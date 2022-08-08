ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

WTHR

IUPUI splitting into 2 universities

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University and Purdue University announced plans to split IUPUI into separate academic organizations. IUPUI, which stands for Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis, has been providing education to college students for 52 years. The changes are expected to be completed in time for the fall 2024 semester.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
iu.edu

IU Bloomington move-in begins Aug. 14; classes start Aug. 22

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana University Bloomington students will soon begin moving into residence halls for the 2022-23 school year, with more than 7,500 students arriving between Sunday, Aug. 14, and Tuesday, Aug. 16. All students moving into residence halls at IU Bloomington will go through a centralized check-in process at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall when they arrive on campus.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
readthereporter.com

Did HSE Schools make the grade?

A data-driven analysis of Indiana’s top 20 elementary schools. US News & World Report publishes rankings for Best Colleges, Best High Schools, Best Elementary Schools, Best Middle Schools as well as other educational rankings. The data for schools, kindergarten through 12th grade, can be found at usnews.com/education/k12. Using filters, the data can be sorted by many factors, including school name, grade level, location, and public school type. This provides a valuable data resource for parents as well as school administrators and school board members.
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

Meet the New WHS Principal

This week on Focus on the Community on WAMW, we will meet the new Washington High School Principal, Brian Holland. Holland is a 1993 graduate of Washington High School and says it is great to be back home. He tells us a little more about his family…. Holland went on...
WASHINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

23-year-old charged with Bloomington murder in July

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man wanted in connection with a Bloomington homicide was captured Wednesday in Illinois, according to Bloomington, Indiana, police. Bloomington Police Department was called about 4:50 a.m. July 27 to the 1600 block of North Kinser Pike. That’s at Kinser Flats Apartments, which are southeast of the I-69 interchange for state roads 45 and 46.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Two arrested after chase and crash in rural Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were arrested after leading troopers on a chase in rural southern Indiana on Thursday, according to the Indiana State Police. A trooper patrolling U.S. 150 in Washington County saw a dark-colored SUV travelling at a high rate of speed. The trooper clocked the SUV going 73-miles-per-hour in a 55-miles-per-hour zone, state police said in a media release.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Big 4 Trail opens, connects Boone and Clinton counties

The Indiana DNR, Next Level Trails and the Town of Colfax opened the recently completed Big 4 Trail extension in Clinton and Boone counties on Aug. 6. The trail dedication was held as part of the community’s Old Hickory Days Festival. The 4.7-mile asphalt multi-use trail was constructed by the town with help from a $1,661,400 NLT grant. The new trail extends the existing Big 4 northwest from Thorntown in Boone County, to the Town of Colfax in Clinton County. The extension was built along and named after the old Big Four rail corridor. The project included a trailhead in Colfax and two repaired bridges.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Fatal Crash In Bloomington

Over the weekend a Bloomington woman, Charity Hall, drove through a red light causing a fatal crash. A man and a child in the truck that was hit were found trapped in the vehicle. The man died in the hospital from those injuries, and the 5-year-old was airlifted to Indianapolis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WIBC.com

Map Shows The “Most Notable” Person From Every Indiana Town

What do Michael Jackson, Steve McQueen, James Dean and Larry Bird all have in common? They are all from Indiana… at least they were born here. Who is the most notable person from your hometown? An interactive map shows every city on the planet and who is the most famous person from there. The map is showing birthplaces of the most “notable people” around the world. Data has been processed to show only one person for each unique geographic location with the highest notability rank. To view the entire map, click here.
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

Grand Opening Car Show at Washington Classics

A new Washington business will officially celebrate their grand opening tomorrow with a classic car show. Washington’s Classics is now open for business next to the Radio Center on West National Highway in Washington, in the former Long John Silvers. The restaurant offers unique big city specialty sandwiches with...
WASHINGTON, IN

