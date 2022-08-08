Read full article on original website
Recap: Astronics Q2 Earnings
Astronics ATRO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Astronics missed estimated earnings by 78.95%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $17.97 million from the same period last...
Recap: Alarm.com Holdings Q2 Earnings
Alarm.com Holdings ALRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alarm.com Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $23.99 million from the same...
Crescent Capital BDC: Q2 Earnings Insights
Crescent Capital BDC CCAP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Crescent Capital BDC reported in-line EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $2.98 million from the same period last year.
Recap: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adamis Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $3.97 million from the same...
10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases
There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now
DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat. You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services....
5 Cheap Dividend Stocks Under $5
Who says penny stocks have to be risky and speculative? These cheap dividend stocks under $5 could deliver stable returns via high yields. Ambev SA (ABEV): Its 3.9% dividend yield allows you to get paid while you wait for a turnaround in the Brazil-based brewer. Kinross Gold (KGC): The stock...
Marqeta: Q2 Earnings Insights
Marqeta MQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Marqeta beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $64.41 million from the same period last...
Housing Collapse? Exclusive Benzinga Earnings Data Suggests Otherwise
The second-quarter reporting season is entering its final leg, and data suggests the earnings growth of S&P 500 companies may have tapered off to the slowest pace since the fourth quarter of 2020. What Happened: Homebuilders have shown a surprisingly resilient earnings performance, according to analysis of data compiled by...
Recap: Paymentus Holdings Q2 Earnings
Paymentus Holdings PAY reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Paymentus Holdings posted an EPS of $0.0. Revenue was up $26.47 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn't dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium...
Wrap Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights
Wrap Technologies WRAP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Wrap Technologies beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $769 thousand from the same...
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ORGO earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
HireQuest: Q2 Earnings Insights
HireQuest HQI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HireQuest beat estimated earnings by 45.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $3.58 million from the same period last...
Arlington Asset Investment: Q2 Earnings Insights
Arlington Asset Inv AAIC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Arlington Asset Inv missed estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was down $561 thousand from...
EnerSys: Q1 Earnings Insights
EnerSys ENS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. EnerSys reported in-line EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $1.15. Revenue was up $84.10 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
First Eagle Alternative: Q2 Earnings Insights
First Eagle Alternative FCRD reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. First Eagle Alternative reported in-line EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was down $877 thousand from the same period last year.
Bright Health: Q2 Earnings Insights
Bright Health Gr BHG reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bright Health Gr missed estimated earnings by 40.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.32. Revenue was up $463.00 million from...
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
Here is a list of stocks that witnessed the most price movement on Tuesday. Using TipRanks' Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday's biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Topping the list is Goodrx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), which gained 52.7% in...
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ZNTL reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 12.61%, reporting an EPS of $-1.34 versus an estimate of $-1.19. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
