after drug arrest
The head varsity boys basketball coach at Beech Grove High School has been suspended from his coaching and teaching roles after he was arrested on drug charges.
readthereporter.com
Did HSE Schools make the grade?
A data-driven analysis of Indiana’s top 20 elementary schools. US News & World Report publishes rankings for Best Colleges, Best High Schools, Best Elementary Schools, Best Middle Schools as well as other educational rankings. The data for schools, kindergarten through 12th grade, can be found at usnews.com/education/k12. Using filters, the data can be sorted by many factors, including school name, grade level, location, and public school type. This provides a valuable data resource for parents as well as school administrators and school board members.
wamwamfm.com
Meet the New WHS Principal
This week on Focus on the Community on WAMW, we will meet the new Washington High School Principal, Brian Holland. Holland is a 1993 graduate of Washington High School and says it is great to be back home. He tells us a little more about his family…. Holland went on...
WISH-TV
23-year-old charged with Bloomington murder in July
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man wanted in connection with a Bloomington homicide was captured Wednesday in Illinois, according to Bloomington, Indiana, police. Bloomington Police Department was called about 4:50 a.m. July 27 to the 1600 block of North Kinser Pike. That’s at Kinser Flats Apartments, which are southeast of the I-69 interchange for state roads 45 and 46.
Richmond Hill gas explosion investigator comments on Weinbach explosion
Brad Byrd spoke to Troy Riggs, the chief investigator on the Richmond Hill Subdivision gas explosion in Indianapolis, to ask what jumps out to him after seeing footage of the Weinbach Avenue explosion.
hoosieragtoday.com
Greene County’s Red Frazier Bison Ranch Presents Unique Dishes at the Indiana State Fair
When’s the last time you’ve had bison meat? You can try several unique bison dishes from an Indiana bison farm while you’re visiting the Indiana State Fair. “Give bison meat a try. Give us a try,” says Zack Martin, owner of Red Frazier Bison Ranch near Bloomfield in Greene County.
WANE-TV
ISP: Two arrested after chase and crash in rural Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were arrested after leading troopers on a chase in rural southern Indiana on Thursday, according to the Indiana State Police. A trooper patrolling U.S. 150 in Washington County saw a dark-colored SUV travelling at a high rate of speed. The trooper clocked the SUV going 73-miles-per-hour in a 55-miles-per-hour zone, state police said in a media release.
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in.
Journal Review
Big 4 Trail opens, connects Boone and Clinton counties
The Indiana DNR, Next Level Trails and the Town of Colfax opened the recently completed Big 4 Trail extension in Clinton and Boone counties on Aug. 6. The trail dedication was held as part of the community’s Old Hickory Days Festival. The 4.7-mile asphalt multi-use trail was constructed by the town with help from a $1,661,400 NLT grant. The new trail extends the existing Big 4 northwest from Thorntown in Boone County, to the Town of Colfax in Clinton County. The extension was built along and named after the old Big Four rail corridor. The project included a trailhead in Colfax and two repaired bridges.
wamwamfm.com
Fatal Crash In Bloomington
Over the weekend a Bloomington woman, Charity Hall, drove through a red light causing a fatal crash. A man and a child in the truck that was hit were found trapped in the vehicle. The man died in the hospital from those injuries, and the 5-year-old was airlifted to Indianapolis...
WIBC.com
Map Shows The “Most Notable” Person From Every Indiana Town
What do Michael Jackson, Steve McQueen, James Dean and Larry Bird all have in common? They are all from Indiana… at least they were born here. Who is the most notable person from your hometown? An interactive map shows every city on the planet and who is the most famous person from there. The map is showing birthplaces of the most “notable people” around the world. Data has been processed to show only one person for each unique geographic location with the highest notability rank. To view the entire map, click here.
wrtv.com
'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy
BROWNSBURG — Brownsburg Police say a woman died Wednesday after she went into a creek to save her granddaughters. Captain Jennifer Barrett says the granddaughters entered the creek at Arbuckle Acres Park to save their puppy around 4:45 p.m. Family members have identified the grandmother as Christine Bright. Bright's...
muddyriversports.com
Country music artist Clayton Anderson bringing taste of outdoors to Gem City Music Festival
QUINCY — Country singer/songwriter Clayton Anderson feels the outdoors and country music go hand in hand. Growing up in Bedford, Ind., about 30 miles south of the Indiana University campus in Bloomington, his family spent many an hour in the wild. “We’d always go down to Salt Creek or...
wamwamfm.com
Grand Opening Car Show at Washington Classics
A new Washington business will officially celebrate their grand opening tomorrow with a classic car show. Washington’s Classics is now open for business next to the Radio Center on West National Highway in Washington, in the former Long John Silvers. The restaurant offers unique big city specialty sandwiches with...
Vigo prosecutor calls for new law in response to Walmart ‘gangster video’ incident
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After further investigation and a detailed analysis of the surveillance video, officials have reiterated that no crime was committed during the disturbance that took place at the eastside Walmart in Terre Haute in early August. Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said during a news conference Friday that he has called […]
